Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 40177 times)

Re: The Boys
« Reply #640 on: July 10, 2022, 06:04:35 pm »
Is that Diabolical show worth a watch on Amazon?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #641 on: July 10, 2022, 09:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 10, 2022, 11:24:20 am
Armand - fair points and yes theres definitely stories where character development is unnecessary. Most of those examples are 90 minute films though, not over-arching stories developing over seasons where theres been over 24 on-screen hours of progression in the story. I agree with some points but I think saying its all bluster from Butcher is a tad unfair, he

Spoiler
still went to fight and wouldve done if Homelander hadnt pulled Ryan out of his pocket. He still brawled with Soldier Boy and was committed to the death. I actually think it showcased some decent progression in his character and gave us an insight into the fact that hes not 100% c*nt.
Spoiler

Agreed that the finale was so-so at best, but I can forgive it because the season itself was so good.
[close]
[close]
Spoiler
someone once said it's easier to die for someone than live for someone. like dudes who say they'll die for their missus or kid, then ask them would you do [insert everyday mundane shit] and they're like hell no, and im like 'i thought you said you'd die for them?' ;D so butcher has no regard for his own life (his life is pathetic reallly and he knows that, nothing to lose for him until his old flame shows up, and then the kid cos of a promise), so him physically putting his life on the line isn't a biggie for me cos it's no real loss to him, when i call him a pussy im not refering to him being scared of being hurt physically, just to make it completely clear

and his actions we're discussing i think makes him an even bigger c*nt but in a pussy kind of way. what it showed us is that when it was something of meaning to him, oh now 'you blink', now you pussy out, but he has continually expected everyone else to lay their shit on the line, or if they didn't want to, he was all over that shit calling them a pussy and whimp and they can just fuck off.  that scenario has been a staple thru all three seasons. how many times has the scenario of putting starlight in continual jeopardy come up between him and hugie alone? and if it doesn't go the way he wants he immediately is oh fuck off c*nt i'll do it myself. he's continually done that with every character on his team.

so for me he's the biggest kind of c*nt of all now - a total hypocrite, exacting and expecting everything from everyone else but when it comes to him, he's all in as long there's nothing that really matters to him. btw, dropping in the odd little scene, like keeping hugie out of the final fight, to 'justify' the whimp out later as 'see, he does care', doesn't cut it for me.

so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start.

all that said, that kid is gonna be a problem, so we'll see how they deal with that.

i would add the kid thing makes me nervous regarding the quality of the show, when kid's are introduced and central in a very adult show, it's rarely a good thing - Dexter anyone?
[close]
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: The Boys
« Reply #642 on: July 11, 2022, 02:58:51 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on July 10, 2022, 03:20:58 pm

My first thought at the killing of Black Noir was that they might use it as a way to bring in a new Black Noir and then give the new Black Noir a similar storyline to how things went with Black Noir in the comics.
Doubt that would happen. Anyway, that was a really dumb twist in the comic, and it especially wouldn't work here seeing as just before Homelander does what he does to Black Noir, he tells him he can see his scarred face behind the mask. The Homelander in the comic is also stupid as fuck. Like most of all the characters, the writers of the show have really improved him.

As for the finale, seems like that kid is this show's deus ex machina.

Whatever. I think the writers earned a bit of slack in the bank regarding stupid shit like that seeing as the overall quality of this show has been so high. I just hope it doesn't get really stupid in the next one.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #643 on: July 11, 2022, 12:10:31 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July  9, 2022, 09:53:29 am
Spoiler
i beg to differ. for one he didn't even try just to remove the kid from the melee and go in on homelander (or at the very least enable soldier boy to do it), not even an attempt in anyway to make the plan work, just oh, there's the kid, im out. it was a total cop-out. for three seasons he's been telling us how homelander has to go and it's all built up to this one real shot and he just rolled over. now he strolls in and says 'she has to go' in the final scene and im like, oh yeah, like homelander did and you couldn't fucking be bothered with that when it came right down to it. i can't take him seriously anymore.

to be frank i was surprised that the show had him walk in as his 'usual self' with all the gob and bravado as tho that total whimp out shitshow never happened and im meant to be all behind him, yeah butcher will get it done. meh, jog on dude, we've seen your version of 'getting it done'

it was a terrible finale, the fight at the end of herogasm was better than that whole episode - instead they reduce it to 'oh, no, there's a kid in the room' let's just pussy about

a clumsy trope, handled terribly, resolved terribly, just a complete let down. the show has been so much better than that, to see it totally unravel cos there's a kid in the room (who is a supe btw), just poor, very poor
[close]

Spoiler

Remove him to where?

