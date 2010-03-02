Let's be honest, we have two sides (broadly)
Those on one side who are happy with commercial output as it is and do not want anything the BBC has to offer, allied with those commercial interests who see the BBC as competition they would rather see gone (plus others you care to name)
v
Those who like the niche Public Sector Broadcasting they cannot get elsewhere, traditionalists who have grown up with the BBC as a sort of revered institution, those who regard the BBCs attempts at balance as preferable to a free for all (plus others you care to name)
I am probably in the niche category (BBC sounds, programmes without adverts, free to air.....)
For that I am prepared to put up with the BBC producing programmes like Mrs Brown's Boys in order to win some of those in the former of the two above categories.
I am mostly in the niche category (old + new BBC Radio comedies, the orchestras, less mainstream sports without adverts, documentaries, BBC4, local county cricket coverage) as well - and agree that putting up with the likes of Eastenders and Mrs Browns Boys (which are watched by a annoyingly large number of people) is tolerable in order to support the more niche stuff which will never be produced otherwise. I also can name a number of other niches that I do not consume (the bbc learning output, BBC Local radio + traffic, BBC World Service, "youth" oriented programs like bbc3 - but neither do ITV/Sky, Radio Plays) but that the UK would be a poorer place without.
I'd also say that, re the politicisation of the beeb over the past 10 years - it is disappointing, and something that should be reversed ASAP, but I do not think that that should mean the license fee should be abolished (and the bbc got rid of) - due to the vast quantity of good stuff it does that would disappear over night.
Also, as I couldn't find anyone else linking to this, wanted to link back to Mitch Benn's video, from about the time the Tories were starting to interfere, showing all the good things it has done<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p3q2iZuU5WM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p3q2iZuU5WM</a>