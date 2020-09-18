"Now, remember what I told ya!"



"Don't be a c*nt!"







The most Butcher-ish thing in the whole second series, delivered right at the end by a kid. The writers have have did a great job in both changing certain personality traits with the characters, and pulling the rug from out under the feet of those that have read the comics. They've taken certain things and used them here, changed them about, but kept the tone. There's no way the Butcher of the comic keeps his promise at the end there.



This series did feel like exposition for the rest of the series to come, though. It felt more like it was setting things up for the 3rd series, which hopefully borrows more heavily from some of the more outlandish stories in the comic books now that some of the internal conflicts of some characters have been resolved, or in Butchers and Homelanders case, come full circle.



That little exchange between Butcher and the kid had me in stitches. I also thought that it was really interesting what the writers did with the timing of that line, given that the scene in general was played out as an emotional moment and sad in it's general tone. I felt that it was a perfect microcosm of what the show does so brilliantly: keep the viewer off balance. You just never know when things are going to take a hard turn one way or the other. It's the viewing equivalent of trying to hang on the back of a runaway horse and it makes it fantastically compelling in my opinion.The second season didn't feel like an exposition for future series to me, but then I haven't read the comics so you may well be right.Finally, anybody else think that Stormfront, in spite of all evidence to the contrary (Anakin Skywayler 2.0) might be back in some capacity or other in season three? Hopefully, with filming to begin early 2021 we won't have to wait forever to find out.