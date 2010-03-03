Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
121 (39.9%)
No
112 (37%)
Don't care
10 (3.3%)
Don't currently pay the fee
21 (6.9%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
39 (12.9%)

Total Members Voted: 303

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 47058 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,578
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
That news report seems somewhat slanted itself. Kinda reminds me of the bit Stewart Lee did on his recent Snowflake show (also the BBC). I never watched the Kuennsberg show live, only saw the clips online, but this article seems to be trying to suggest that Lycett interrupted the interview with Truss as a stunt. It looked to me that he said the things he did after that was finished & had probably left. These Tories not only want to rule they also want to be popular, which seems impossible. No doubt Truss was pissed off that she could not bask in universal adulation upon her ascent to the crown, which just shows how out of touch the clowns are.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,195
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:40:27 pm »
BBC fact check on Johnsons claims. Who would have guessed none of them were correct?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/62806217
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,202
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Oh good, the BBC start fact checking him now that he's gone, that's useful.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #643 on: Today at 03:14:28 pm »
More on Joe Lycett's appearance on Would I lie to you.

https://twitter.com/PoliticsJOE_UK/status/1567089779023527936
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 03:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:24:45 pm
Oh good, the BBC start fact checking him now that he's gone, that's useful.

They have been doing it for ages:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/reality_check
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,130
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:24:06 pm
They have been doing it for ages:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/reality_check

It's just useless as an afterthought though. Should be getting done in the very same paragraph otherwise the lie has already been cast. Majority of people won't bother clicking on another article so the seed will have been planted.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 