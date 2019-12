Iíve backed them all my life, a unique way to be funded and not some greedy corporate. However, their political sway to the right is alarming, question time has become a joke and donít even get me started on Liara Kuenssberg, if they canít be impartial they may as well be owned by some other faceless corporate peddling their agenda, they are done for me, should be subscription funded now, they no longer have the credibility to be the nations channel