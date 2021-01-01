Only just realised that the two maids were stark bollock naked & flicking their bean



Nothing is off limits for them & it's great,they ended one season with the main man knocking one out ffs



It's the music he has playing on the radio that had me cracking up too. And the way Hughy says "Don't make eye contact" to Butcher.Basically The Boys is what happens when you take a source material that didn't pull any punches and wasn't watered down, and the same applies to the adaption. It's when writers and show runners decide to do whatever the fuck they like without outside meddling from hacks or producers with certain political agendas. In short, if you get offended watching our TV show...who gives a fuck. That's your problem. The way it used to and should be, because creatively, it's got free reign.