Poll

Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?

Yes
98 (40.3%)
No
87 (35.8%)
Don't care
7 (2.9%)
Don't currently pay the fee
18 (7.4%)
Retain licence fee but look to reform
33 (13.6%)

Total Members Voted: 243

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?  (Read 26497 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #400 on: January 12, 2021, 02:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 12, 2021, 12:31:02 pm
"There are Tories who work for the BBC and therefore the licence fee should be abolished" is a stupid argument. It's just as stupid as "there are socialists who work for the BBC and therefore the licence fee should be abolished".

Sadly, we hear both arguments much more today. Why?

Because this country, like many other liberal democracies is breaking apart into silos. The idea that one might have to listen to an argument put by someone you disagree with is becoming literally intolerable to many people. Hence the crisis at the BBC which, famously and annoyingly, attempts to hold the ring and hear all sides.

I watched a lot of CNN over the past few months. I loved it. But I also started to realise I was watching a TV channel where all the reporters agreed with each other and even agreed with every single person they interviewed. There is something depressingly monolithic about that - and the answer to that state of affairs is not "Rick Santorum", because Santorum was simply the exception that proves the rule. (By the way, a conservative without a quarter of the brains or style of Andrew Neil). Eventually I got sick of the heartfelt homilies of each of the star CNN journalists (Anderson Cooper aside). They seemed to be competing with each other (and the dead, like Walter Cronkite) to say the same thing except with more tears and more sincerity. It was like watching hyper-ventilating Hollywood stars collecting their Oscars. Van Jones must have cried live on air at least three times, showing his despair at the state of the Republic. Laughable! 

It was also depressing to realise that not a single Trumper, and probably very few Republicans bother to watch CNN. Why would they? That means CNN is preaching to the converted and confines its mission to making the converted feel good about themselves.

Obviously the USA is even more 'silo-based' as a national community than the UK. But if the BBC disappears because of lack of public funding that will be the last remaining broadcasting obstacle to Britain becoming like America. It will affect every corner of the broadcast media. We will all go into one corner and watch John Pilger, or John Pilger's children, do his Pilger thing. The other side will retreat to their channel and watch whatever turns them on. Britain, as a democracy, will be up shit's creek.
Spot on!  The BBC has to be preserved, despite its imperfections.

There's clearly more to gain for the right from the BBC being downgraded or disbanded.  You only really need to look at the print media to see the balance you'd end up with.

There's undoubtedly a degree of editorial placements within the BBC from whichever government is in power.  Unfortunately this reinforces itself if any one government is in power for a long period.

The presenters are generally balanced but most regular observers could have a reasonably educated guess as to what their personal viewpoints are.  With someone like Andrew Neil we'll see his true colours more now that he's free from the constraints of the BBC and his allegiances are solely to The Spectator and GB News.  That said, Neil was vociferous in his criticisms of Johnson in the lead up to the election - it's difficult to imagine a senior presenter on Fox or CNN being so critical of "their man".

I listen to Radio 5 most mornings and Nicky Campbell is clearly a socialist at heart, some of his off the cuff remarks give him away.  That said he - like most at the BBC - is capable of being professional and he interrogates the views of any of his guests with much the same energy.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #401 on: January 14, 2021, 09:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 12, 2021, 12:43:09 pm
PS The buzzwords on the Left for the Two-Minute hate are Laura Kuenssberg and Andrew Neil. The buzzwords on the Right are Laura Kuenssberg and Emily Maitlis.

PPS Some of the hatred about Kuenssberg, on both Left and Right, seems to be provoked by her semitic surname.

I thought her name was Afrikaans. Dunno why, I presumed her family was from South Africa. I had no idea she was Jewish.

I can't abide her because of her fawning over first May, then Bozo, highlighted in her failure to ask any hint of difficult or searching questions to either.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #402 on: January 14, 2021, 11:12:48 pm »
Up until 2010, I viewed the BBC as a pretty politically balanced broadcaster, although one that had ties to and was very supportive/protective of the old-school Establishment. Not in a pernicious way,; more like a benevolent lord of the manor and well-meaning family.

