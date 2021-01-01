No worries there, mate. I didn't read that as a dig. Just a difference of perpective. I do agree with you. I don't actually mind a fictional show being political. The Boys is, as has been rightly pointed out, political satire. It's just that I'd prefer it to be more nuanced or clever. That shows the writers respect the intelligence of its audience without kicking up a fuss or trying to be on the edge of whatever zietgiest they're targeting. The Fox News parody was good. It's not deliberately saying its Fox News, but anyone whos been paying attention for the past few decades knows its Fox News. Good political satire should always be dressed up as something else, yet still manage to make its point loud and clear.



Think that's a fair criticism, it was rather bludgeonly (new word), the political bits.Guessing that it's a "fire with fire" choice by the writers/director(s).If the right are going to employ these sorts of shameful tactics, hypocrisy, and whataboutery, right back at them, on a primal rather than refined emotional level.I loved, fucking loved, The Thick of It.Had a great mix of refined, nuanced, subtle jabs across the political spectrum.Not at all placing the Boys on a level with Thick of It.But I wonder what Thick of It would be like had it been made during the Bozo Era.Just feels very different now in that there are things that conservative parties in both countries would not have done in the past that are now part and political parcel. Maybe the Boys political tone is a reaction to that...