That final battle would have levelled the tower and killed everyone in it

[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #644 on: July 11, 2022, 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July  9, 2022, 01:29:46 pm
depends what you mean by toxic - if to you it means any negative comment, then yes. if you mean being hateful for the sake of it, then no

and regardless of your definition of 'toxic', it normally falls into the latter category to pretty much everyone else

so my take isn't toxic at all, read my previous posts on this show (and even in my diatribe on the finale), i rate the show, have given it props but the finale is poor on many levels, and the character of butcher has been displayed as absolutely ruthless and single-minded in disregard of anyone else through three seasons, apart from the odd (very few) moments here and there

Spoiler
and after building up to this moment for 3 seasons he whimps out to the biggest trope in fiction - that to me is doing a huge disservice to the quality of the show that has been very consistent up to this point in being top drawer
[close]

to put it in very simple terms, and seeing as we're on a football forum - you can have a build up to a potential goal that is off the scale brilliant but ultimately ends with an absolute shitshow of missing a sitter

the build up will get the praise but the horror show of a finish is still what it is, it ain't toxic to call it that while praising the build up

Spoiler

I'm guessing you were pissed/asleep when Butcher was literally in the world with his little brother again?

It seems you also missed him saving Hugie and his comments there as well?

Butcher is a very different person that started the series.

Seems you missed all the character development entirely.

[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #645 on: July 11, 2022, 05:07:17 pm »
Spoiler

"Still, the Seven wont be deprived of Noir: Mitchell will be returning next season as a different version of the character, who Kripke told Entertainment Weekly would be an interesting and hilarious character. Hopefully, Black Noir II is as much of a Disney princess as his predecessor."

https://gizmodo.com/the-boys-season-4-eric-kripke-post-mortem-1849161156/amp

[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #646 on: July 11, 2022, 08:55:26 pm »
Great stuff..really enjoyed it.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #647 on: July 11, 2022, 11:42:27 pm »
I wonder if Noir's power is that he can't die? At least not in a conventional sense. The cartoon depicted him with his brains on the ground after Soldier Boy battered him with the shield. Maybe he's like some kind of living zombie thats just really hard to kill.
Halfway through series 2 and still loving it. Thanks to all those who recommended this show. Cringeworthily brilliant.

When they introduced Stormfront I did wonder whether the US producers were unaware of the associations of that name particularly as she came across as a straight talker early on. But no, no need to worry on that front. Quite something to make Homelander an almost sympathetic character.

I need to introduce, "Hello, c*nt" into my daily working life.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #649 on: July 13, 2022, 05:48:56 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 11, 2022, 12:13:07 pm
Spoiler

I'm guessing you were pissed/asleep when Butcher was literally in the world with his little brother again?

It seems you also missed him saving Hugie and his comments there as well?

Butcher is a very different person that started the series.

Seems you missed all the character development entirely.

[close]

Spoiler
character development eh? i would have to be pissed/asleep mentally to think butcher had developed into a more sympathetic now caring person, which you appear to have bought hook line and sinker off of a dream like episode for butcher, reliving his brother's demise, to give us the trite gesture of him making the effort to keep hugie out of the big showdown so he doesn't lose his life. btw that could easily be argued also as a selfish act on butcher's part, is he saving hugie for hugie, or cos butcher won't let his 'brother' die again, cos he doesn't seem to give a shit about the rest of his team potentially dying - no just hugie, why? cos 'yeah, you are just like lenny'. the one mistake that has been consistent in haunting butcher from the shows outset.

back to the showdown, where butcher is intent on getting someone who has just found out that the target is their son to still go ahead and make the kill. but it's not really his son, it's not as tho they've built a father and son kind of relationship etc..... oh, the irony. I would think that wouldn't be lost on people, especially seeing as they played up to that - that was their 'twist', the audience wondering whether soldier boy would blink cos now he has a tie to a 'kid', but they spin it that butcher blinks cos he has a tie to a kid.

a showdown where as you say the building would be levelled, the reason those with a more sensitive conscience have planned to stop soldier boy killing homelander in the tower cos iirc 'there are thousands' of people in there, as one of them says.

