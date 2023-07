Presenter's name would've been revealed in past - former *** editor



Former editor of the *** Kelvin MacKenzie has been speaking to our radio colleagues over at Radio 4 this afternoon. He says the identity of the BBC presenter would've been revealed by the newspaper in years gone by.



"In the good old days there would have been absolutely no doubt that the name would have been there, and any pictures associated with the story would have been published," MacKenzie tells the World at One programme.

Firstly... Kelvin MacKenzie and his "good old days" patterI'm quite sure the rag would have published the pictures had they got them from a leak. The only thing holding them back this time is that I very much doubt the woman's mother would have agreed to having the photos of her daughter published in a national newspaper.Also, it's a well worn tactic of the red tops to print half a story to get attention and then gradually release full information over the coming days/weeks. I remember a story in the early noughties of a Premier League footballer involved in a sex scandal where one of them - probably the rag but maybe NotW - kept posting "clues", culminating in posting a silhouette photo, like a grim game of Guess Who.