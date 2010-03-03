That news report seems somewhat slanted itself. Kinda reminds me of the bit Stewart Lee did on his recent Snowflake show (also the BBC). I never watched the Kuennsberg show live, only saw the clips online, but this article seems to be trying to suggest that Lycett interrupted the interview with Truss as a stunt. It looked to me that he said the things he did after that was finished & had probably left. These Tories not only want to rule they also want to be popular, which seems impossible. No doubt Truss was pissed off that she could not bask in universal adulation upon her ascent to the crown, which just shows how out of touch the clowns are.