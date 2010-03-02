Poll

Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #640 on: September 6, 2022, 12:02:54 pm »
That news report seems somewhat slanted itself. Kinda reminds me of the bit Stewart Lee did on his recent Snowflake show (also the BBC). I never watched the Kuennsberg show live, only saw the clips online, but this article seems to be trying to suggest that Lycett interrupted the interview with Truss as a stunt. It looked to me that he said the things he did after that was finished & had probably left. These Tories not only want to rule they also want to be popular, which seems impossible. No doubt Truss was pissed off that she could not bask in universal adulation upon her ascent to the crown, which just shows how out of touch the clowns are.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #641 on: September 6, 2022, 12:40:27 pm »
BBC fact check on Johnsons claims. Who would have guessed none of them were correct?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/62806217
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #642 on: September 6, 2022, 02:24:45 pm »
Oh good, the BBC start fact checking him now that he's gone, that's useful.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #643 on: September 6, 2022, 03:14:28 pm »
More on Joe Lycett's appearance on Would I lie to you.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1567089779023527936
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #644 on: September 6, 2022, 03:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on September  6, 2022, 02:24:45 pm
Oh good, the BBC start fact checking him now that he's gone, that's useful.

They have been doing it for ages:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/reality_check
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #645 on: September 6, 2022, 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on September  6, 2022, 03:24:06 pm
They have been doing it for ages:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/reality_check

It's just useless as an afterthought though. Should be getting done in the very same paragraph otherwise the lie has already been cast. Majority of people won't bother clicking on another article so the seed will have been planted.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #646 on: September 6, 2022, 03:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on September  6, 2022, 03:29:48 pm
It's just useless as an afterthought though. Should be getting done in the very same paragraph otherwise the lie has already been cast. Majority of people won't bother clicking on another article so the seed will have been planted.

It's a bit like the press printing a tiny apology on page 12, after doing a frontpage spread a few weeks before.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #647 on: September 6, 2022, 03:51:51 pm »
The problem with the BBC is they're so scared of the Tories/government abolishing their license fee that they're either at best a toothless tiger or as Emily Maitlis said infilltrated by Tory agents. Therefore Johnson (when in a position to hurt them) was indulged as Truss will be.

When you look at GB News, Talk Radio, Murdoch and the ever more unhinged Daily Mail then the BBC  in theory is important as a balanced news source away from right wing propaganda. They've already neutered channel 4 and they've neutered the BBC but at least it's bound by its charter to produced balanced news. WHen you watch Question Time though these days you may as well be watching GB News with Fiona Bruce and bused in reactionary right-wing audiences.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #648 on: September 6, 2022, 04:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2022, 03:51:51 pm
The problem with the BBC is they're so scared of the Tories/government abolishing their license fee that they're either at best a toothless tiger or as Emily Maitlis said infilltrated by Tory agents. Therefore Johnson (when in a position to hurt them) was indulged as Truss will be.

When you look at GB News, Talk Radio, Murdoch and the ever more unhinged Daily Mail then the BBC  in theory is important as a balanced news source away from right wing propaganda. They've already neutered channel 4 and they've neutered the BBC but at least it's bound by its charter to produced balanced news. WHen you watch Question Time though these days you may as well be watching GB News with Fiona Bruce and bused in reactionary right-wing audiences.

This is it.  The Tories have them by the balls, so to speak.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #649 on: September 6, 2022, 05:25:47 pm »
As I just posted on the Tory scum thread...


The two most senior BBC positions are occupied by Tories, with another of the Board also a Tory. All were appointed since Bozo took office:

Chairman (since ) - Richard Sharp
Served as advisor to both Bozo and sunak; former director of a right-wing, Tory-allied think-tank; donated over £400k to Tory Party.

Director-General (since Jun 20) - Tim Davie
Former Tory councillor; former chair of Hammersmith & Fulham Tory Party. Sought to ban BBC employees from making political comments on theor own, private social media accounts. Trying to reduce satirical comedy output (which he says is 'just aiming at the Tories') and bringing more 'balance' to comedy (ie, more right-wing comedy)

Director - England (since Apr 21) - Robbie Gibb
Served as advisor to Maude & Portillo, and was Director of Comms for No10 when May was PM. Brother of hard-right Tory MP Nick Gibb. Former Tory MP Nick Boles described him as "a hard Brexiteer who wants to destroy the PM's [May's] new search for a cross party compromise". In August Emily Maitlis stated he was "active agent of the Conservative party" who played a significant role in determining the nature of the corporation's news output. ought to block the appointment of Jess Brammar as BBC News Editor because she would "damage relations with the government".



Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #650 on: September 6, 2022, 09:23:28 pm »
"Days that shook the BBC" BBC2 now (9pm-10pm)
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #651 on: September 22, 2022, 11:41:53 pm »
Claire Fox and Gerard Lyons as the two non-politicians on the panel of QT.

Hmm.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #652 on: September 30, 2022, 09:45:33 pm »
A reminder yesterday how valuable the BBC is. Truss might have thought she was going to have a soft ride on BBC local radio. It didn't work out like that.

She would have preferred to have been 'grilled' by GB news of course. And perhaps, once the BBC is abolished she, or whoever the next Tory PM is, will be.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #653 on: October 18, 2022, 01:41:58 pm »
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #654 on: October 30, 2022, 09:55:41 pm »
The Government's war on the BBC continues, now threatening local radio with cuts. This is not good for local communities.

BBC local radio stations face big cuts to content made for their area

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/oct/30/bbc-local-radio-stations-face-big-cuts-to-content-made-for-their-area?CMP=share_btn_tw
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #655 on: November 26, 2022, 08:19:43 pm »
I got a TV license letter today. I don't have a telly and don't watch live televison on my laptop, so I always tell them I don't need one. According to the letter, I should have a licence if I watch live streams on YouTube.

The fuck?

Why should I pay money to the BBC should I decide to watch a platform that's not even UK based?  Doesn't say anything about twitch, oddly enough.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #656 on: November 26, 2022, 08:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2022, 08:19:43 pm
I got a TV license letter today. I don't have a telly and don't watch live televison on my laptop, so I always tell them I don't need one. According to the letter, I should have a licence if I watch live streams on YouTube.

The fuck?

Why should I pay money to the BBC should I decide to watch a platform that's not even UK based?  Doesn't say anything about twitch, oddly enough.

I'm pretty sure it is only live streams of things that are also broadbast on television - so for example Sky News, or football when BT occassionally put a CL or EL game on Youtube.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #657 on: November 26, 2022, 08:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 26, 2022, 08:23:58 pm
I'm pretty sure it is only live streams of things that are also broadbast on television - so for example Sky News, or football when BT occassionally put a CL or EL game on Youtube.

You would like to think so, but I think the wording is very broad and somewhat ambiguous - perhaps intentionally so.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #658 on: November 26, 2022, 09:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 26, 2022, 08:23:58 pm
I'm pretty sure it is only live streams of things that are also broadbast on television - so for example Sky News, or football when BT occassionally put a CL or EL game on Youtube.

Even if its not BBC content? How does that make sense
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #659 on: November 26, 2022, 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 26, 2022, 09:29:31 pm
Even if its not BBC content? How does that make sense

Because you need a license to watch any live broadcast TV, not just the BBC - always have done.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #660 on: November 27, 2022, 04:57:37 pm »
That's a nice bit of racketeering then. Not sure the logic there, having to pay the BBC for a live stream of something you've not produced or provided. Guess it's always been there with the advent of streaming services but still, whats to stop them charging you for other things later on down the line (assuming politicians and the charter allows them to)
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #661 on: November 27, 2022, 05:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Machae on November 27, 2022, 04:57:37 pm
That's a nice bit of racketeering then. Not sure the logic there, having to pay the BBC for a live stream of something you've not produced or provided. Guess it's always been there with the advent of streaming services but still, whats to stop them charging you for other things later on down the line (assuming politicians and the charter allows them to)

As I understand it, the reasoning was that the license fee used to also fund the broadcasting infrastructure that the likes of Channel 4 and ITV use. I'm not sure if that is still the case, and with Sky and broadband it's much less relevant these days.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #662 on: November 28, 2022, 12:33:34 am »
This is very worrying. But I'm glad that the BBC is covering the dramatic events in China. I'm glad they are funded properly too.


https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-asia-63776816

BBC extremely concerned about arrest of BBC journalist in China
Several hours ago, a BBC journalist covering the protest in Shanghai was arrested and detained by Chinese authorities.
The BBC has said it is extremely concerned about his treatment.

