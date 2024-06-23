anyone else just watching this more out of obligation? i think i'm finding it so boring (definitely not able to focus on it).
seem to spend most of the episodes on my phone finding anything to distract me. and that's not what i usually do for things i'm watching.
think i'll see the rest of the season, slowly. maybe break up the episodes a bit cos an hour is a slog.
just seems like the story is either the same as when it started, or just random unlinked bits - couldn't say i know what the overarching point of half of it is