Through the Thatcher, Major & Bliar years, I did not see a bias (so the argument made about every government making political appointments to senior BBC positions, which in turn lead to a bias within the corporation, is groundless)

The British (English?) right, like the MAGAwits in the US, hated the balance. Used to most of the media propagating hard-right positions as 'normal' (shunting the Overton window some distance rightwards), they viewed the BBC as lefty. The same right-wing print media, through their endemic gaslighting, reinforced the erroneous opinion that the BBC was left-biased.

The Tory Party themselves put into action their plan to bring the BBC more under their control after the 2010 GE. There were stories from whistle blowers of interference in news editorial direction and threats of 'privatisation'. Labour, under Miliband, were moved to formally complain to the BBC about their pro-Tory bias (https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2011/dec/31/ed-miliband-labour-bbc-bias)

When the odious Whittingdale took over at Culture, Media & Sport, bully-boy interference and threats ramped up. The bias is subtle. A study into BBCs coverage of the 2015 election campaign showed how they focused on policy areas that were key Tory strong points with the public, whilst relegating focus on policy areas (like underfunding the NHS, education and public services) which are strong for Labour. 

All this notwithstanding, I still support the principle of a national broadcaster funded through a licence fee (or similar). But when that entire neutral ethos is being corrupted by a political party abusing their position to strongarm the broadcaster into presenting a biased news agenda in favour of that party, it presents a dilemma: does one continue to stick rigidly to one's principles even though it brings a large electoral benefit to the Tories? Or do you shout that the BBC is being abused by the Tory Party and try to bring attention to this Orwellian corruption?
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #403 on: January 14, 2021, 11:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2021, 09:32:40 pm
I thought her name was Afrikaans. Dunno why, I presumed her family was from South Africa. I had no idea she was Jewish.

I can't abide her because of her fawning over first May, then Bozo, highlighted in her failure to ask any hint of difficult or searching questions to either.


German origin.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,203
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #404 on: January 15, 2021, 06:01:59 pm »
Never posted in here before, so just a quick question:

Why the ABSOLUTE FUCK should I pay money to the BBC for watching a charity livestream on youtube being hosted by an American??
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #405 on: January 15, 2021, 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 15, 2021, 06:01:59 pm
Never posted in here before, so just a quick question:

Why the ABSOLUTE FUCK should I pay money to the BBC for watching a charity livestream on youtube being hosted by an American??

You don't have to pay a license for that.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,203
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #406 on: January 15, 2021, 06:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 15, 2021, 06:21:27 pm
You don't have to pay a license for that.

I do according to the letter I have - not that I am watching stuff like that of course.

Quote
No watching or streaming live TV shows from online TV services like ITV Hub, All 4, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube.

Now, yes, a charity livestream from the likes of Markiplier or Jacksepticeye is not something I would define as a "TV show", but I suspect the licence people would only be too happy to disagree?
« Last Edit: January 15, 2021, 06:32:30 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #407 on: January 15, 2021, 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on January 15, 2021, 06:30:51 pm
I do according to the letter I have - not that I am watching stuff like that of course.

Now, yes, a charity livestream from the likes of Markiplier or Jacksepticeye is not something I would define as a "TV show", but I suspect the licence people would only be too happy to disagree?

As I understand it, that is only livestreams on Youtube of things that are also being broadcast on TV.

This is the wording on their site - it specifically says "TV programmes live on Youtube":

Quote
Do I need a TV Licence to watch online, including on YouTube?

    You need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch programmes live on any online TV service - such as ITV Hub, All 4, Amazon Prime Video, Now TV or Sky Go. You dont need a TV Licence if you only ever watch on demand programmes on any TV service apart from BBC iPlayer.

    You dont need a TV Licence to watch videos or clips on demand on YouTube. But you do need a TV Licence if you watch TV programmes live on YouTube. An example of this would be watching Sky News live. But it isnt just live news or sport which needs a licence  its any programme which is part of a TV channel, broadcast or transmitted for everyone to watch at the same time.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,203
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #408 on: January 15, 2021, 07:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on January 15, 2021, 06:39:51 pm
As I understand it, that is only livestreams on Youtube of things that are also being broadcast on TV.

