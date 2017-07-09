« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 64751 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #800 on: July 18, 2024, 06:31:41 pm »
Wow that sets things up brilliantly for the final season.

Just hope we don't have to wait 2 more years
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #801 on: July 18, 2024, 06:37:40 pm »
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: The Boys
« Reply #802 on: July 18, 2024, 08:15:31 pm »
Its good stuff again, especially as its making Trumpers cry.
They cry it's too heavy handed but wank themselves silly if TVs shows are full of all that usual gun loving flag shagging bollocks like Reacher.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,962
Re: The Boys
« Reply #803 on: July 18, 2024, 08:46:00 pm »
Fantastic end to the season. I enjoyed Gen V so don't mind waiting a bit longer for season 5 if season 2 of V drops in between.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
Re: The Boys
« Reply #804 on: July 18, 2024, 09:11:04 pm »
 Brilliant episode. Have to agree, sets it up perfectly for the last season.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #805 on: July 18, 2024, 09:36:00 pm »
Bring on the end times.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: The Boys
« Reply #806 on: July 18, 2024, 09:40:21 pm »
Spoiler
RIP Neuman. I'll miss seeing Claudia Doumit on my screen
[close]
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: The Boys
« Reply #807 on: July 18, 2024, 11:11:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 18, 2024, 06:37:40 pm
We will, they'll release Gen V next year and Boys in 26
wow really? i wish i hadnt bothered watching this season yet then. been a slog
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,046
Re: The Boys
« Reply #808 on: July 19, 2024, 01:43:25 am »
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #809 on: July 19, 2024, 08:07:39 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on July 19, 2024, 01:43:25 am
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]

Spoiler
Maybe what Ashley becomes maybe the game changer personally I think Soldier boy will be infected and cause a super virus
[close]
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Red Viper

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,574
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #810 on: July 19, 2024, 09:07:09 am »
Enjoyed the series but it was easily the weakest of the four.

Also I'm getting so burnt out on the modern TV trope of "series finale that doesn't really resolve anything and actually sets up more stuff that won't be paid off for another 2 years".
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,962
Re: The Boys
« Reply #811 on: July 19, 2024, 10:16:59 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on July 19, 2024, 01:43:25 am
I liked it when

Spoiler
the whole season turned out to be killing time before stuff actually happens. And look - it's Soldier Boy again! Anything can happen when nothing really matters. Had a feeling Sage would turn up after an absurd run of events and say "aha, my plan all along". If she is that omniscient then there's no way The Boys can win, unless she turns out to be good because ahaaaaa maybe that's her plan all along.
[close]

Spoiler
I don't think the suggestion is that it went exactly to plan for Sage, she even says "there were some curveballs". I think she had multiple layers of plans for how it could have panned out, and enough components fell into place for her plan to work.

For example I don't think she expected Butcher to kill Neuman, but if he hadn't then she likely still could have used evidence to control or destroy Neuman.

Conversely, I'm not sure if she planned for Homelander to out Neuman or not, I forgot who originally planted that seed in his head so I'll need to give it a rewatch. Her plan could have worked either way though; he outs her and they destroy her, he doesn't and she becomes the puppet until such time as she can be removed.

It was pretty much what I expected with Sage, some smart moves from her combined with a bit of handwaving and it all works out.
[close]
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,304
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #812 on: July 19, 2024, 11:52:46 am »
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

Spoiler
I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

[close]
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,458
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Boys
« Reply #813 on: July 19, 2024, 01:39:27 pm »
I agree it was the weakest season but always enjoyed it on the whole. The last one is gonna be nuts I reckon.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,358
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #814 on: July 19, 2024, 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on July 19, 2024, 11:52:46 am
I enjoyed the whole series, apart from a few story lines that added little and felt like forced filler.

It does get me wound up, though, and all I'm banking on is a good ending where the scumbags get a really pain-laden ending.

Spoiler
I actually expected Sage to have been working all along to lead Homelander on into defeat - but turns out she's a total psychopath as well

Mallory really bollocksed it up with Ryan

I didn't get why that bald girl from Red River was against Hughie and Annie, when it was them who effectively freed her, whilst those who'd locked her up are staging the coup. Unless Cate got to her??

