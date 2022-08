This is absolutely damning:



“She recalled how during the 2016 EU referendum the BBC would create a false equivalence by putting one pro-Brexit economist on air to debate with one anti-Brexit economist, even though the overwhelming majority of economists felt Brexit was a bad idea.”



We’ve talked about it on here a few times with the voxpops where they will show two people supporting A and two people supporting B even if they actually found 10 people supporting A and only two supporting B. It’s fraudulent. But at the same time I’m loathed to criticise or turn my back on the BBC because that’s exactly what the Tories want.