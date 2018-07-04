"There are Tories who work for the BBC and therefore the licence fee should be abolished" is a stupid argument. It's just as stupid as "there are socialists who work for the BBC and therefore the licence fee should be abolished".



Sadly, we hear both arguments much more today. Why?



Because this country, like many other liberal democracies is breaking apart into silos. The idea that one might have to listen to an argument put by someone you disagree with is becoming literally intolerable to many people. Hence the crisis at the BBC which, famously and annoyingly, attempts to hold the ring and hear all sides.



I watched a lot of CNN over the past few months. I loved it. But I also started to realise I was watching a TV channel where all the reporters agreed with each other and even agreed with every single person they interviewed. There is something depressingly monolithic about that - and the answer to that state of affairs is not "Rick Santorum", because Santorum was simply the exception that proves the rule. (By the way, a conservative without a quarter of the brains or style of Andrew Neil). Eventually I got sick of the heartfelt homilies of each of the star CNN journalists (Anderson Cooper aside). They seemed to be competing with each other (and the dead, like Walter Cronkite) to say the same thing except with more tears and more sincerity. It was like watching hyper-ventilating Hollywood stars collecting their Oscars. Van Jones must have cried live on air at least three times, showing his despair at the state of the Republic. Laughable!



It was also depressing to realise that not a single Trumper, and probably very few Republicans bother to watch CNN. Why would they? That means CNN is preaching to the converted and confines its mission to making the converted feel good about themselves.



Obviously the USA is even more 'silo-based' as a national community than the UK. But if the BBC disappears because of lack of public funding that will be the last remaining broadcasting obstacle to Britain becoming like America. It will affect every corner of the broadcast media. We will all go into one corner and watch John Pilger, or John Pilger's children, do his Pilger thing. The other side will retreat to their channel and watch whatever turns them on. Britain, as a democracy, will be up shit's creek.



Spot on! The BBC has to be preserved, despite its imperfections.There's clearly more to gain for the right from the BBC being downgraded or disbanded. You only really need to look at the print media to see the balance you'd end up with.There's undoubtedly a degree of editorial placements within the BBC from whichever government is in power. Unfortunately this reinforces itself if any one government is in power for a long period.The presenters are generally balanced but most regular observers could have a reasonably educated guess as to what their personal viewpoints are. With someone like Andrew Neil we'll see his true colours more now that he's free from the constraints of the BBC and his allegiances are solely to The Spectator and GB News. That said, Neil was vociferous in his criticisms of Johnson in the lead up to the election - it's difficult to imagine a senior presenter on Fox or CNN being so critical of "their man".I listen to Radio 5 most mornings and Nicky Campbell is clearly a socialist at heart, some of his off the cuff remarks give him away. That said he - like most at the BBC - is capable of being professional and he interrogates the views of any of his guests with much the same energy.