Author Topic: The Boys

zamagiure

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 08:39:48 am
The love sausage
kopite321

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:05:42 am
Just watched it ffs 😂😳
AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:38:19 am
The Bill Cosby bit was them trying to be edgy and I think it missed it's mark. Cosby Show first aired when Soldier Boy had been captured by the Russians, so he wouldn't know about Cosby being America's Dad
Clayton Bigsby

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:38:47 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 24, 2022, 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.

It really isn't to be honest. It was a great episode though
kopite321

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:49:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 24, 2022, 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.
Not really..great episode mind.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 09:52:27 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 24, 2022, 06:57:42 am
They overpowered Butcher. He shouldn't be such an even match with Homelander

Not seen the latest, but I think that's the direction the narrative is taking - what if you give someone limitless power - especially someone like Butcher? Do they become more of a problem than the problem?
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 10:03:59 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 24, 2022, 09:52:27 am
Not seen the latest, but I think that's the direction the narrative is taking - what if you give someone limitless power - especially someone like Butcher? Do they become more of a problem than the problem?

Spoiler
And the matching up a powers is probably because Butcher is as psychotic as Homelander in his own way.
[close]
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 10:47:03 am
Can people use spoiler tags please when discussing plot details?
Schmidt

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 11:05:30 am
Spoiler
I think they had to go with a more powerful Butcher due to how they've diverged from the comics. I wouldn't say they're evenly matched however, Homelander was completely blindsided by the ambush, with a new supe joining the fight each time the others were overwhelmed. I doubt a rematch would go the same way. I'm surprised Soldier Boy even stayed in the fight actually, he's so used to being the top dog that I figured he'd cower if he ever took a real punch.

Herogasm was a bit smaller scale than I was expecting but plenty perverse, Love Sausage was a nice little nod to the comics too if I remember correctly.

I'm gonna guess that A-Train is probably done, his little back and forth with Hughie and him giving his life to right a wrong felt like the right end for him. He's still a prick though.

Another great episode that leaves you wondering where things go next. Feels like Homelander could go nuclear every episode.
[close]
Schmarn

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 11:53:59 am

Watched the very first episode. I like what theyve done. Definitely on the edge but very good.
Chakan

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 05:10:26 pm
Fucking hell what an episode!!

That was mental!

Herogasm lol
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 05:41:06 pm
Damn, just 8 episodes this season
Buck Pete

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on June 24, 2022, 08:39:48 am
The love sausage

Spoiler
Sure I saw him during Season 2 Episode 6 n the Sage Grove lab/institute where Stormfront was overseeing Compound V tests on Supes.

I've also got a feeling he was killed during the carnage?  If so, then wtf?  Will have to watch the episode back

On the subject of Sage Grove.  I wonder if we will see Cindy again?  The girl with the skinhead that escaped and had similar powers to Victoria Nuemann
[close]
AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 08:26:26 pm
Great episode that. This season might be the best so far.
duvva

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 11:08:40 pm
Ha ha that was fuckin mental
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 11:10:42 pm
Quote from: duvva on June 24, 2022, 11:08:40 pm
Ha ha that was fuckin mental

Would you watch it with your daughter ?   :lickin
duvva

Re: The Boys
June 24, 2022, 11:12:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June 24, 2022, 11:10:42 pm
Would you watch it with your daughter ?   :lickin
Yeah might be one to watch without her Schmarn :)
abs-ibs

Re: The Boys
June 25, 2022, 03:31:55 pm
Although this show does push boundaries, there are movies and tv shows that have pushed more boundaries than this.

However that aside, I love the realism and humanity in the show. Shows that if people did have the access to these kinds of 'powers' - the narcissism that humans have would be just as if not even more prevalent than it is already. It doesn't matter if we have super powers or if we are regular Joe's, we have the same insecurities, the same ego, the same humility or arrogance that everyone goes through life with.

