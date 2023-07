Murdoch would love to see the BBC scrapped. And once that happens we are 100% fucked. I think its since the 60's that Murdoch has helped pick the next prime Minister by backing "his" candidate with all his media outlets - he has way too much influence. This constant attacking of the bbc is an absolute ploy. He is clearly trying to sway public opinion to question the organisation. He is like fucking Potter out of It's a wonderful life. Kill the beeb or privatise it so he can buy it. He is worse than Thatcher.