This is the wording on their site - it specifically says "TV programmes live on Youtube":

Well that's something at least.  Guess I'll steer clear of cnn.uk though mind. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,109
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #409 on: January 15, 2021, 07:58:35 pm »
Despite the ad hominem nonsense and emotional appeals I would still happily get rid of the BBC/TV equipment licence. Particularly with the BBC in its current guise.
Let's be balanced about it though: those who want it, pay for it. Or be more honest about it: pay for it from central government funds - that way the propaganda can come off the right column on the balance sheet.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,081
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #410 on: January 21, 2021, 04:38:00 pm »
Netflix want more money from me and I'll give it. But it's now more expensive per annum than the BBC. Yet no live TV, no News, no Radio, no World Service broadcasting in different tongues to places where dictators preside, and no news online.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #411 on: January 23, 2021, 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 12, 2021, 02:02:21 pm
Spot on!  The BBC has to be preserved, despite its imperfections.

There's clearly more to gain for the right from the BBC being downgraded or disbanded.  You only really need to look at the print media to see the balance you'd end up with.

There's undoubtedly a degree of editorial placements within the BBC from whichever government is in power.  Unfortunately this reinforces itself if any one government is in power for a long period.

The presenters are generally balanced but most regular observers could have a reasonably educated guess as to what their personal viewpoints are.  With someone like Andrew Neil we'll see his true colours more now that he's free from the constraints of the BBC and his allegiances are solely to The Spectator and GB News.  That said, Neil was vociferous in his criticisms of Johnson in the lead up to the election - it's difficult to imagine a senior presenter on Fox or CNN being so critical of "their man".

I listen to Radio 5 most mornings and Nicky Campbell is clearly a socialist at heart, some of his off the cuff remarks give him away.  That said he - like most at the BBC - is capable of being professional and he interrogates the views of any of his guests with much the same energy.

What incentive is there for the BBC to improve/fix its mistakes with this attitude? It's a free pass to be as shit as it likes because of the boogeyman argument that getting rid of it will always be a worse alternative.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,081
  • The first five yards........
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #412 on: January 23, 2021, 07:53:43 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on January 23, 2021, 07:03:09 pm
What incentive is there for the BBC to improve/fix its mistakes with this attitude? It's a free pass to be as shit as it likes because of the boogeyman argument that getting rid of it will always be a worse alternative.

The incentive is an old fashioned socialist one I suppose. To give the best service you can get, free of the compulsion of profit. Most people in the industry want to do this anyway because craft pride is important.

I think it shows.

It's exactly the same motive that operates in the National Health Service, which is similarly free of commercial incentives. If anything the BBC has more competition than the NHS. But one could use the same argument that you use against the BBC against the NHS too. "Why bother improving doc? Why even try nurse? You're just relying on the public belief that things would be worse without the NHS."
« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 07:57:15 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,138
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #413 on: January 23, 2021, 08:09:30 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on January 23, 2021, 07:03:09 pm
What incentive is there for the BBC to improve/fix its mistakes with this attitude? It's a free pass to be as shit as it likes because of the boogeyman argument that getting rid of it will always be a worse alternative.

I don't see the point of the BBC anymore in the UK. They never challenge the government on anything and they helped turn Farage into a star which set the momentum for Brexit. Boris and his ministers are always happy to line up for Marr or BBC Breakfast for a cosy chat (even when they were boycotting the other main channels). Laura Kuenssberg basically just says whatever the government tell her to say. The whole organisation at the top has been stacked full of Tories since 2010 and there's a revolving door between number 10 and the BBC (Allegra Stratton the latest).  They're also in thrall to the government for threat of losing their license, so never want to rock the boat anyway.

Their sport output is pitiful (except for the big events they still get by law with free to air) and their flagship comedy show is Mrs Brown's Boys.

The whole Savile thing was an utter disgrace as well.
« Last Edit: January 23, 2021, 08:18:09 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #414 on: January 23, 2021, 09:21:58 pm »
They still make the best natural world and history programmes.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #415 on: January 23, 2021, 09:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 23, 2021, 09:21:58 pm
They still make the best natural world and history programmes.

Do you mean in English or in general.
National Geographic and Discovery make some great documentaries.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #416 on: January 23, 2021, 09:47:33 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on January 23, 2021, 09:25:13 pm
Do you mean in English or in general.
National Geographic and Discovery make some great documentaries.

