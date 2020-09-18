« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Boys  (Read 16119 times)

Offline stewil007

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,361
Re: The Boys
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 AM »
Absolutley fantastic TV from start to finish and Homelanders bat signal silhouette could do with some work :)

and the joyous knowledge that I get to watch it all again with my wife...she wanted to wait until all episodes had aired so I had to watch it in secret.  GET IN.

Roll on season 3.

And reading the comics now I guess!
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
Re: The Boys
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 12:53:34 PM »
Logged

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,132
Re: The Boys
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:58:19 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on September 18, 2020, 05:11:40 PM
The most unrealistic thing about this show is that a twentysomething bloke would listen to Billy Joel. Superheroes created by a nefarious corporation I'm totally on board with. But Billy Joel stretches credulity beyond breaking point.
Hey, at least they addressed this!
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,441
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Boys
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 05:20:39 PM »
Good finale, enjoyed the season a lot, but liked season 1 more.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,055
Re: The Boys
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM »
Surely every prime minister, president etc around the world needs to be sworn in with the line dont be a c*nt.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,552
Re: The Boys
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 PM »
Loved the finale. Interested in seeing where they go with season 3.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:03 PM by AndyMuller »
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Boys
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:15:34 PM »
"Kid, you're unbelievable. All you had to do was watch porn."   :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The Boys
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 PM »
Brilliant finale. One of the most enjoyable series in recent memory. Anthony Starr and Karl Urban are fantastic actors, among many in that cast.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,774
Re: The Boys
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:57:48 AM »
"Now, remember what I told ya!"

"Don't be a c*nt!"

:lmao

The most Butcher-ish thing in the whole second series, delivered right at the end by a kid. The writers have have did a great job in both changing certain personality traits with the characters, and pulling the rug from out under the feet of those that have read the comics. They've taken certain things and used them here, changed them about, but kept the tone. There's no way the Butcher of the comic keeps his promise at the end there.

This series did feel like exposition for the rest of the series to come, though. It felt more like it was setting things up for the 3rd series, which hopefully borrows more heavily from some of the more outlandish stories in the comic books now that some of the internal conflicts of some characters have been resolved, or in Butchers and Homelanders case, come full circle.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
Re: The Boys
« Reply #329 on: Today at 05:30:36 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 04:57:48 AM
"Now, remember what I told ya!"

"Don't be a c*nt!"

:lmao

The most Butcher-ish thing in the whole second series, delivered right at the end by a kid. The writers have have did a great job in both changing certain personality traits with the characters, and pulling the rug from out under the feet of those that have read the comics. They've taken certain things and used them here, changed them about, but kept the tone. There's no way the Butcher of the comic keeps his promise at the end there.

This series did feel like exposition for the rest of the series to come, though. It felt more like it was setting things up for the 3rd series, which hopefully borrows more heavily from some of the more outlandish stories in the comic books now that some of the internal conflicts of some characters have been resolved, or in Butchers and Homelanders case, come full circle.

 That little exchange between Butcher and the kid had me in stitches.  I also thought that it was really interesting what the writers did with the timing of that line, given that the scene in general was played out as an emotional moment and sad in it's general tone.  I felt that it was a perfect microcosm of what the show does so brilliantly: keep the viewer off balance.  You just never know when things are going to take a hard turn one way or the other.  It's the viewing equivalent of trying to hang on the back of a runaway horse and it makes it fantastically compelling in my opinion. 

The second season didn't feel like an exposition for future series to me, but then I haven't read the comics so you may well be right. 

 Finally, anybody else think that Stormfront, in spite of all evidence to the contrary (Anakin Skywayler 2.0) might be back in some capacity or other in season three? Hopefully, with filming to begin early 2021 we won't have to wait forever to find out.
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,728
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:49:25 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:30:36 AM
That little exchange between Butcher and the kid had me in stitches.  I also thought that it was really interesting what the writers did with the timing of that line, given that the scene in general was played out as an emotional moment and sad in it's general tone.  I felt that it was a perfect microcosm of what the show does so brilliantly: keep the viewer off balance.  You just never know when things are going to take a hard turn one way or the other.  It's the viewing equivalent of trying to hang on the back of a runaway horse and it makes it fantastically compelling in my opinion. 

The second season didn't feel like an exposition for future series to me, but then I haven't read the comics so you may well be right. 

 Finally, anybody else think that Stormfront, in spite of all evidence to the contrary (Anakin Skywayler 2.0) might be back in some capacity or other in season three? Hopefully, with filming to begin early 2021 we won't have to wait forever to find out.

Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline ubb! please

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • He asked for it!
Re: The Boys
« Reply #331 on: Today at 10:06:41 AM »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Boys
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:31:54 PM »
Neuman being the off with your head supe doesn't make sense to me.

How did she get to the CIA woman?

What is her endgame? She wants more supes?
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,409
Re: The Boys
« Reply #333 on: Today at 03:20:00 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 02:31:54 PM
Neuman being the off with your head supe doesn't make sense to me.

How did she get to the CIA woman?

What is her endgame? She wants more supes?

She's building a political platform on supes, it makes sense she wouldn't want someone else taking Vaught down. I'm guessing she also wants to be the one to control the situation, since I doubt she wants supes outlawed or registered in some way, she just wants to use them to gain power.
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,223
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Boys
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:27:46 PM »
Vaught controls should got the V, so I wouldnt be surprised if she is under Edgars control. She got rid of the old guy at the hearing, and only one supe I think. And that was a speedster, who seem to be ten a penny. Then of course there was that last head pop, of someone who just told her he can tak down a dozen Supes.

Seems like a total manipulation and inside job to me.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,008
  • ....mmm
Re: The Boys
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:42:31 PM »
Watched the last 3 in one sitting which was a fantastic shout by myself, great viewing :D

A slow start to the season but it was like a snowball rolling down a mountain so no complaints here.
Logged
:D

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,573
  • Truthiness
Re: The Boys
« Reply #336 on: Today at 09:35:36 PM »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,774
Re: The Boys
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:31:03 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:30:36 AM
That little exchange between Butcher and the kid had me in stitches.  I also thought that it was really interesting what the writers did with the timing of that line, given that the scene in general was played out as an emotional moment and sad in it's general tone.  I felt that it was a perfect microcosm of what the show does so brilliantly: keep the viewer off balance.  You just never know when things are going to take a hard turn one way or the other.  It's the viewing equivalent of trying to hang on the back of a runaway horse and it makes it fantastically compelling in my opinion. 

The second season didn't feel like an exposition for future series to me, but then I haven't read the comics so you may well be right. 

 Finally, anybody else think that Stormfront, in spite of all evidence to the contrary (Anakin Skywayler 2.0) might be back in some capacity or other in season three? Hopefully, with filming to begin early 2021 we won't have to wait forever to find out.
It's a perfect example of how to properly subvert expectations, especially when it's based off of original material. I even thought Homelander was starting to look like he could be a redeemable father figure during parts of that episode.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 