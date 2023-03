Barring a miracle the Tories will be out in 18 months. It's about time the BBC stopped being so cowed by them.



Lineker does not give a running commentary on political matters. He called out an abhorrent policy that those at the BBC paid to provide political commentary should have called out. They seemingly didn't because... "Impartiality".



Well done to every presenter that refused to sit in Lineker's seat on MotD.



That's not going to happen at the top level of the BBC, as those people are former Government advisers/or people who have given money to the Tory party. The very same Government placed them inside the BBC and they are doing a wonderful job of destroying it and saving the Tories themselves from having to do it. The most we can hope is that pressure is put on those managers to resign and that there are other opportunities to keep the spotlight on them.