In general.

So I understand, but you have to pay a private company for those, so I wouldn't know.

BBC1, 2 and 4 are the live channels I watch/record the most on TV (I appreciate I'm not the average watcher).
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #417 on: January 23, 2021, 09:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 23, 2021, 09:21:58 pm
They still make the best natural world and history programmes.

I agree, which is a big part of why on balance I still pay for a license fee, despite their shocking news output.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #418 on: January 24, 2021, 09:59:59 am »
Marr attempting a complete hatchet job on Strugeon this morning.  Disgraceful IMO.  Actually asking her will she resign if she mislaid parliament (she hasn't).

Marr cosied up to Johnson earlier and now he's spoiuting his reference to '40 years between referendums'.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,384
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #419 on: January 24, 2021, 10:50:00 am »
Marr is a fucking gobshite.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #420 on: January 24, 2021, 11:09:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on January 24, 2021, 09:59:59 am
Marr attempting a complete hatchet job on Strugeon this morning.  Disgraceful IMO.  Actually asking her will she resign if she mislaid parliament (she hasn't).

Marr cosied up to Johnson earlier and now he's spoiuting his reference to '40 years between referendums'.
If true, that would be an extremely serious situation and Sturgeon should resign. I mean, it is not like Marr is her accusing her of losing the keys to her bike lock.
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,895
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #421 on: January 24, 2021, 11:25:15 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 24, 2021, 11:09:02 am
If true, that would be an extremely serious situation and Sturgeon should resign. I mean, it is not like Marr is her accusing her of losing the keys to her bike lock.

 ;D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #422 on: January 31, 2021, 06:35:18 pm »
Johnson poised to appoint Paul Dacre chair of Ofcom

PMs choice of controversial former Mail editor is part of his election promise to radically overhaul the BBC
Quote
For many who work in public service broadcasting, it is the nightmare that refuses to go away. Could Paul Dacre, former editor of the Daily Mail, really now have the chance to oversee the statutory regulation of British TV and telecommunications? The Brexiter and longtime bête noire of liberals and leftwingers is understood to be very close to being offered the influential role of chair of Ofcom.

According to Whitehall and media sources, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is preparing to announce the controversial appointment soon, and will later reward Dacre with a peerage. The remit will be to target the BBC.

This is an appalling idea, said one leading figure in British TV management. A key role for Ofcom in the coming months will be focusing on improving the nations broadband, which is vital not just for business but for social inclusion. Dacre knows nothing about any of that.

He does, however, have one attribute likely to go down well with many in the media. Associates report that he maintains his long-held dislike of the big internet platforms. Organisations such as Google and Facebook have effectively destroyed the advertising market that supports the newspapers in his stable.

The 72-year-old journalist is still editor in chief of Daily Mail Group, publisher of the right-leaning daily newspaper, and the Mail on Sunday, the London free title Metro and the MailOnline website, for which he is paid a large salary. Ofcom staff, in contrast, adopt political neutrality.

When Dacres candidacy for the Ofcom chair was first mooted at the end of last summer, many politicians, academics and television executives expressed great alarm. Former Labour minister Lord Adonis said back then that Dacre demonstrably doesnt believe in impartially and statutorily regulated media, and therefore would be presiding over an institution he did not believe in.

Although a date has not yet been set, the prime minister is believed to be hoping to announce the appointment quickly, but he is said to still be meeting some resistance within government circles. The permanent appointment to the role of Ofcom chair has been held open since early last year, when economist Lord Burns announced he was stepping down.

Burns is believed to have tussled with the prime minister over the appointment of a new Ofcom chief executive. Eventually he agreed to leave in order to get his own choice of Melanie Dawes.

Dawes stepped across from her high-ranking civil service job in February last year. Announcing the move, Dawes, who is married to Benedict Brogan, political editor of the Daily Mail under Dacre, spoke of a big agenda ahead. That includes handling the most vulnerable moment in the BBCs recent history.

Johnson came to power with promises to seriously reform the basis on which the BBC operates. These plans were interrupted by the pandemic, but he has now set up a government panel to consider the future role of public service broadcasting.

