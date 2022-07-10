Spoiler

character development eh? i would have to be pissed/asleep mentally to think butcher had developed into a more sympathetic now caring person, which you appear to have bought hook line and sinker off of a dream like episode for butcher, reliving his brother's demise, to give us the trite gesture of him making the effort to keep hugie out of the big showdown so he doesn't lose his life. btw that could easily be argued also as a selfish act on butcher's part, is he saving hugie for hugie, or cos butcher won't let his 'brother' die again, cos he doesn't seem to give a shit about the rest of his team potentially dying - no just hugie, why? cos 'yeah, you are just like lenny'. the one mistake that has been consistent in haunting butcher from the shows outset.



back to the showdown, where butcher is intent on getting someone who has just found out that the target is their son to still go ahead and make the kill. but it's not really his son, it's not as tho they've built a father and son kind of relationship etc..... oh, the irony. I would think that wouldn't be lost on people, especially seeing as they played up to that - that was their 'twist', the audience wondering whether soldier boy would blink cos now he has a tie to a 'kid', but they spin it that butcher blinks cos he has a tie to a kid.



a showdown where as you say the building would be levelled, the reason those with a more sensitive conscience have planned to stop soldier boy killing homelander in the tower cos iirc 'there are thousands' of people in there, as one of them says.



So we have thousands of people in there - who many will be fathers and mothers too btw, the fact his assassin has found out the target is his son has changed nothing for butcher - and we get the hugie moment to offset this? lmfao



Oh he's come so far as our butcher boy lol



And had you read what i've already said, you might have picked up i did not say there was no character growth (tho minimal), to quote:



"so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start."



what i was railing against is what his decision to backout had actually now made his character (pretty much summed up in the above quote).



oh and the 'how can he get ryan out of the building'? iirc the kid kinda gets knocked out or something - throw him out the window. i dont believe anyone is concerned for ryan getting hurt apart from a soldier boy incident cos of his 'supe' cancelling ability. yeah, throw him out the window, they weren't aware he could fly as i think the first time we know that is at the very end when homelaner does the meet and greet. the window, a simple solution to that one.