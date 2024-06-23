I'm not sure what Starlight did was all that damaging honestly, having someone steal your medical records and read them out live on TV makes them fair game, plus she made the newest member of The Seven look like a weak little turd. I was assuming/hoping Butcher would get his hands on some V soon so he can finally stop being a useless muppet, but I guess we'll have to wait a bit still.

Spoiler

Annie could have killed that MTG bitch and they wouldn't have hated her more than they do for daring to have an abortion.



I watch this with my eldest (20) and we were commenting about how this perfectly illustrates the massive difference in attitudes to abortion in the UK (next to nobody is arsed and there's zero social stigma) and the US (half the population think you're Beelzebub incarnate and should be tortured for all eternity). The US is such a fucked-up place