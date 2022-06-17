« previous next »
Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 31847 times)

ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
June 17, 2022, 06:35:25 pm
Quote from: Garrus on June 17, 2022, 05:49:05 pm
Spoiler
"With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt".  :D
[close]

Uncle Ben would be proud
Trada

Re: The Boys
June 17, 2022, 09:23:10 pm
I wonder if The Legend is a pisstake of Stan Lee.
duvva

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 12:29:32 am
Quote from: Garrus on June 17, 2022, 05:49:05 pm
Spoiler
"With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt".  :D
[close]
Never a truer word was spoken
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 02:16:40 am
Quote from: Trada on June 17, 2022, 09:23:10 pm
I wonder if The Legend is a pisstake of Stan Lee.
I didn't know he was going to be in this.

That's basically exactly what he came across as in the comic.
tubby

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 06:24:36 am
Think they're being a little heavy-handed with the political stuff in this season.  The Trump, BLM, Fox, etc allegories aren't exactly subtle and feel crowbarred in.
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 07:27:46 am
Quote from: tubby on June 18, 2022, 06:24:36 am
Think they're being a little heavy-handed with the political stuff in this season.  The Trump, BLM, Fox, etc allegories aren't exactly subtle and feel crowbarred in.
Yeah, didn't like that either. As you say, it's not even like it's hinting with allegory. It's literal real world current politics. I don't mind insinuation of it, but that's just smashing you on the nose with it. I wish TV shows would leave that bollocks out.
Henry Gale

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 11:27:29 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 18, 2022, 07:27:46 am
Yeah, didn't like that either. As you say, it's not even like it's hinting with allegory. It's literal real world current politics. I don't mind insinuation of it, but that's just smashing you on the nose with it. I wish TV shows would leave that bollocks out.

Unfortunately this shit is becoming the norm now. Still a good episode besides all the political shite.
Trada

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on June 18, 2022, 11:27:29 am
Unfortunately this shit is becoming the norm now. Still a good episode besides all the political shite.

Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.
Skeeve

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 05:20:29 pm
They were obviously parodies of such attitudes already, only real change is they are a little more overt this season, might be the analytics were showing that too many were not taking them as that with the previous seasons in much the same way that you have american cops trying to co-opt the punisher skull logo.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 18, 2022, 04:40:34 pm
Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.

That's me as well,it's basically a political show anyway.
afc turkish

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 06:21:28 pm
Quote from: Trada on June 18, 2022, 04:40:34 pm
Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.

In line with Trada about this.

I understand and respect watching telly primarily or on particular occasions for entertainment purposes, as an escape from pressing concerns such as political issues.

But dickheads like Trump, Cruz, McConnell depend upon and expect the general passivity of Democrats in the US.

In particular the Blue Hawk apology scene cut right to the chase concerning the subtle tactics used to excuse and rationalize all manner of right wing shit.

Shouldn't be too much of a sacrifice for us to be reminded of how important it is not to "just let things happen," "they're both as bad as each other," etc.

Not in any way a personal attack on Tubby, Mac or Henry, all three of whom have lengthy, substantive post histories on these boards...
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 06:57:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June 18, 2022, 06:21:28 pm


Shouldn't be too much of a sacrifice for us to be reminded of how important it is not to "just let things happen," "

Not in any way a personal attack on Tubby, Mac or Henry, all three of whom have lengthy, substantive post histories on these boards...
No worries there, mate. I didn't read that as a dig. Just a difference of perpective. I do agree with you. I don't actually mind a fictional show being political. The Boys is, as has been rightly pointed out, political satire. It's just that I'd prefer it to be more nuanced or clever. That shows the writers respect the intelligence of its audience without kicking up a fuss or trying to be on the edge of whatever zietgiest they're targeting. The Fox News parody was good. It's not deliberately saying its Fox News, but anyone whos been paying attention for the past few decades knows its Fox News. Good political satire should always be dressed up as something else, yet still manage to make its point loud and clear.
afc turkish

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 07:32:13 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 18, 2022, 06:57:42 pm
No worries there, mate. I didn't read that as a dig. Just a difference of perpective. I do agree with you. I don't actually mind a fictional show being political. The Boys is, as has been rightly pointed out, political satire. It's just that I'd prefer it to be more nuanced or clever. That shows the writers respect the intelligence of its audience without kicking up a fuss or trying to be on the edge of whatever zietgiest they're targeting. The Fox News parody was good. It's not deliberately saying its Fox News, but anyone whos been paying attention for the past few decades knows its Fox News. Good political satire should always be dressed up as something else, yet still manage to make its point loud and clear.

Think that's a fair criticism, it was rather bludgeonly (new word :D), the political bits.

