Homelander is a wrongun but what else was he supposed to do when A-Train snitched?
Is there a reason that Victoria Neuman can't just take his head off. He dared her to try but obviously she couldn't do it right there as he would have cut her in half.
This could be right or wrong, but from what I recall from the comic [obviously only read if you're interested, as it could be a potential spoiler, but might not be] was
Spoiler
that there are two different kinds of sups. The ones that are naturally born - like Homelander - are immensely powerful, and ones that were basically produced by Comp-V are weaker, and are susceptible to a certain kind of frequency that makes their heads pop, whereas natural sups aren't.
. Butcher and the rest found that out in the comic when they went to Russia and met Little Nina. The writers have probably just reworked it a bit for the show, but I reckon it has something to do with why she didn't have a go at Homelander.