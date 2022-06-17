We get it.



I don't know that you can trust that everyone does though... I had the exact same reaction to that 'Look Up' film a while back. People raved about it and wanted to cast any detractor as some rabid Right Winger, but I thought it was boring, heavy-handed with its message and far too obvious with its characters. It came across as so pleased with itself for making fun of these things that it forgot to actually be entertaining in any way.I don't have the same opinion when it comes to The Boys, I think it being overtly satirical fits the OTT superhero world it depicts.But like with Look Up, I do wonder if the people who would do well to ponder the message are even watching.