Ed Lawrence was beaten and kicked during his arrest, the BBC said. He was then handcuffed and held for several hours before being released.

A spokesperson said the attack on Lawrence while carrying out his duties as an accredited journalist was very worrying.

They said the Chinese authorities had given no credible explanation or apology for his detention.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #663 on: November 28, 2022, 01:30:20 pm »
Im not a fan of the blatant politicisation of the BBC by the ruling party and I dont watch much on the BBC at all, but I just wanted to say BBC Sounds is very, very good.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #664 on: November 28, 2022, 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 28, 2022, 01:30:20 pm
Im not a fan of the blatant politicisation of the BBC by the ruling party and I dont watch much on the BBC at all, but I just wanted to say BBC Sounds is very, very good.


Let's be honest, we have two sides (broadly)


Those on one side who are happy with commercial output as it is and do not want anything the BBC has to offer, allied with those commercial interests who see the BBC as competition they would rather see gone (plus others you care to name)


v


Those who like the niche Public Sector Broadcasting they cannot get elsewhere, traditionalists who have grown up with the BBC as a sort of revered institution, those who regard the BBCs attempts at balance as preferable to a free for all (plus others you care to name)


I am probably in the niche category (BBC sounds, programmes without adverts, free to air.....)




For that I am prepared to put up with the BBC producing programmes like Mrs Brown's Boys in order to win some of those in the former of the two above categories.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #665 on: November 29, 2022, 12:05:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 28, 2022, 02:33:42 pm

Let's be honest, we have two sides (broadly)


Those on one side who are happy with commercial output as it is and do not want anything the BBC has to offer, allied with those commercial interests who see the BBC as competition they would rather see gone (plus others you care to name)


v


Those who like the niche Public Sector Broadcasting they cannot get elsewhere, traditionalists who have grown up with the BBC as a sort of revered institution, those who regard the BBCs attempts at balance as preferable to a free for all (plus others you care to name)


I am probably in the niche category (BBC sounds, programmes without adverts, free to air.....)




For that I am prepared to put up with the BBC producing programmes like Mrs Brown's Boys in order to win some of those in the former of the two above categories.

I am mostly in the niche category (old + new BBC Radio comedies, the orchestras, less mainstream sports without adverts, documentaries, BBC4, local county cricket coverage) as well - and agree that putting up with the likes of Eastenders and Mrs Browns Boys (which are watched by a annoyingly large number of people) is tolerable in order to support the more niche stuff which will never be produced otherwise.  I also can name a number of other niches that I do not consume (the bbc learning output, BBC Local radio + traffic, BBC World Service, "youth" oriented programs like bbc3 - but neither do ITV/Sky, Radio Plays) but that the UK would be a poorer place without.

I'd also say that, re the politicisation of the beeb over the past 10 years - it is disappointing, and something that should be reversed ASAP, but I do not think that that should mean the license fee should be abolished (and the bbc got rid of) - due to the vast quantity of good stuff it does that would disappear over night.

Also, as I couldn't find anyone else linking to this, wanted to link back to Mitch Benn's video, from about the time the Tories were starting to interfere, showing all the good things it has done

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p3q2iZuU5WM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p3q2iZuU5WM</a>
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #666 on: Today at 02:33:34 pm »
This Lineker stuff is absolute nonsense. Tory hand-wringers calling for his sacking to deflect from their fascist policies.

Why is it important that Lineker be politically neutral? Hes not a news presenter, nor does he work in politics? The only neutrality required for MOTD is in footballing terms, and it doesnt seem a problem for Lineker to openly favour a team/teams. Should actors in bbc dramas be barred from expressing political opinions?

The board of the bbc has actual Tory party donors, but theres no issue with that.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #667 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:33:34 pm
This Lineker stuff is absolute nonsense. Tory hand-wringers calling for his sacking to deflect from their fascist policies.

Why is it important that Lineker be politically neutral? Hes not a news presenter, nor does he work in politics? The only neutrality required for MOTD is in footballing terms, and it doesnt seem a problem for Lineker to openly favour a team/teams. Should actors in bbc dramas be barred from expressing political opinions?

The board of the bbc has actual Tory party donors, but theres no issue with that.

Currently, they're just a Tory mouthpiece, as has been shown by the Torry cronies, currently leading them. 

The outrage is a joke.