So we have thousands of people in there - who many will be fathers and mothers too btw, the fact his assassin has found out the target is his son has changed nothing for butcher - and we get the hugie moment to offset this? lmfao

Oh he's come so far as our butcher boy lol

And had you read what i've already said, you might have picked up i did not say there was no character growth (tho minimal), to quote:

"so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start."

what i was railing against is what his decision to backout had actually now made his character (pretty much summed up in the above quote).

oh and the 'how can he get ryan out of the building'? iirc the kid kinda gets knocked out or something - throw him out the window. i dont believe anyone is concerned for ryan getting hurt apart from a soldier boy incident cos of his 'supe' cancelling ability. yeah, throw him out the window, they weren't aware he could fly as i think the first time we know that is at the very end when homelaner does the meet and greet. the window, a simple solution to that one.
[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #650 on: July 13, 2022, 07:16:23 am »
Kinell there isnt half some critical analysis of this show in here. Just take it for what it is, a fun fucking ride full of wild shit.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #651 on: July 13, 2022, 12:03:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2022, 07:16:23 am
Kinell there isnt half some critical analysis of this show in here. Just take it for what it is, a fun fucking ride full of wild shit.

The last two episodes were a massive drop off compared to the previous six though. Too much plot armour and I dread to think how high Seth Rogen was when making episode 7.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #652 on: July 13, 2022, 12:05:22 pm »
I need Tek Knight in season 4 pls.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #653 on: July 13, 2022, 12:07:21 pm »
Took me a while to get round to the third season because I felt I had to rewatch the first two before this one. Finished the new episodes yesterday and while it was still really good I think the first two seasons were probably better IMO. Had no problems with the last episode, the whole series is just great fun and while I definitely felt the stakes were raised this season I just felt it missed something the first two had. An example of this for me would probably be the Herogasm episode. Everyone was raving about it being incredible but to be honest for me it just felt fully in line with where the series has been before and nothing particularly outstanding. Definitely looking forward to the next season, can't come soon enough.

Spoiler
Soldier Boy was a really good addition, can see him coming back. Homelander is still a mad c*nt too. Not sure I can be arsed with his kid though, he does my fucking head in to be honest. Surprised they didn't do more with Stormfront too, but I guess she was pretty wrote off after the end of season 2.

Even though some of the real-world political parody is a bit too on the nose it's mainly still good. The A-Train drink advert and all the Supes/Celebrities singing Imagine  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Also, you better bring Queen Maeve back you bastards  :wave
[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #654 on: July 13, 2022, 12:25:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2022, 07:16:23 am
Kinell there isnt half some critical analysis of this show in here. Just take it for what it is, a fun fucking ride full of wild shit.

Never underestimate the power of people taking TV shows wayyyy too seriously :D

Nothing will ever beat the absolute carnage after the last season of Game of Thrones though.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #655 on: July 13, 2022, 12:30:45 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 13, 2022, 12:07:21 pm
Took me a while to get round to the third season because I felt I had to rewatch the first two before this one. Finished the new episodes yesterday and while it was still really good I think the first two seasons were probably better IMO. Had no problems with the last episode, the whole series is just great fun and while I definitely felt the stakes were raised this season I just felt it missed something the first two had. An example of this for me would probably be the Herogasm episode. Everyone was raving about it being incredible but to be honest for me it just felt fully in line with where the series has been before and nothing particularly outstanding. Definitely looking forward to the next season, can't come soon enough.

Spoiler
Soldier Boy was a really good addition, can see him coming back. Homelander is still a mad c*nt too. Not sure I can be arsed with his kid though, he does my fucking head in to be honest. Surprised they didn't do more with Stormfront too, but I guess she was pretty wrote off after the end of season 2.

Even though some of the real-world political parody is a bit too on the nose it's mainly still good. The A-Train drink advert and all the Supes/Celebrities singing Imagine  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Also, you better bring Queen Maeve back you bastards  :wave
[close]


I think the issue with the Herogasm was solely down to the hype, it's a known event from the comic so people singled it out and got excited for it, which is always a recipe for disaster. It's a great episode on a second watch when you're not going in with those expectations.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #656 on: July 13, 2022, 12:55:00 pm »
Really enjoying this series! Anyone read the comics? Worth a go?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #657 on: July 13, 2022, 12:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig Mac on July 13, 2022, 12:55:00 pm
Really enjoying this series! Anyone read the comics? Worth a go?

