"Now, remember what I told ya!""Don't be a c*nt!"The most Butcher-ish thing in the whole second series, delivered right at the end by a kid. The writers have have did a great job in both changing certain personality traits with the characters, and pulling the rug from out under the feet of those that have read the comics. They've taken certain things and used them here, changed them about, but kept the tone. There's no way the Butcher of the comic keeps his promise at the end there.This series did feel like exposition for the rest of the series to come, though. It felt more like it was setting things up for the 3rd series, which hopefully borrows more heavily from some of the more outlandish stories in the comic books now that some of the internal conflicts of some characters have been resolved, or in Butchers and Homelanders case, come full circle.