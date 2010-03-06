Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
112 (40.1%)
No
103 (36.9%)
Don't care
10 (3.6%)
Don't currently pay the fee
20 (7.2%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
34 (12.2%)

Total Members Voted: 279

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 34898 times)

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:26:25 pm
1. No. It's different.

2. The BBC doesn't do this, though. You probably think it does because you don't know the difference between 'soft power' and 'propaganda'.

I didn't say that the data shows the BBC isn't biased. I said that if you wanted to know whether the BBC was biassed you'd have to consider a hell of a lot of data. I can't give you a comprehensive list of that data. But here are some examples. Its news bulletins, its current affairs magazines, its documentaries, its dramas, its website, its comedy. Stuff like this.

So we just accept your assertion that the BBC isn't biased even though you can't be arsed to provide evidence to back it up. Other people's perceptions that the BBC is biased is wrong but Yorkykopite's perception that it isn't is correct. Alright then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:41:54 pm by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,938
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 05:39:05 pm
So we just accept your assertion that the BBC isn't biased even though you can't be arsed to provide evidence to back it up. Other people's perceptions that the BBC is biased is wrong but Yorkykopite's perception that it isn't is correct. Alright then.


I do happen to think the BBC isn't biased in any harmful or systematic way. But, once again (since you're hard of hearing), I didn't make that claim to you. I said that to discover whether the organisation was biased or not you would have to sift through an enormous amount of data. I said it wasn't as simple as your analogy suggested (the one about biscuits or sandwiches).

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,639
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #562 on: Today at 04:42:36 am »
You only have to see the state of tv news in other countries to realise how good it is to have the likes of channel 4 and the BBC. Murdoch and other media conglomerates have done so much damage to the US and Australia the past 10 years in excusing shit government (left or right) - careful what you wish for.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:27:34 am »
There is an institution here that I'd happily see the back of, has anyone had a refund for Harry stepping back from duties as he now doesn't get crown police farce protection? Hasn't his uncle Andrew been stepped back and so is costing less? any rebates? There's a load of waffle spouted about tourism, and how much the crown generates apparently, and how far embroiled in this was he? (BAE arms deal to the Saudis)
If there's the need for an extra few quid, up the cost (inc back catalogue) for rights overseas that aren't lacking a few bob. Oh and bin Eastenders off at the double.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 