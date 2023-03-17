Why are you surprised? Didnt the Mail support Hitler in the 1930s?



The Fail certainly printed articles about Jews, who were fleeing Germany at that time, as being aliens.James OBrien drew attention to it last Monday, and not for the first time.James believes the way people talk about immigrants is important, whether it's "aliens" in 1938 or "illegals" in 2019.The 1938 Daily Mail article read: "'The way stateless Jews from Germany are pouring in from every port of this country is becoming an outrage. I intend to enforce the law to its fullest.' In these words, Mr Herbert Metcalfe, the Old Street magistrate yesterday referred to the number of aliens entering this country through the back door, a problem towards which the Daily Mail has repeatedly pointed."The number of aliens entering this country can be seen by the number of prosecutions in recent months. It is very difficult for the alien to escape the vigilance of the police and port authorities."Even if aliens manage to break through the defences, it is not long before they are caught and deported."Language is important and repetitive use of aliens or illegals gets into the publics mindset.Braverman knows this as did her predecessor. Her party seems full of them since the post Brexit purge of moderates.