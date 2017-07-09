Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.



Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.



YesAmazon Orders 'The Boys' Prequel SeriesThe 1950s-set show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.July 26, 2024Amazon's Prime Video announced today that a prequel series to The Boys has been ordered that will further expand the universe of the popular superhero drama. Titled 'Vought Rising,' the show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, and will explore the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe fans know as Stormfront."We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V," said executive producer Eric Kripke and series showrunner and executive producer Paul Grellong.And alsoThe Boys Latest Spinoff: Amazon Eyes Spanish-Language OffshootA Spanish-language spinoff of the gritty comic book series The Boys is in the works at Amazon, our sister site Variety reports. Not much is currently known about the plot specifics, except that the potential series would be set in Mexico City.Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is set to pen the project, which will be executive-produced by The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke (via his Kripke Enterprises), mothership series EPs Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver (via their Point Grey Pictures) and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film). Additionally, deals are being worked out for Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal to serve as EPs through their La Corriente del Golfo production company.