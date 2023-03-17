« previous next »
The BBC

Ian Hislpop (@ 12 mins) on the BBC and how the Tories would love to finish it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pbOiXmMnyw4&amp;t=541s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pbOiXmMnyw4&amp;t=541s</a>


Also (@ 16 mins) it's astonishing that the Fox News (and Daily Mail), anti-mainstream media playbook was written by Joseph Goebbels
Quote from: kavah on March 17, 2023, 03:35:01 am
Ian Hislpop (@ 12 mins) on the BBC and how the Tories would love to finish it
I meant to post that in the podcast thread, it's a good listen.
Quote from: John C on March 17, 2023, 07:55:35 am
I meant to post that in the podcast thread, it's a good listen.

Yes it's a good one isn't it John, touches on lots of interesting points
Quote from: kavah on March 17, 2023, 03:35:01 am
Ian Hislpop (@ 12 mins) on the BBC and how the Tories would love to finish it

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pbOiXmMnyw4&amp;t=541s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pbOiXmMnyw4&amp;t=541s</a>


Also (@ 16 mins) it's astonishing that the Fox News (and Daily Mail), anti-mainstream media playbook was written by Joseph Goebbels

Why are you surprised? Didnt the Mail support Hitler in the 1930s?
Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,180
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: The BBC
« Reply #845 on: March 17, 2023, 10:56:25 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 17, 2023, 08:16:45 am
Why are you surprised? Didnt the Mail support Hitler in the 1930s?

The Fail certainly printed articles about Jews, who were fleeing Germany at that time, as being aliens.

James OBrien drew attention to it last Monday, and not for the first time.

James believes the way people talk about immigrants is important, whether it's "aliens" in 1938 or "illegals" in 2019.

The 1938 Daily Mail article read: "'The way stateless Jews from Germany are pouring in from every port of this country is becoming an outrage. I intend to enforce the law to its fullest.' In these words, Mr Herbert Metcalfe, the Old Street magistrate yesterday referred to the number of aliens entering this country through the back door, a problem towards which the Daily Mail has repeatedly pointed.

"The number of aliens entering this country can be seen by the number of prosecutions in recent months. It is very difficult for the alien to escape the vigilance of the police and port authorities.

"Even if aliens manage to break through the defences, it is not long before they are caught and deported."

Language is important and repetitive use of aliens or illegals gets into the publics mindset.

Braverman knows this as did her predecessor. Her party seems full of them since the post Brexit purge of moderates.


'Tories pressured BBC over Johnsons claim Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile':-

Party asked corporation not to say accusation was false relating to time when Labour leader was DPP

www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/mar/17/tories-pressured-bbc-over-johnsons-claim-starmer-failed-to-prosecute-jimmy-savile




^ Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in the Commons in February 2022, when he made the claim.


A snippet...

'The Conservative party put pressure on the BBC not to describe a claim by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson that Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile as false, the Guardian has been told.

The allegation made by Johnson in February last year prompted fury, including from within his own party, and he eventually rowed back on the claim.

However, behind the scenes, Conservative party headquarters was pressing the BBC not to describe it as a false accusation. The BBC resisted the demand and continued to refer to it in those terms.

The furore first erupted when Johnson accused the Labour leader of failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile for child sex abuse more than a decade ago when Starmer was head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). An official CPS report confirmed there was no reference to involvement from Starmer in the decision-making.'
Chris Patton...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Le5jkYZ4Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Le5jkYZ4Cw</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Le5jkYZ4Cw
R4 interviewed an arch-Republican this morning about the Trump indictment who just repeated the 'this is just politically-driven vindictiveness' bullsh*t that they're peddling. He even had the nerve to claim this kind of thing is why America has become so polarised.

I remember, in the not too distant past when the interviewer would have eviscerated such nonsense. Would have pointed out that it's the duty of prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes and, if they find evidence to corroborate the allegations, prosecute the alleged offender in a court of law.

These days, after allowing the Repug to have 5 minutes of free propaganda time, they just said "thanks for your time"

It's been the same for a number of years (post-2010), letting both cranks and misanthropes (often peddling an agenda they're being paid to peddle) spew lies about issues like the EU and climate change with little or no intervention or correction.

This, to me, is where the BBC News has lost its way.
