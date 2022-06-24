Although this show does push boundaries, there are movies and tv shows that have pushed more boundaries than this.



However that aside, I love the realism and humanity in the show. Shows that if people did have the access to these kinds of 'powers' - the narcissism that humans have would be just as if not even more prevalent than it is already. It doesn't matter if we have super powers or if we are regular Joe's, we have the same insecurities, the same ego, the same humility or arrogance that everyone goes through life with.



And to a degree having these powers makes Butchers quote 'With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt', even more possible, but not definite. Just look at Starlight. she has loads of power, but deep down she is good inside. She and M.M are the shows moral compass, which the show definitely needs. You have to have someone there to be able to bring Hughie and Butcher back from the brink.