They're good, but there's some more extreme stuff in there.  The story does wrap up nicely, and it's a different story to the TV show (they only lifted certain bits).  From what I remember, they're more political for the time, vs all the Trumpism we saw in season 3.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #658 on: July 13, 2022, 12:59:00 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 13, 2022, 12:57:31 pm
They're good, but there's some more extreme stuff in there.  The story does wrap up nicely, and it's a different story to the TV show (they only lifted certain bits).  From what I remember, they're more political for the time, vs all the Trumpism we saw in season 3.

Spoiler
Haven't read the comics yet but doesn't Solider Boy and Homerlander end up fucking?!  :o
[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #659 on: July 13, 2022, 01:00:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 13, 2022, 12:59:00 pm
Spoiler
Haven't read the comics yet but doesn't Solider Boy and Homerlander end up fucking?!  :o
[close]

Yep.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #660 on: July 13, 2022, 01:03:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on July 13, 2022, 01:00:43 pm
Yep.

Crazy. Probably will start the comics soon enough!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #661 on: July 13, 2022, 01:12:58 pm »
Comics are nowhere near as good as the TV show imo, and the art is really ugly.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #662 on: July 13, 2022, 01:15:36 pm »
If anyone wants a link to a free download of the comics, drop me a PM.  I usually read comics on my tablet using an app like Perfect Viewer or similar.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #663 on: July 13, 2022, 01:16:41 pm »
Quote from: BER on July 13, 2022, 01:12:58 pm
Comics are nowhere near as good as the TV show imo, and the art is really ugly.

Yeah I can see how the artwork might not be for everyone and the story can get a bit too wordy/edgy in the comics.  The TV show has definitely cut a lot of fat and refined the characters.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #664 on: July 13, 2022, 02:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July 13, 2022, 05:48:56 am
Spoiler
character development eh? i would have to be pissed/asleep mentally to think butcher had developed into a more sympathetic now caring person, which you appear to have bought hook line and sinker off of a dream like episode for butcher, reliving his brother's demise, to give us the trite gesture of him making the effort to keep hugie out of the big showdown so he doesn't lose his life. btw that could easily be argued also as a selfish act on butcher's part, is he saving hugie for hugie, or cos butcher won't let his 'brother' die again, cos he doesn't seem to give a shit about the rest of his team potentially dying - no just hugie, why? cos 'yeah, you are just like lenny'. the one mistake that has been consistent in haunting butcher from the shows outset.

back to the showdown, where butcher is intent on getting someone who has just found out that the target is their son to still go ahead and make the kill. but it's not really his son, it's not as tho they've built a father and son kind of relationship etc..... oh, the irony. I would think that wouldn't be lost on people, especially seeing as they played up to that - that was their 'twist', the audience wondering whether soldier boy would blink cos now he has a tie to a 'kid', but they spin it that butcher blinks cos he has a tie to a kid.

a showdown where as you say the building would be levelled, the reason those with a more sensitive conscience have planned to stop soldier boy killing homelander in the tower cos iirc 'there are thousands' of people in there, as one of them says.

So we have thousands of people in there - who many will be fathers and mothers too btw, the fact his assassin has found out the target is his son has changed nothing for butcher - and we get the hugie moment to offset this? lmfao

Oh he's come so far as our butcher boy lol

And had you read what i've already said, you might have picked up i did not say there was no character growth (tho minimal), to quote:

"so i understand for you it's character growth, and arguably it is, but what did he grow into? well, he's been a c*nt start to finish but he didn't ask of anyone else what he wasn't prepared to do himself. fine. but now he's crossed that line into total hypocrite cos he is asking others to do what he wouldn't do, put someone/something (depending how you look at it) in the line of fire. which, as i said, reduces him to bluster, not that he wont put himself in the line of fire but that he wont sacrifice what he cares about, the very thing he has been asking of others from the start."

what i was railing against is what his decision to backout had actually now made his character (pretty much summed up in the above quote).

oh and the 'how can he get ryan out of the building'? iirc the kid kinda gets knocked out or something - throw him out the window. i dont believe anyone is concerned for ryan getting hurt apart from a soldier boy incident cos of his 'supe' cancelling ability. yeah, throw him out the window, they weren't aware he could fly as i think the first time we know that is at the very end when homelaner does the meet and greet. the window, a simple solution to that one.
[close]


Spoiler

Regarding Butcher, there is quite a lot of evidence that he'd pretty much willingly forgotten everything with his brother getting killed (by proxy) by his abusive dad. He ran away and became what he was because of his childhood and the guilt of abandoning his brother to abuse and suicide.

It wasn't a dream. It was 100% real to him. That was the Supe's ability - literally putting a person into their own personal nightmare for what would seem like years...

