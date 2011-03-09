« previous next »
Author Topic: The BBC  (Read 88982 times)

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 11:00:59 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:27:53 am
Reported by the Sun?

Gerry Attrick deleted his post, but there's a subtle difference. The report said the mother wasn't motivated by money, not that she didn't receive any money for the scoop
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,226
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 11:19:52 am »
Sunak wading in on this now. Little rat.

Some bizarre quotes from him and Mackenzie here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-66159469
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:54 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 11:24:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:19:52 am
Sunak wading in on this now. Little rat.

I believe 8 Tories in the current parliament have been investigated for their sexual behaviour
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,315
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 11:26:14 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:24:27 am
I believe 8 Tories in the current parliament have been investigated for their sexual behaviour

And the rest are most definitely still virgins.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,226
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 11:27:35 am »
Surely if the presenter is innocent then they will get their job back and sue the parents / rag?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 11:27:46 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:26:14 am
And the rest are most definitely still virgins.

I cant believe Gove isn't a virgin
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:34:05 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:27:46 am
I cant believe Gove isn't a virgin
Why would you even suspect he's virgin? Have you not his killer moves!?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/toYL4jjl4q4</a>
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:19:52 am
Sunak wading in on this now. Little rat.

Some bizarre quotes from him and Mackenzie here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-66159469

Just the latest in their campaign to destroy the BBC and the morons on Twitter will revel on this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,880
  • Never Forget
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:27:35 am
Surely if the presenter is innocent then they will get their job back and sue the parents / rag?

That's definitely one scenario I see as well. Let the Police and the BBC reach the conclusion it's garbage and they pay for all the investigation. Then hopefully a legal action against the Scum. Just assuming a legal action went ahead and the paper was found liable. The jump in their web page ad revenue would be huge after a scandal like this. You would hope that would be taken into consideration for any future legal penalty.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,527
  • The first five yards........
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:36:21 am
Just the latest in their campaign to destroy the BBC and the morons on Twitter will revel on this.

Sunak will soon fuck off back to America or some tax haven in the Caribbean. He'll be gone as soon as he loses. But before he goes he'll try and fatally undermine two great social-democratic British institutions - the NHS and the BBC.

A weak, weak, man who has learnt nothing of value since he left his expensive public school and therefore has never learnt anything of value.

In fact, time for Labour to whack some institutions we don't like. Could start with Eton. Who knows what fucking weird sex games take place there? We certainly know how damaging the place has been to the prosperity of this country. Get rid.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:57:26 am by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:41 am
Sunak will soon fuck off back to America or some tax haven in the Caribbean. He'll be gone as soon as he loses. But before he goes he'll try and fatally undermine two great social-democratic British institutions - the NHS and the BBC.

A weak, weak, man who has learnt nothing of value since he left his expensive public school and therefore has never learnt anything of value.

In fact, time for Labour to whack some institutions we don't like. Could start with Eton. Who knows what fucking weird sex games take place there? We certainly know how damaging the place has been to the prosperity of this country. Get rid.

 :wellin
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 10:31:39 am
Listened to the Newsagents podcast this morning with a media lawyer on.

He said if the client feels they are innocent, why would they name themselves. No legitimate outlet can name them and it allows the story to play out until the truth comes out. Better to go public when the truth has finally come out and they are shown to be innocent.

"...The S*n have told the BBC I'm a nonce but they clearly don't have conclusive proof so I'm going to do them a favour and name myself as the suspected nonce..."
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,865
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 01:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:41 am
Sunak will soon fuck off back to America or some tax haven in the Caribbean. He'll be gone as soon as he loses. But before he goes he'll try and fatally undermine two great social-democratic British institutions - the NHS and the BBC.

A weak, weak, man who has learnt nothing of value since he left his expensive public school and therefore has never learnt anything of value.

In fact, time for Labour to whack some institutions we don't like. Could start with Eton. Who knows what fucking weird sex games take place there? We certainly know how damaging the place has been to the prosperity of this country. Get rid.


Too right

Eton? Charitable status, I don't think so.


OK for a future PM to stick his dick in a dead pig's mouth because that's normal there.




We should take out the Sun as well.


