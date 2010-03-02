As I just posted on the Tory scum thread...





The two most senior BBC positions are occupied by Tories, with another of the Board also a Tory. All were appointed since Bozo took office:



Chairman (since ) - Richard Sharp

Served as advisor to both Bozo and sunak; former director of a right-wing, Tory-allied think-tank; donated over £400k to Tory Party.



Director-General (since Jun 20) - Tim Davie

Former Tory councillor; former chair of Hammersmith & Fulham Tory Party. Sought to ban BBC employees from making political comments on theor own, private social media accounts. Trying to reduce satirical comedy output (which he says is 'just aiming at the Tories') and bringing more 'balance' to comedy (ie, more right-wing comedy)



Director - England (since Apr 21) - Robbie Gibb

Served as advisor to Maude & Portillo, and was Director of Comms for No10 when May was PM. Brother of hard-right Tory MP Nick Gibb. Former Tory MP Nick Boles described him as "a hard Brexiteer who wants to destroy the PM's [May's] new search for a cross party compromise". In August Emily Maitlis stated he was "active agent of the Conservative party" who played a significant role in determining the nature of the corporation's news output. ought to block the appointment of Jess Brammar as BBC News Editor because she would "damage relations with the government".