Charles Moore, former editor of the Telegraph, was initially considered for the role of BBC chairman. In the Times earlier this month, journalist James Forsyth, husband of Downing Street spokesperson Allegra Stratton, wrote that Johnson had eventually agreed to appoint a less contentious BBC chairman in the shape of financier Richard Sharp, who will take up the job in the next few days. It is thought that, as consolation, the PM hopes to regain the support of anti-BBC Conservative backbenchers by making Dacre the figurehead of Ofcom.

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jan/31/johnson-poised-to-appoint-paul-dacre-chair-of-ofcom
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #423 on: January 31, 2021, 06:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on January 31, 2021, 06:35:18 pm
Johnson poised to appoint Paul Dacre chair of Ofcom

PMs choice of controversial former Mail editor is part of his election promise to radically overhaul the BBC
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jan/31/johnson-poised-to-appoint-paul-dacre-chair-of-ofcom
Fuck me sideways. That's not good news. Where is the UK heading?
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #424 on: January 31, 2021, 07:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on January 31, 2021, 06:44:47 pm
Fuck me sideways. That's not good news. Where is the UK heading?

Not a good place!

I have said that I think the country is permanently fucked. 

It's a dark future ahead I feel.
« Last Edit: January 31, 2021, 07:13:50 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #425 on: January 31, 2021, 08:40:58 pm »
Fucks me off that the only live thing I ever, ever watch is the footy. On Now TV, BT App on my xbox and on Amazon Prime.

I don't understand why I have to pay the BBC for the privledge.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:15:46 am »
Seems bizarre and a little bit sinister how the Martin Bashir/Diana Princess of Hearts and Whales interview is being dragged up now.

The BBC, under more direct and overt Tory control, is delighting in its public show of self-flagellating.

Is this simply another ploy by this corrupt Tory government to emasculate the BBC even more in their plan to run it as a government propaganda outfit - a right-wing Pravda, if you like - whilst diminishing its 'previous incarnation' reputation in the eyes of the public?

The interview was incredibly damaging to how the public perceive Wally Prince Charlie, so the insidious Palace is obviously right behind it. Do they view the character assassination of Bashir and discrediting of the interview as part of a PR campaign by The Establishment to get the public more sympathetic toward the bellend that's heir to the throne? And I guess it's a bonus - and easier to turn public opinion amongst a certain section of the population - when the 'baddie' has dark skin...

Perhaps Liz in on her way out and this is the groundwork for succession.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,591
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #427 on: Today at 09:18:30 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:15:46 am
Seems bizarre and a little bit sinister how the Martin Bashir/Diana Princess of Hearts and Whales interview is being dragged up now.

The BBC, under more direct and overt Tory control, is delighting in its public show of self-flagellating.

Is this simply another ploy by this corrupt Tory government to emasculate the BBC even more in their plan to run it as a government propaganda outfit - a right-wing Pravda, if you like - whilst diminishing its 'previous incarnation' reputation in the eyes of the public?

The interview was incredibly damaging to how the public perceive Wally Prince Charlie, so the insidious Palace is obviously right behind it. Do they view the character assassination of Bashir and discrediting of the interview as part of a PR campaign by The Establishment to get the public more sympathetic toward the bellend that's heir to the throne? And I guess it's a bonus - and easier to turn public opinion amongst a certain section of the population - when the 'baddie' has dark skin...

Perhaps Liz in on her way out and this is the groundwork for succession.

It was being investigated for a while, in line with Panorama that was due to air. Also William has gone for the Beeb as has Harry (in between him making daily comments about his experience in that family being worse than a Palestinian child with a rocket over their head).
« Last Edit: Today at 09:32:29 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #428 on: Today at 10:23:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:15:46 am
Seems bizarre and a little bit sinister how the Martin Bashir/Diana Princess of Hearts and Whales interview is being dragged up now.

The BBC, under more direct and overt Tory control, is delighting in its public show of self-flagellating.

Is this simply another ploy by this corrupt Tory government to emasculate the BBC even more in their plan to run it as a government propaganda outfit - a right-wing Pravda, if you like - whilst diminishing its 'previous incarnation' reputation in the eyes of the public?