Butchers entire persona changed after that and I thought the actor did a great job in portrayed how much it fucked his character up - a literal life-changing event.

But fair enough if you think that having to relive your personal nightmare wouldn't affect you.

I think it would fuck me up to be honest. Depends on what personal nightmares you may have had, I suppose..

[close]
Re: The Boys
« Reply #665 on: July 13, 2022, 09:17:05 pm »
I once dreamt that I was dying for a piss but the whole carpet (shagpile) was covered with stickle bricks and Lego.

Damaged me a little bit.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #666 on: July 15, 2022, 06:24:37 pm »
They just announced the cast for the Spin off show GenVits also R rated.

"Set at Americas only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities, reads the synopsis. Its part college show, part Hunger Gameswith all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #667 on: July 21, 2022, 06:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on July 13, 2022, 05:48:56 am


Finished this last night and i agree with you, had to roll my eyes. What is it with whiny kids (not a patch on Brightburn anyway)

On a separate note, Black Noirs comical characterisation of how he got injured (by Soldier Boy) was different to Grace Mallorys telling of the story (Russian explosion).

Are they both true?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #668 on: July 21, 2022, 06:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 21, 2022, 06:07:15 pm
Finished this last night and i agree with you, had to roll my eyes. What is it with whiny kids (not a patch on Brightburn anyway)

On a separate note, Black Noirs comical characterisation of how he got injured (by Soldier Boy) was different to Grace Mallorys telling of the story (Russian explosion).

Are they both true?

It wasn't, she got knocked out and then saw Noir in that state after she woke up.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #669 on: July 21, 2022, 07:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 21, 2022, 06:54:36 pm
It wasn't, she got knocked out and then saw Noir in that state after she woke up.

What I'm saying is, are Noirs injuries (and why he chose to  remain covered) due to Soldier Boy beating him as shown in episode 7 (the cartoon play) or due to the explosion when the Russians attacked (Graces telling of the story) or both?
Re: The Boys
« Reply #670 on: July 21, 2022, 09:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 21, 2022, 07:22:53 pm
What I'm saying is, are Noirs injuries (and why he chose to  remain covered) due to Soldier Boy beating him as shown in episode 7 (the cartoon play) or due to the explosion when the Russians attacked (Graces telling of the story) or both?


They're from Soldier Boy. The Russian attack was orchestrated by Stan Edgar and Soldier Boy's team to get him taken out of the picture, Grace Mallory isn't aware of any of that at the time which is why she assumes Black Noir got messed up by the Russians.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #671 on: July 22, 2022, 06:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 21, 2022, 09:48:51 pm
They're from Soldier Boy. The Russian attack was orchestrated by Stan Edgar and Soldier Boy's team to get him taken out of the picture, Grace Mallory isn't aware of any of that at the time which is why she assumes Black Noir got messed up by the Russians.

Sorry, the young Grace Mallory was there when the Russians attacked and black noir had his face messed. She was detailing the events to Butcher

Unless they're both true and black noir has had his face/brain messed up twice...poor guy
Re: The Boys
« Reply #672 on: July 22, 2022, 06:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Machae on July 22, 2022, 06:40:19 pm
Sorry, the young Grace Mallory was there when the Russians attacked and black noir had his face messed. She was detailing the events to Butcher

Unless they're both true and black noir has had his face/brain messed up twice...poor guy

He only got his face/brain messed up once, when Mallory was there but unconcious. Soldier Boy did it, the Russians didn't do anything to Noir.

He also took a beating during a training session (the other cartoon memory) but that was just a regular beating, he probably just healed all of that damage.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #673 on: July 22, 2022, 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 22, 2022, 06:54:08 pm
He only got his face/brain messed up once, when Mallory was there but unconcious. Soldier Boy did it, the Russians didn't do anything to Noir.

He also took a beating during a training session (the other cartoon memory) but that was just a regular beating, he probably just healed all of that damage.

Yeah just rewatched, Grace sees black noir all messed up, however there's nothing definitive to say whether it was Soldier Boy or (Sandinistas) Russians

The cartoon bit showed black noir brain leaking, so had me confused. I know the whole team wanted him gone, so working together
Re: The Boys
« Reply #674 on: August 25, 2022, 09:59:48 pm »
Jeffrey Dean Morgan joins 'The Boys' in Season 4.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #675 on: Today at 01:25:06 am »
Just finished season 3

Im deeply in love with Kimiko
