That scene is seriously fucked up. But it's only the second most fucked up scene I've watched on a show. Ash Vs Evil Dead's morgue scene probably just about tops it for how absurd it is.



Karl Urban in this continues to brilliant. Dodgy accent aside, it's just his mannerisms and the way he delivers lines that crack me up. "You wanna watch me 'ave a wank? It'll cost you a tenner!" The dynamic between Homelander and Butcher is interesting.



There's one thing that I noticed, and I'm not sure if its just me or what, but the actress that plays Starlight definitely looks weird in this. There's something different about her face. I didn't even recognize her in one or two scenes and I wasn't sure who Hughey was talking to.