The interview was incredibly damaging to how the public perceive Wally Prince Charlie, so the insidious Palace is obviously right behind it. Do they view the character assassination of Bashir and discrediting of the interview as part of a PR campaign by The Establishment to get the public more sympathetic toward the bellend that's heir to the throne? And I guess it's a bonus - and easier to turn public opinion amongst a certain section of the population - when the 'baddie' has dark skin...

Perhaps Liz in on her way out and this is the groundwork for succession.
I've not read the specifics, but Bashir is a prize-sized prick. He's also utter shite - I used catch him quite regularly on MSNBC before he 'resigned' (was sacked).
Logged
Just Elmo? - What have the EU deregulated?

diggerling! - The market.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,875
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #429 on: Today at 10:28:26 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:15:46 am


Not one of your greatest posts  ;)
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #430 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:18:30 am
It was being investigated for a while, in line with Panorama that was due to air. Also William has gone for the Beeb as has Harry (in between him making daily comments about his experience in that family being worse than a Palestinian child with a rocket over their head).


You can understand William being angry - but the narrative of blaming Bashir and the BBC for this interview is designed to make people forget (or to diminish in their minds) that Diana was just telling the world what an utterly cold, insensitive, egomaniac, adulterous dickhead Wally Prince Charlie is.

Perhaps William should remember that if his father hadn't been such a twat towards his mother, his mother wouldn't have died that night.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,591
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #431 on: Today at 10:57:45 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:38:30 am

You can understand William being angry - but the narrative of blaming Bashir and the BBC for this interview is designed to make people forget (or to diminish in their minds) that Diana was just telling the world what an utterly cold, insensitive, egomaniac, adulterous dickhead Wally Prince Charlie is.

Perhaps William should remember that if his father hadn't been such a twat towards his mother, his mother wouldn't have died that night.



Probably, but I don't thin Bashir or the Beeb can plead innocence, they clearly manipulated a shit tonne of stuff and the problem is whilst everything she said was still the case, if you do what they did then expect a whole lot of backlash for it.

Bashir is known for being a dickhead as well so I wouldn't look to defend him.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:02 am by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #432 on: Today at 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:38:30 am
Perhaps William should remember that if his father hadn't been such a twat towards his mother, his mother wouldn't have died that night.

That's bullshit. Lots of people are shit towards their partners and it doesn't result in them crashing in a tunnel in a foreign city. She wasn't speeding away in a car from an abusive husband.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:07:54 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:57:45 am
Probably, but I don't Bashir or the Beeb can plead innocence, they clearly manipulated a shit tonne of stuff and the problem is whilst everything she said was still the case, if you do what they did then expect a whole lot of backlash for it.

Bashir is known for being a dickhead as well so I wouldn't look to defend him.


I'm not defending anybody. Bashir was acting like a tabloid journalist (so it's a bit rich the tabloids criticising him)

My concerns are that:

1) this corrupt Tory government uses it as an excuse to continue its programme of turning the BBC into a Tory propaganda organ (from the main BBC article: "Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the inquiry's "devastating" findings into the "unfounded and wrong" actions of senior figures at the BBC meant the government would have to consider whether the corporation's governance should be reformed."

2) The discrediting of Bashir/the interview means that the revelations about what an utter c*nt that jug-eared prick is, get sidelined or even forgotten about.




Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,392
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #434 on: Today at 11:08:58 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:03:50 am
That's bullshit. Lots of people are shit towards their partners and it doesn't result in them crashing in a tunnel in a foreign city. She wasn't speeding away in a car from an abusive husband.


If he hadn't been such a cold, adulterous gobshite, she wouldn't have been forced out the marriage.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Should the BBC licence fee be abolished?
« Reply #435 on: Today at 04:11:24 pm »
I think the BBC is a good deed in a bad world, but it badly needs reform.

The news channels have been a joke for some time, and the Tories know how to play them better than anyone. But, having seen what is out there, I don't think BBC going will lead anywhere good. GB news ain't it for me chief.

For all this talk of Netflix being a similar price, BBC can do the local, national, and worldwide programming that nobody else can match. Netflix can't do local, even Amazon struggles with global.

It does need reform though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 