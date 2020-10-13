That sucks they aren't doing the comic book version of BN as the comic book version of him is fucking awesome.



Some people hated that, or thought it was daft. I personally thought it was great and made sense. There still might be something similar going on with him, as the writers of the show are doing a similar thing to what The Walking Dead does by taking some things that happen in the comic and then switch them about. For an exampleThis show needs more episodes than 8 per series. I mean, it's just not enough, is it? It'd be different if it were 8 episodes every 6 months or so, like how the Walking Dead does it. Waiting a year for 8 episodes, then its over and you've to wait another year. At least make it 13.