[close]

Spoiler
Im not sure on Sage. The look she gave at the end makes me think she is actually plotting Homelander downfall, but its a long game. It would make sense, as she is, in stereotypes, the total opposite of his blue eyed, blonde white privileged twattishness.
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #815 on: July 22, 2024, 06:41:13 am »
Finished S4 tonight. Enjoyed it. Well, barring having to look at Starlights awful surgery.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,451
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Boys
« Reply #816 on: July 26, 2024, 07:22:34 pm »
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.
Logged
AHA!

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,962
Re: The Boys
« Reply #817 on: July 26, 2024, 07:27:49 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 26, 2024, 07:22:34 pm
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.

Good, they're both good characters.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,146
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Boys
« Reply #818 on: July 26, 2024, 10:37:24 pm »
Yeah I'd watch that, lots of scope for Nazi hijinks.

Springtime for Stormfront and Soldier Boy.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #819 on: July 26, 2024, 11:25:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 26, 2024, 10:37:24 pm
Yeah I'd watch that, lots of scope for Nazi hijinks.

Springtime for Stormfront and Soldier Boy.

Same.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #820 on: July 27, 2024, 12:28:08 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on July 26, 2024, 07:22:34 pm
Seems like theyre making a Soldier Boy/Stormfront prequel.

Despite the main story ending, this will be wrung out to dry.

Yes

Amazon Orders 'The Boys' Prequel Series
The 1950s-set show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash.



July 26, 2024

Amazon's Prime Video announced today that a prequel series to The Boys has been ordered that will further expand the universe of the popular superhero drama. Titled 'Vought Rising,' the show will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, and will explore the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe fans know as Stormfront.

"We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It's a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V," said executive producer Eric Kripke and series showrunner and executive producer Paul Grellong.

And also

The Boys Latest Spinoff: Amazon Eyes Spanish-Language Offshoot

A Spanish-language spinoff of the gritty comic book series The Boys is in the works at Amazon, our sister site Variety reports. Not much is currently known about the plot specifics, except that the potential series would be set in Mexico City.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle) is set to pen the project, which will be executive-produced by The Boys showrunner Erik Kripke (via his Kripke Enterprises), mothership series EPs Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver (via their Point Grey Pictures) and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film). Additionally, deals are being worked out for Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal to serve as EPs through their La Corriente del Golfo production company.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #821 on: July 27, 2024, 02:24:52 am »
It's going to be awesome isn't it, what a time period to place the original Boys&Gals in
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,146
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Boys
« Reply #822 on: July 27, 2024, 07:56:46 am »
It would fit seamlessly into McCarthyism.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,014
Re: The Boys
« Reply #823 on: July 27, 2024, 10:55:48 pm »
Can't say I don't find it amusing that The Boys spent so much of Season 4 satirising the MCU and taking the piss out of it's "universe", only to start expanding upon a universe of it's own.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #824 on: July 27, 2024, 11:01:54 pm »
I'm just about to watch Preacher again.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,897
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #825 on: July 28, 2024, 05:41:59 am »
Maybe they could do a "The Boys UK" when they try to bring down the supervillian "The Iron Lady"
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,127
Re: The Boys
« Reply #826 on: July 29, 2024, 01:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on July 22, 2024, 06:41:13 am
Finished S4 tonight. Enjoyed it. Well, barring having to look at Starlights awful surgery.

She's looking like Frank Langella's Skeletor these days
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #827 on: July 29, 2024, 11:32:27 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 18, 2024, 08:15:31 pm
Its good stuff again, especially as its making Trumpers cry.
They cry it's too heavy handed but wank themselves silly if TVs shows are full of all that usual gun loving flag shagging bollocks like Reacher.

It is very heavy handed though. Some of it was way too on the nose to actually be funny. Take the piss out of MAGA as much as you want, obviously, but a bit of subtlety would have made it much more effective and (arguably more importantly) funny.

I think the season got to where it needed to in the end, but the journey was painful at times.

