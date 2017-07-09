Gen V starts on September 29th<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ</a>
is it 3 and then one a week?wondering whether to save them up 🤔
When's season 4? Any news?
Watched all 3 episodes tonight. Good wholesome fun
Is this set right after S3 ends in the timeline?
Gen V was ok. None of the characters are memorable at all though which is one of the strengths of The Boys.
I thought it was shite to be honest, A bunch of really annoying teenagers. I had zero interest in any of the characters and the lead is probably the worse one. I will wait for the Boys to come back.
I really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, really like the shrinking girl and wasnt annoyed by any of the leads the adults are the more annoying ones
She is a good actor, spent the entire time dreading her committing suicide though.
I don't think it's shite but not a patch on, The Boys. The characters are not great and I couldn't really give a fuck about any of them.The only vaguely interesting one is the one locked up.Take out the violence and it feels more 90210 than it's grown up sibling.