And to a degree having these powers makes Butchers quote 'With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt', even more possible, but not definite. Just look at Starlight. she has loads of power, but deep down she is good inside. She and M.M are the shows moral compass, which the show definitely needs. You have to have someone there to be able to bring Hughie and Butcher back from the brink.
Schmarn

Re: The Boys
June 25, 2022, 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: duvva on June 24, 2022, 11:12:16 pm
Yeah might be one to watch without her Schmarn :)

Yeah Ill watch it through myself first. I suspect its more a case of her being embarrassed watching sexual content with me in the room as shes likely seen far worse online. The blood and swearing certainly arent a problem. And goes without saying my wife will have to be out!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
June 25, 2022, 08:19:59 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on June 25, 2022, 03:37:21 pm
Yeah Ill watch it through myself first. I suspect its more a case of her being embarrassed watching sexual content with me in the room as shes likely seen far worse online. The blood and swearing certainly arent a problem. And goes without saying my wife will have to be out!

She would enjoy it,she'd just enjoy it more if she was watching with mates.
Buck Pete

Re: The Boys
June 27, 2022, 03:20:52 pm
Watched all 2.75 seasons over the last few weeks and am now sat here drumming my fingers waiting for the next episode :)

Been such good fun
Drinks Sangria

Re: The Boys
June 28, 2022, 09:57:10 pm
I didnt realise it wasnt dropped all in one. How many episodes are left of the season?

Its been great fun so far. Some absolutely mad episodes. Still very funny too.

Spoiler
Maybe not quite as topical as when it was probably written, but I got a good laugh out of them taking the piss out of Gal Gadots painfully unaware Imagine viral video.
[close]
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
June 28, 2022, 10:07:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 28, 2022, 09:57:10 pm
I didnt realise it wasnt dropped all in one. How many episodes are left of the season?

Its been great fun so far. Some absolutely mad episodes. Still very funny too.

Spoiler
Maybe not quite as topical as when it was probably written, but I got a good laugh out of them taking the piss out of Gal Gadots painfully unaware Imagine viral video.
[close]


Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Boys
June 28, 2022, 10:08:09 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on June 25, 2022, 03:37:21 pm
Yeah Ill watch it through myself first. I suspect its more a case of her being embarrassed watching sexual content with me in the room as shes likely seen far worse online. The blood and swearing certainly arent a problem. And goes without saying my wife will have to be out!

Seems a bit extreme you using Rohypnol to watch a TV show!
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
June 28, 2022, 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 28, 2022, 10:08:09 pm
Seems a bit extreme you using Rohypnol to watch a TV show!

Drinks Sangria

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 10:35:59 am
Spoiler
The final fight scene was decent. You've a feeling that both Homelander and Soldier Boy will come away from this one with very bruised egos. Homelander was going to overpower him you sense if Butcher and Hughie hadn't have interrupted.

The Deep has been worth a lot of laughs this season as one of the most pathetic characters.

MM and Starlight are the moral compass the show needs to anchor itself to and is doing a good job of currently.
[close]
Buck Pete

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:22:20 am
I can't begin to imagine...

Spoiler
The kind of horrific death that is eventually going to fall upon Little Nina.  (probably at the hands of Frenchie)

The bitch! :)

[close]
red_Mark1980

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Thought it was fairly tame in all honesty..

After the build up I was expecting a lot more
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 08:25:08 pm
A train story is abit boring but been quality otherwise.
Peabee

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm
Thought it was fairly tame in all honesty..

After the build up I was expecting a lot more

I was hoping theyd take Homelanders powers, but its maybe too early for that (is there a 4th season, for example?). Taking his powers and leaving him to live as a normal person would be the worst thing they could do to him. Hed prefer death.


I wonder when itll click about that Russian music triggering SB.
afc turkish

Re: The Boys
Today at 12:39:02 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:29:34 pm
I was hoping theyd take Homelanders powers, but its maybe too early for that (is there a 4th season, for example?). Taking his powers and leaving him to live as a normal person would be the worst thing they could do to him.


He'd have to assume the false identity of a small-town sheriff in rural Pennsylvania...
