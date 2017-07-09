« previous next »
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
« Reply #680 on: July 22, 2023, 04:38:08 pm »
Homelander's gonna be in the new Mortal Kombat game
Online Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #681 on: July 24, 2023, 06:07:01 pm »
Gen V starts on September 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ</a>
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Boys
« Reply #682 on: July 28, 2023, 12:08:46 pm »
Watched the first episode, meh.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: The Boys
« Reply #683 on: September 29, 2023, 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Trada on July 24, 2023, 06:07:01 pm
Gen V starts on September 29th

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A5edQYSamiQ</a>
Now on Prime. Will watch later.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #684 on: September 29, 2023, 05:00:48 pm »
Only three episodes out but they're all really good.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Boys
« Reply #685 on: September 29, 2023, 05:41:24 pm »
I agree. And they certainly made it very clear this is The Boys universe with that first episode, fucking hell lol
Offline Claire.

Re: The Boys
« Reply #686 on: September 29, 2023, 07:43:32 pm »
is it 3 and then one a week?

wondering whether to save them up 🤔
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #687 on: September 29, 2023, 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 29, 2023, 07:43:32 pm
is it 3 and then one a week?

wondering whether to save them up 🤔

Yeah, one a week from now on.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
« Reply #688 on: September 30, 2023, 11:43:40 am »
When's season 4? Any news?
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The Boys
« Reply #689 on: September 30, 2023, 11:46:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 30, 2023, 11:43:40 am
When's season 4? Any news?

It got hit hard from the strikes so probably next year now, But I haven't seen an official date yet.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: The Boys
« Reply #690 on: September 30, 2023, 05:10:37 pm »
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The Boys
« Reply #691 on: October 1, 2023, 10:54:10 pm »
Watched all 3 episodes tonight.

Good wholesome fun
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #692 on: October 2, 2023, 02:23:38 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October  1, 2023, 10:54:10 pm
Watched all 3 episodes tonight.

Good wholesome fun


Family entertainment at it's finest.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
« Reply #693 on: October 2, 2023, 08:41:35 am »
Is this set right after S3 ends in the timeline?
Offline Agent99

Re: The Boys
« Reply #694 on: October 2, 2023, 09:44:43 am »
Gen V was ok. None of the characters are memorable at all though which is one of the strengths of The Boys.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Boys
« Reply #695 on: October 2, 2023, 11:46:03 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October  2, 2023, 08:41:35 am
Is this set right after S3 ends in the timeline?

Yeah, it makes a couple of references to the end of S3 and mentions one or two things we haven't seen yet.

S3 spoilers and a reference to S4 that was in Gen V.
Spoiler
S3 ended with Homelander killing a protester and being cheered for it, then Gen V mentions he's apparently on trial which we haven't seen yet.
[close]
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The Boys
« Reply #696 on: October 2, 2023, 02:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on October  2, 2023, 09:44:43 am
Gen V was ok. None of the characters are memorable at all though which is one of the strengths of The Boys.

I thought it was shite to be honest, A bunch of really annoying teenagers. I had zero interest in any of the characters and the lead is probably the worse one. I will wait for the Boys to come back.
Offline Titi Camara

Re: The Boys
« Reply #697 on: October 2, 2023, 04:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on October  2, 2023, 02:21:12 pm
I thought it was shite to be honest, A bunch of really annoying teenagers. I had zero interest in any of the characters and the lead is probably the worse one. I will wait for the Boys to come back.
I don't think it's shite but not a patch on, The Boys. The characters are not great and I couldn't really give a fuck about any of them.

The only vaguely interesting one is the one locked up.

Take out the violence and it feels more 90210 than it's grown up sibling.
Offline Dench57

Re: The Boys
« Reply #698 on: October 2, 2023, 05:13:21 pm »
No Homelander, no party
Online Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #699 on: October 2, 2023, 09:36:05 pm »
I really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, really like the shrinking girl and wasnt annoyed by any of the leads the adults are the more annoying ones
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
« Reply #700 on: October 2, 2023, 10:03:16 pm »
Quote from: Trada on October  2, 2023, 09:36:05 pm
I really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, really like the shrinking girl and wasnt annoyed by any of the leads the adults are the more annoying ones

She is a good actor, spent the entire time dreading her committing suicide though.
Online Chakan

Re: The Boys
« Reply #701 on: October 2, 2023, 10:04:52 pm »
I enjoyed the first 3 episodes, got absolutely nothing on the main show, but it's decent nonetheless.
Online Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #702 on: October 2, 2023, 11:04:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October  2, 2023, 10:03:16 pm
She is a good actor, spent the entire time dreading her committing suicide though.

Yes, I did as well
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The Boys
« Reply #703 on: October 3, 2023, 09:02:37 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on October  2, 2023, 04:17:34 pm
I don't think it's shite but not a patch on, The Boys. The characters are not great and I couldn't really give a fuck about any of them.

The only vaguely interesting one is the one locked up.

Take out the violence and it feels more 90210 than it's grown up sibling.

That's a great comparison and as I didn't like that show neither it makes sense  ;D
Offline Red Viper

Re: The Boys
« Reply #704 on: October 13, 2023, 10:50:04 am »
Gen V is great. It's not The Boys but it's still got the same dark humour to it.

Spoiler
This weeks ep was really good. The puppet massacre had me in stitches. ;D
[close]
Online Trada

Re: The Boys
« Reply #705 on: Today at 09:04:09 pm »
GenV renewed for a 2nd series