Guessing that it's a "fire with fire" choice by the writers/director(s).

If the right are going to employ these sorts of shameful tactics, hypocrisy, and whataboutery, right back at them, on a primal rather than refined emotional level.

I loved, fucking loved, The Thick of It.

Had a great mix of refined, nuanced, subtle jabs across the political spectrum.

Not at all placing the Boys on a level with Thick of It.

But I wonder what Thick of It would be like had it been made during the Bozo Era.

Just feels very different now in that there are things that conservative parties in both countries would not have done in the past that are now part and political parcel. Maybe the Boys political tone is a reaction to that...
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 07:44:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on June 18, 2022, 07:32:13 pm
Think that's a fair criticism, it was rather bludgeonly (new word :D), the political bits.

Guessing that it's a "fire with fire" choice by the writers/director(s).

If the right are going to employ these sorts of shameful tactics, hypocrisy, and whataboutery, right back at them, on a primal rather than refined emotional level.

I loved, fucking loved, The Thick of It.

Had a great mix of refined, nuanced, subtle jabs across the political spectrum.

Not at all placing the Boys on a level with Thick of It.

But I wonder what Thick of It would be like had it been made during the Bozo Era.

Just feels very different now in that there are things that conservative parties in both countries would not have done in the past that are now part and political parcel. Maybe the Boys political tone is a reaction to that...
The way I look at it, it's like product placement. It's obnoxious when that happens when it's just blatantly obvious and in your face. When they do it with a real life political movement or agenda, it's a bit jarring. I don't think it needed to be dropped in there. There's already enough going on to work out that Blue Hawk is a parody of a right wing fascist police force that often twists facts to justify it's disproportionate use of force on the black community. A-Train's silence and reluctance to do anything about it is symbolic of a leftist corporate America turning the other cheek because it suits them. The fact that he's also a black man adds another layer. I just don't think it needed signposting. We get it.
Riquende

Re: The Boys
June 18, 2022, 09:45:18 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 18, 2022, 07:44:23 pm
We get it.

I don't know that you can trust that everyone does though... I had the exact same reaction to that 'Look Up' film a while back. People raved about it and wanted to cast any detractor as some rabid Right Winger, but I thought it was boring, heavy-handed with its message and far too obvious with its characters. It came across as so pleased with itself for making fun of these things that it forgot to actually be entertaining in any way.

I don't have the same opinion when it comes to The Boys, I think it being overtly satirical fits the OTT superhero world it depicts.

But like with Look Up, I do wonder if the people who would do well to ponder the message are even watching.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 06:38:15 am
Quote from: Riquende on June 18, 2022, 09:45:18 pm
I don't know that you can trust that everyone does though... I had the exact same reaction to that 'Look Up' film a while back. People raved about it and wanted to cast any detractor as some rabid Right Winger, but I thought it was boring, heavy-handed with its message and far too obvious with its characters. It came across as so pleased with itself for making fun of these things that it forgot to actually be entertaining in any way.

I don't have the same opinion when it comes to The Boys, I think it being overtly satirical fits the OTT superhero world it depicts.

But like with Look Up, I do wonder if the people who would do well to ponder the message are even watching.

It was Don't Look Up (which is actually a big plot point ;D ) but yeah it wasn't as good as people said it was
McrRed

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 08:38:07 am
Yeah, I'm another one who likes the political commentary: super heroes (read Hollywood stars) and the interview with their former handler, The Legend only reinforced that. But I thought it was hilarious. All the share price stuff is exactly what the rest of the superhero franchises avoid and what makes this show so special. Easily the best supe show out there
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 07:48:17 pm
Poor Timothy :(

BER

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 08:15:45 pm
Give Maeve her own show!
AndyMuller

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 09:08:52 pm
Quote from: BER on June 19, 2022, 08:15:45 pm
Give Maeve her own show!

Agreed. One gorgeous woman her.
Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 09:15:32 pm
Seth Rogen
Spoiler
having a wank on camera
[close]
isn't something I particularly ever wanted to see. Thanks for that.
Ray K

Re: The Boys
June 19, 2022, 09:16:17 pm
Yeah, I'm not buying that the show has become more overtly political this year.

The main character introduced last season was a literal Nazi called Stormfront, for crying out loud. I love the show, but it's the Garth Marenghi meme about writers using subtext in terms of subtlety. 

El Lobo

Re: The Boys
June 20, 2022, 11:45:29 am
I'm annoyed that one of the social media platforms that spy on me haven't recommended this to me at some point previously, we started it last week and are on season 2, episode 7. Tremendous stuff.
Buck Pete

Re: The Boys
June 20, 2022, 04:06:21 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on June  6, 2022, 08:23:44 pm
S3E1 minute 12

Fucking hell

Oh my days.  Watched it today.  Insane!

Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
June 20, 2022, 06:39:38 pm
Quote from: Ray K on June 19, 2022, 09:16:17 pm
Yeah, I'm not buying that the show has become more overtly political this year.

The main character introduced last season was a literal Nazi called Stormfront, for crying out loud. I love the show, but it's the Garth Marenghi meme about writers using subtext in terms of subtlety. 


Stormfront is actually a good example of the point I was making. She was in the comic. Only she was a he and he was as subtle as what Blue Hawk was. The writers had to tone him way down for the show, and the gender swap was meant more as a subterfuge for both the character's hidden political agenda and those familiar with the comic. It'd be ridiculous to have put the Stormfront from the comic in there as he was. He/she needed updating a bit in a more clever or thoughtful way. It was also intimated that she was a hardcore far left feminist, who, as you know, are also branded as being "evil" or Nazis by far right conspiracy loons. She worked both ways. The comic...not so much.
lobsterboy

Re: The Boys
June 22, 2022, 10:08:19 am
Best dildo fight scene since I last played Cyberpunk.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
June 22, 2022, 11:53:55 am
They're really hyping up the next episode "Herogasm"
Skeeve

Re: The Boys
June 22, 2022, 12:16:54 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June 20, 2022, 06:39:38 pm
Stormfront is actually a good example of the point I was making. She was in the comic. Only she was a he and he was as subtle as what Blue Hawk was. The writers had to tone him way down for the show, and the gender swap was meant more as a subterfuge for both the character's hidden political agenda and those familiar with the comic. It'd be ridiculous to have put the Stormfront from the comic in there as he was. He/she needed updating a bit in a more clever or thoughtful way. It was also intimated that she was a hardcore far left feminist, who, as you know, are also branded as being "evil" or Nazis by far right conspiracy loons. She worked both ways. The comic...not so much.

The gender swap and the choice of a jewish actor to play the character was probably necessary to try and avoid the fuckwits who would take the character at face value and not realise it is meant to be a parody.
Tobelius

Re: The Boys
June 22, 2022, 12:20:45 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on June 22, 2022, 10:08:19 am
Best dildo fight scene since I last played Cyberpunk.

 ;D Never got to use it because of my hacking bias,damn.
Schmarn

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm


Never watched this but have decided to start as there are no more worlds left to conquer.

One quick question. I have been rewatching classic series with my 16 year old daughter (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, Sopranos etc). I assume this is equally suitable.
El Lobo

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 03:06:19 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03

Never watched this but have decided to start as there are no more worlds left to conquer.

One quick question. I have been rewatching classic series with my 16 year old daughter (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, Sopranos etc). I assume this is equally suitable.

I mean the language is about as bad as the Sopranos :D Its a bit gory.
Online duvva

Re: The Boys
« Reply #511 on: Yesterday at 03:09:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm

Never watched this but have decided to start as there are no more worlds left to conquer.

One quick question. I have been rewatching classic series with my 16 year old daughter (Breaking Bad, Black Mirror, Sopranos etc). I assume this is equally suitable.
Butchers favourite word is c*nt and he uses it fairly often
Offline Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
« Reply #512 on: Yesterday at 03:15:49 pm »
I'd wait for another week or so, but "suitable" is probably the wrong word.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Boys
« Reply #513 on: Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:09:35 pm
Butchers favourite word is c*nt and he uses it fairly often

Tbf she knows only to use the word sparingly and never in front of me.
Online duvva

Re: The Boys
« Reply #514 on: Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 03:37:25 pm
Tbf she knows only to use the word sparingly and never in front of me.
As mentioned above it can be fairly brutal and gory as well. A fair amount of superhero sex too, and I believe this weeks episode is supposed to major on this.
Offline Schmarn

Re: The Boys
« Reply #515 on: Yesterday at 04:01:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 03:50:00 pm
As mentioned above it can be fairly brutal and gory as well. A fair amount of superhero sex too, and I believe this weeks episode is supposed to major on this.

Thanks. I may watch a couple to check but save for the embarrassment of watching TV sex with her parents in the room she's fairly impervious to it all
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The Boys
« Reply #516 on: Today at 12:07:08 am »
Just watched episode 5.  "The Legend", what a great character :lmao

"Have you ever seen Homelander even sweat?  Let alone Butter Churn half the cast of Falcon Crest at the Beverley Hills hotel... As did I"
Offline Peabee

Re: The Boys
« Reply #517 on: Today at 03:51:00 am »
That was a great fight in episode 6.