'Young Teenager paid for explicit photographs which were then made public'


1983 and illegal then and illegal now. If Dave Lee Travis can be investigated in the 70s then the Sun and Kelvin McKenzie can be investigated in the 80s.  It would be great to take him down before he dies.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,545
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:54:41 am
Sunak will soon fuck off back to America or some tax haven in the Caribbean. He'll be gone as soon as he loses. But before he goes he'll try and fatally undermine two great social-democratic British institutions - the NHS and the BBC.

A weak, weak, man who has learnt nothing of value since he left his expensive public school and therefore has never learnt anything of value.

In fact, time for Labour to whack some institutions we don't like. Could start with Eton. Who knows what fucking weird sex games take place there? We certainly know how damaging the place has been to the prosperity of this country. Get rid.

Too right.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:01 pm


OK for a future PM to stick his dick in a dead pig's mouth because that's normal there.



that's no way to talk about carrie
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,217
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 04:08:00 pm »
Isnt there any more news in the world?

It getting like the special whistle insert in the Craggy Island Examiner.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,226
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:08:00 pm
Isnt there any more news in the world?

It getting like the special whistle insert in the Craggy Island Examiner.

This was predictable but not sure how they know who it is.

https://news.sky.com/story/bbc-presenter-faces-new-claims-about-second-young-person-12919166
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,104
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 04:28:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:50:39 am
Its simpler than that. The BBC seems to prioritise impartiality over the truth, that needs to change.

They're only impartial when they want to be though.

Anything to do with the Royals is always unashamedly fawning coverage. The Scottish independence referendum was hardly impartial either, or anything to do with Corbyn.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Reginald Blore

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:40:01 pm

1983 and illegal then and illegal now. If Dave Lee Travis can be investigated in the 70s then the Sun and Kelvin McKenzie can be investigated in the 80s.  It would be great to take him down before he dies.

Sadly it wasn't illegal in 1983.  The legislation was amended in the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to define a child as under 18 when considering indecent images.  In the original legislation it was under 16 and that would have applied at the time Kelvin McKenzie was the editor.  If you go through the legislation it cross references the acts that have amended the Protection of Children Act since it was passed in 1978 and you can go back to view older versions of the legislation.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:25:38 pm
This was predictable but not sure how they know who it is.

https://news.sky.com/story/bbc-presenter-faces-new-claims-about-second-young-person-12919166

I took it to mean the BBC confirmed its the same presenter
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,865
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Reginald Blore on Today at 04:31:25 pm
Sadly it wasn't illegal in 1983.  The legislation was amended in the Sexual Offences Act 2003 to define a child as under 18 when considering indecent images.  In the original legislation it was under 16 and that would have applied at the time Kelvin McKenzie was the editor.  If you go through the legislation it cross references the acts that have amended the Protection of Children Act since it was passed in 1978 and you can go back to view older versions of the legislation.


Oh Bollocks, thanks




Anyway, still wrong
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:25:38 pm
This was predictable but not sure how they know who it is.

https://news.sky.com/story/bbc-presenter-faces-new-claims-about-second-young-person-12919166

So the person attempted to blackmail the presenter, and shock the person replies with some rude messages.

From everything I've read so far it's a complete non-story, based on blackmail and extortion with some wading in with an agenda against the BBC. Does seem like OF content may be involved.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,013
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:19:52 am
Sunak wading in on this now. Little rat.

Some bizarre quotes from him and Mackenzie here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-66159469
I wouldn't piss on the latter even if I produced petrol
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 06:53:12 pm
So the person attempted to blackmail the presenter, and shock the person replies with some rude messages.

From everything I've read so far it's a complete non-story, based on blackmail and extortion with some wading in with an agenda against the BBC. Does seem like OF content may be involved.

What's OF content?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,395
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:56:15 pm
What's OF content?
Only Fans I think. It appears to be a steaming site where people can interact live with jazz performers
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 07:02:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:57:52 pm
Only Fans I think. It appears to be a steaming site where people can interact live with jazz performers

Never heard of it 🤷
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The BBC
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 07:06:11 pm »
BBC tried twice to make contact with the family & were unsuccessful/ignored.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