Spoiler
Vd up sheep was rubbish, Frenchie's guilt arc was dull, Deep's descending cognitive abilities was boring, but worst of all was the cringeworthy scene of Kimiko scrambling around for books that had relevant titles and finding 'For the sake of his Daughter' 😂
[close]
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
Re: The Boys
« Reply #828 on: August 11, 2024, 04:38:55 pm »
Just watched the whole thing over a couple of months. Have to agree that S4 is the weakest and I also found the Trump stuff far too on-the-nose. First couple of seasons were much cleverer with it. Still a solid series that makes me want to rewatch Preacher.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,464
Re: The Boys
« Reply #829 on: August 12, 2024, 11:19:25 am »
I haven't even watched S4 of this yet but it has become a bit of a meme show all over Instagram with Starlights face being the main joke of them all.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
Re: The Boys
« Reply #830 on: August 12, 2024, 01:10:10 pm »
I have to say, having not seen or read anything, I had thought she had Botox. I know a couple of women her age that have Botox done. Its seemingly common among people whore barely 30.

Still, its being more widely discussed than homelander getting pissed and beating the shit out of a guy in Spain. The pile-on shes received is fucking grotesque.

Logged

Offline Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #831 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on July 29, 2024, 01:27:56 pm
She's looking like Frank Langella's Skeletor these days

Isnt it just. Silly. Really hard to look at her. Shes just been confirmed of doing the comic con in Liverpool in Nov. Kind of put me off  :-\
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #832 on: Today at 09:39:14 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 12, 2024, 01:10:10 pm
I have to say, having not seen or read anything, I had thought she had Botox. I know a couple of women her age that have Botox done. Its seemingly common among people whore barely 30.

Still, its being more widely discussed than homelander getting pissed and beating the shit out of a guy in Spain. The pile-on shes received is fucking grotesque.



Yep. Struggling to see why so many men believe that this is something they are OK to be knobheads about to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,320
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Boys
« Reply #833 on: Today at 10:30:48 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:39:14 am
Yep. Struggling to see why so many men believe that this is something they are OK to be knobheads about to be honest.


It's not a man thing, though?  Everyone I know who watches the show has commented on it and they're an even split of male/female.  She's clearly had a few things done; boob job, buccal fat removal, fish lips and botox as well.

It's just really disheartening that someone that age feels the need to get all that work done when she was already very pretty, and she now looks worse than before.  It's all my missus could talk about whenever she was on screen because she found her new face so distracting.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #834 on: Today at 10:43:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:30:48 am
It's not a man thing, though?  Everyone I know who watches the show has commented on it and they're an even split of male/female.  She's clearly had a few things done; boob job, buccal fat removal, fish lips and botox as well.

It's just really disheartening that someone that age feels the need to get all that work done when she was already very pretty, and she now looks worse than before.  It's all my missus could talk about whenever she was on screen because she found her new face so distracting.

Only things I've seen is angry blokes whining about it.

It's up to her what she wants to do with her own body.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,320
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Boys
« Reply #835 on: Today at 10:53:06 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:43:19 am
Only things I've seen is angry blokes whining about it.

It's up to her what she wants to do with her own body.

Sure, I agree on that.  But it's really obvious and she looks worse, that's why so many people are commenting on it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #836 on: Today at 10:55:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:53:06 am
Sure, I agree on that.  But it's really obvious and she looks worse, that's why so many people are commenting on it.

Looks worse than what?

Anyway, don't want to bother with this conversation.

Watched the boys and obsessing about how an actor looks isn't really why I watch the show - I was more bothered with finally being able to watch the finale without fucking adverts :)


What a man or woman want to do with their own bodies is their own affair. Being 'outraged' about it - nah, don't get that.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,320
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Boys
« Reply #837 on: Today at 11:09:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:55:50 am
Looks worse than what?

Than she did before.

Agree on the adverts.  The worst thing about them is that they're usually a completely different volume compared to the show/movie you're watching.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,622
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #838 on: Today at 11:12:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:09:37 am
Than she did before.

Agree on the adverts.  The worst thing about them is that they're usually a completely different volume compared to the show/movie you're watching.

They seem random as well.

It's bad enough when they are at the end of a scene and finish in a natural break, but half the time Amazons adverts are more or less in the middle of a scene.

I've cancelled it - so just waiting for it to wind down now.

Makes TV unwatchable and I pay enough not to see ads. Load of crap it is.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,185
Re: The Boys
« Reply #839 on: Today at 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:09:37 am
Than she did before.

Agree on the adverts.  The worst thing about them is that they're usually a completely different volume compared to the show/movie you're watching.

why's that so important to you? She looks how she wants to look.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 