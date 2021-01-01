« previous next »
The Boys

Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
Spoiler
"With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt".  :D
[close]

Uncle Ben would be proud
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
I wonder if The Legend is a pisstake of Stan Lee.
Online duvva

Re: The Boys
Today at 12:29:32 am
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:49:05 pm
Spoiler
"With great power comes the absolute certainty that you will turn into a right c*nt".  :D
[close]
Never a truer word was spoken
Online Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Today at 02:16:40 am
Quote from: Trada on Yesterday at 09:23:10 pm
I wonder if The Legend is a pisstake of Stan Lee.
I didn't know he was going to be in this.

That's basically exactly what he came across as in the comic.
Online tubby

Re: The Boys
Today at 06:24:36 am
Think they're being a little heavy-handed with the political stuff in this season.  The Trump, BLM, Fox, etc allegories aren't exactly subtle and feel crowbarred in.
Online Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Today at 07:27:46 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:24:36 am
Think they're being a little heavy-handed with the political stuff in this season.  The Trump, BLM, Fox, etc allegories aren't exactly subtle and feel crowbarred in.
Yeah, didn't like that either. As you say, it's not even like it's hinting with allegory. It's literal real world current politics. I don't mind insinuation of it, but that's just smashing you on the nose with it. I wish TV shows would leave that bollocks out.
Online Henry Gale

Re: The Boys
Today at 11:27:29 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:27:46 am
Yeah, didn't like that either. As you say, it's not even like it's hinting with allegory. It's literal real world current politics. I don't mind insinuation of it, but that's just smashing you on the nose with it. I wish TV shows would leave that bollocks out.

Unfortunately this shit is becoming the norm now. Still a good episode besides all the political shite.
Offline Trada

Re: The Boys
Today at 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:27:29 am
Unfortunately this shit is becoming the norm now. Still a good episode besides all the political shite.

Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Boys
Today at 05:20:29 pm
They were obviously parodies of such attitudes already, only real change is they are a little more overt this season, might be the analytics were showing that too many were not taking them as that with the previous seasons in much the same way that you have american cops trying to co-opt the punisher skull logo.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Boys
Today at 06:05:32 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 04:40:34 pm
Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.

That's me as well,it's basically a political show anyway.
Online afc turkish

Re: The Boys
Today at 06:21:28 pm
Quote from: Trada on Today at 04:40:34 pm
Personally I enjoy all the polictal satire they throw in.

And if it annoys the right people I'm even more in favour of it.

In line with Trada about this.

I understand and respect watching telly primarily or on particular occasions for entertainment purposes, as an escape from pressing concerns such as political issues.

But dickheads like Trump, Cruz, McConnell depend upon and expect the general passivity of Democrats in the US.

In particular the Blue Hawk apology scene cut right to the chase concerning the subtle tactics used to excuse and rationalize all manner of right wing shit.

Shouldn't be too much of a sacrifice for us to be reminded of how important it is not to "just let things happen," "they're both as bad as each other," etc.

Not in any way a personal attack on Tubby, Mac or Henry, all three of whom have lengthy, substantive post histories on these boards...
Online Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Today at 06:57:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:21:28 pm


Shouldn't be too much of a sacrifice for us to be reminded of how important it is not to "just let things happen," "

Not in any way a personal attack on Tubby, Mac or Henry, all three of whom have lengthy, substantive post histories on these boards...
No worries there, mate. I didn't read that as a dig. Just a difference of perpective. I do agree with you. I don't actually mind a fictional show being political. The Boys is, as has been rightly pointed out, political satire. It's just that I'd prefer it to be more nuanced or clever. That shows the writers respect the intelligence of its audience without kicking up a fuss or trying to be on the edge of whatever zietgiest they're targeting. The Fox News parody was good. It's not deliberately saying its Fox News, but anyone whos been paying attention for the past few decades knows its Fox News. Good political satire should always be dressed up as something else, yet still manage to make its point loud and clear.
Online afc turkish

Re: The Boys
Today at 07:32:13 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 06:57:42 pm
No worries there, mate. I didn't read that as a dig. Just a difference of perpective. I do agree with you. I don't actually mind a fictional show being political. The Boys is, as has been rightly pointed out, political satire. It's just that I'd prefer it to be more nuanced or clever. That shows the writers respect the intelligence of its audience without kicking up a fuss or trying to be on the edge of whatever zietgiest they're targeting. The Fox News parody was good. It's not deliberately saying its Fox News, but anyone whos been paying attention for the past few decades knows its Fox News. Good political satire should always be dressed up as something else, yet still manage to make its point loud and clear.

Think that's a fair criticism, it was rather bludgeonly (new word :D), the political bits.

Guessing that it's a "fire with fire" choice by the writers/director(s).

If the right are going to employ these sorts of shameful tactics, hypocrisy, and whataboutery, right back at them, on a primal rather than refined emotional level.

I loved, fucking loved, The Thick of It.

Had a great mix of refined, nuanced, subtle jabs across the political spectrum.

Not at all placing the Boys on a level with Thick of It.

But I wonder what Thick of It would be like had it been made during the Bozo Era.

Just feels very different now in that there are things that conservative parties in both countries would not have done in the past that are now part and political parcel. Maybe the Boys political tone is a reaction to that...
Online Macphisto80

Re: The Boys
Today at 07:44:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:32:13 pm
Think that's a fair criticism, it was rather bludgeonly (new word :D), the political bits.

Guessing that it's a "fire with fire" choice by the writers/director(s).

If the right are going to employ these sorts of shameful tactics, hypocrisy, and whataboutery, right back at them, on a primal rather than refined emotional level.

I loved, fucking loved, The Thick of It.

Had a great mix of refined, nuanced, subtle jabs across the political spectrum.

Not at all placing the Boys on a level with Thick of It.

But I wonder what Thick of It would be like had it been made during the Bozo Era.

Just feels very different now in that there are things that conservative parties in both countries would not have done in the past that are now part and political parcel. Maybe the Boys political tone is a reaction to that...
The way I look at it, it's like product placement. It's obnoxious when that happens when it's just blatantly obvious and in your face. When they do it with a real life political movement or agenda, it's a bit jarring. I don't think it needed to be dropped in there. There's already enough going on to work out that Blue Hawk is a parody of a right wing fascist police force that often twists facts to justify it's disproportionate use of force on the black community. A-Train's silence and reluctance to do anything about it is symbolic of a leftist corporate America turning the other cheek because it suits them. The fact that he's also a black man adds another layer. I just don't think it needed signposting. We get it.
Online Riquende

Re: The Boys
Today at 09:45:18 pm
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:44:23 pm
We get it.

I don't know that you can trust that everyone does though... I had the exact same reaction to that 'Look Up' film a while back. People raved about it and wanted to cast any detractor as some rabid Right Winger, but I thought it was boring, heavy-handed with its message and far too obvious with its characters. It came across as so pleased with itself for making fun of these things that it forgot to actually be entertaining in any way.

I don't have the same opinion when it comes to The Boys, I think it being overtly satirical fits the OTT superhero world it depicts.

But like with Look Up, I do wonder if the people who would do well to ponder the message are even watching.
