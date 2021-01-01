« previous next »
The Boys

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 08:39:48 am
The love sausage
zamagiure:

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:05:42 am
Just watched it ffs 😂😳
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:38:19 am
The Bill Cosby bit was them trying to be edgy and I think it missed it's mark. Cosby Show first aired when Soldier Boy had been captured by the Russians, so he wouldn't know about Cosby being America's Dad
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:38:47 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.

It really isn't to be honest. It was a great episode though
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:49:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:37:00 am
Is it that shocking? I will be watching later.
Not really..great episode mind.
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:52:27 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 06:57:42 am
They overpowered Butcher. He shouldn't be such an even match with Homelander

Not seen the latest, but I think that's the direction the narrative is taking - what if you give someone limitless power - especially someone like Butcher? Do they become more of a problem than the problem?
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 10:03:59 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:52:27 am
Not seen the latest, but I think that's the direction the narrative is taking - what if you give someone limitless power - especially someone like Butcher? Do they become more of a problem than the problem?

Spoiler
And the matching up a powers is probably because Butcher is as psychotic as Homelander in his own way.
[close]
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:04 am
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 10:47:03 am
Can people use spoiler tags please when discussing plot details?
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:05:30 am
Spoiler
I think they had to go with a more powerful Butcher due to how they've diverged from the comics. I wouldn't say they're evenly matched however, Homelander was completely blindsided by the ambush, with a new supe joining the fight each time the others were overwhelmed. I doubt a rematch would go the same way. I'm surprised Soldier Boy even stayed in the fight actually, he's so used to being the top dog that I figured he'd cower if he ever took a real punch.

Herogasm was a bit smaller scale than I was expecting but plenty perverse, Love Sausage was a nice little nod to the comics too if I remember correctly.

I'm gonna guess that A-Train is probably done, his little back and forth with Hughie and him giving his life to right a wrong felt like the right end for him. He's still a prick though.

Another great episode that leaves you wondering where things go next. Feels like Homelander could go nuclear every episode.
[close]
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:53:59 am

Watched the very first episode. I like what theyve done. Definitely on the edge but very good.
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 05:10:26 pm
Fucking hell what an episode!!

That was mental!

Herogasm lol
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm
Damn, just 8 episodes this season
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 08:39:48 am
The love sausage

Spoiler
Sure I saw him during Season 2 Episode 6 n the Sage Grove lab/institute where Stormfront was overseeing Compound V tests on Supes.

I've also got a feeling he was killed during the carnage?  If so, then wtf?  Will have to watch the episode back

On the subject of Sage Grove.  I wonder if we will see Cindy again?  The girl with the skinhead that escaped and had similar powers to Victoria Nuemann
[close]
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
Great episode that. This season might be the best so far.
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
Ha ha that was fuckin mental
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm
Ha ha that was fuckin mental

Would you watch it with your daughter ?   :lickin
Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Would you watch it with your daughter ?   :lickin
Yeah might be one to watch without her Schmarn :)
Re: The Boys
Today at 03:31:55 pm
Although this show does push boundaries, there are movies and tv shows that have pushed more boundaries than this.

However that aside, I love the realism and humanity in the show. Shows that if people did have the access to these kinds of 'powers' - the narcissism that humans have would be just as if not even more prevalent than it is already. It doesn't matter if we have super powers or if we are regular Joe's, we have the same insecurities, the same ego, the same humility or arrogance that everyone goes through life with.

And to a degree having these powers makes Butchers quote 'With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt', even more possible, but not definite. Just look at Starlight. she has loads of power, but deep down she is good inside. She and M.M are the shows moral compass, which the show definitely needs. You have to have someone there to be able to bring Hughie and Butcher back from the brink.
Re: The Boys
Today at 03:37:21 pm
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm
Yeah might be one to watch without her Schmarn :)

Yeah Ill watch it through myself first. I suspect its more a case of her being embarrassed watching sexual content with me in the room as shes likely seen far worse online. The blood and swearing certainly arent a problem. And goes without saying my wife will have to be out!
