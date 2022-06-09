« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 29504 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #440 on: June 9, 2022, 02:26:43 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on June  9, 2022, 01:52:43 pm
You've seen nothing yet


Nothing.

I loved Preacher because of how bast shit it was,this is more Ash v Evil dead than Preacher & that's a good thing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
Re: The Boys
« Reply #441 on: June 9, 2022, 03:31:40 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uJlSEbJcBSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uJlSEbJcBSQ</a>

Speaking of scenes from the first series, this one I think is still the best. Butcher and Frenchie laughing at MM after he kisses the phone has to be a genuine laugh from the actors and they just left it in. Cracks me up every time.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,723
Re: The Boys
« Reply #442 on: June 9, 2022, 03:37:40 pm »
One scene that really made me laugh much more than it should involved another scene with Deep.

He was doing a corny promo video endorsing cleaning up beaches and helping a crowd pick up litter.  He screwed up his lines a few times essentially ruining the vid.

The director starts shouting "Get that trash back on the beach!"  :)
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,185
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #443 on: June 10, 2022, 11:00:56 am »
Why has episode 4 not dropped yet?!!
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #444 on: June 10, 2022, 11:04:04 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 10, 2022, 11:00:56 am
Why has episode 4 not dropped yet?!!

5 pm PT in the US apparently
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline JayNY

  • DoeY
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #445 on: June 10, 2022, 11:05:05 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on June  9, 2022, 03:31:40 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uJlSEbJcBSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uJlSEbJcBSQ</a>

Speaking of scenes from the first series, this one I think is still the best. Butcher and Frenchie laughing at MM after he kisses the phone has to be a genuine laugh from the actors and they just left it in. Cracks me up every time.

Similar to this one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGXD8HEiqsM
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,185
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #446 on: June 10, 2022, 11:09:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 10, 2022, 11:04:04 am
5 pm PT in the US apparently


Noooo, that's basically tomorrow
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #447 on: June 10, 2022, 11:11:25 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 10, 2022, 11:09:30 am
Noooo, that's basically tomorrow

Must be something super important and spoiler-y, makes no sense otherwise
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
Re: The Boys
« Reply #448 on: June 10, 2022, 11:20:39 am »
I miss the days when streaming services released everything in one go.
Logged

Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,185
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: The Boys
« Reply #449 on: June 10, 2022, 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 11:20:39 am
I miss the days when streaming services released everything in one go.

I like having things weekly to look forward to but releasing episodes at 5pm PT is a kick in the tits for us UK folk.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
Re: The Boys
« Reply #450 on: June 10, 2022, 02:06:19 pm »
Just watched ep 4
Logged
mines a pint

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #451 on: June 10, 2022, 04:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on June 10, 2022, 11:09:30 am
Noooo, that's basically tomorrow

Apparently my source was shit :D it's out now
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,234
  • Trada
Re: The Boys
« Reply #452 on: June 10, 2022, 05:48:56 pm »
The Boys has officially been renewed for a fourth season.
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Boys
« Reply #453 on: June 10, 2022, 08:19:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 11:20:39 am
I miss the days when streaming services released everything in one go.

ditto

marketing boys getting their say over numbers/media coverage

pity
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
Re: The Boys
« Reply #454 on: June 10, 2022, 10:34:49 pm »
Another great episode that, Homelander is the worst.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,229
  • Truthiness
Re: The Boys
« Reply #455 on: June 10, 2022, 11:13:48 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 10:34:49 pm
Another great episode that, Homelander is the worst.
Antony Starr plays him so well. Just when you think he can't get any worse, he does something even more despicable.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
Re: The Boys
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 01:10:21 am »
He's a grown up Joffrey from Game of Thrones. At least in a physical sense, but way more dangerous and scary.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 am »
Homelander is a wrongun but what else was he supposed to do when A-Train snitched?

Is there a reason that Victoria Neuman can't just take his head off. He dared her to try but obviously she couldn't do it right there as he would have cut her in half.

Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,995
Re: The Boys
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 07:06:06 am »
Giancarlo Esposito is some actor aswell, its mad how calm he is around Homelander when he is winding him up.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,944
Re: The Boys
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 01:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:02:35 am
Homelander is a wrongun but what else was he supposed to do when A-Train snitched?

Is there a reason that Victoria Neuman can't just take his head off. He dared her to try but obviously she couldn't do it right there as he would have cut her in half.

Spoiler
He has incredible hearing and vision, he seems to know people are there even if they're on the other side of a wall and he's not looking directly at them. Even his son could pick up on tiny details like heartbeats, blood flow, stuff like that. We saw with her attacking her friend that it wasn't just instant, so even if her power could physically hurt him he could probably detect and kill her if she ever tried.

I'm surprised she injected her daughter with V, from what I remember they inject it into babies because adults don't fare so well with the effects. It might suggest there's a version of V, like in the comics, that can be used on adults with no issues (it's revealed immediately in the comics so not a spoiler). If it does exist maybe we'll see the boys get their hands on it as they seem to have torn through the temporary stuff pretty quickly.
[close]
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,361
Re: The Boys
« Reply #460 on: Today at 03:03:15 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:02:35 am
Homelander is a wrongun but what else was he supposed to do when A-Train snitched?

Is there a reason that Victoria Neuman can't just take his head off. He dared her to try but obviously she couldn't do it right there as he would have cut her in half.




This could be right or wrong, but from what I recall from the comic [obviously only read if you're interested, as it could be a potential spoiler, but might not be] was
Spoiler
that there are two different kinds of sups. The ones that are naturally born - like Homelander - are immensely powerful, and ones that were basically produced by Comp-V are weaker, and are susceptible to a certain kind of frequency that makes their heads pop, whereas natural sups aren't.
[close]
. Butcher and the rest found that out in the comic when they went to Russia and met Little Nina. The writers have probably just reworked it a bit for the show, but I reckon it has something to do with why she didn't have a go at Homelander.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
Re: The Boys
« Reply #461 on: Today at 03:09:55 am »
Theres a revealing interview with the show runner in Variety. He mentioned Jack Quaid should be given credit for having to spend so much of this season being naked. So either they obtain lots more of the temp V or they develop permanent powers.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 