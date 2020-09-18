« previous next »
The Boys

stewil007

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,361
Re: The Boys
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 11:46:39 AM
Absolutley fantastic TV from start to finish and Homelanders bat signal silhouette could do with some work :)

and the joyous knowledge that I get to watch it all again with my wife...she wanted to wait until all episodes had aired so I had to watch it in secret.  GET IN.

Roll on season 3.

And reading the comics now I guess!
Logged

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,407
Re: The Boys
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 12:53:34 PM
Logged

Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,126
Re: The Boys
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 12:58:19 PM
Quote from: Ray K on September 18, 2020, 05:11:40 PM
The most unrealistic thing about this show is that a twentysomething bloke would listen to Billy Joel. Superheroes created by a nefarious corporation I'm totally on board with. But Billy Joel stretches credulity beyond breaking point.
Hey, at least they addressed this!
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,441
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The Boys
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 05:20:39 PM
Good finale, enjoyed the season a lot, but liked season 1 more.
Logged

a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,048
Re: The Boys
Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM
Surely every prime minister, president etc around the world needs to be sworn in with the line dont be a c*nt.
Logged

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,551
Re: The Boys
Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:51:21 PM
Loved the finale. Interested in seeing where they go with season 3.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:03 PM by AndyMuller »
Logged

fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Boys
Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:15:34 PM
"Kid, you're unbelievable. All you had to do was watch porn."   :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Stevie-A

  • Castration Obsessed Latin Grammar Pedant
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • The Bronte ten bob eyes boxing club.
Re: The Boys
Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:34:20 PM
Brilliant finale. One of the most enjoyable series in recent memory. Anthony Starr and Karl Urban are fantastic actors, among many in that cast.
Logged

Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,771
Re: The Boys
Reply #328 on: Today at 04:57:48 AM
"Now, remember what I told ya!"

"Don't be a c*nt!"

:lmao

The most Butcher-ish thing in the whole second series, delivered right at the end by a kid. The writers have have did a great job in both changing certain personality traits with the characters, and pulling the rug from out under the feet of those that have read the comics. They've taken certain things and used them here, changed them about, but kept the tone. There's no way the Butcher of the comic keeps his promise at the end there.

This series did feel like exposition for the rest of the series to come, though. It felt more like it was setting things up for the 3rd series, which hopefully borrows more heavily from some of the more outlandish stories in the comic books now that some of the internal conflicts of some characters have been resolved, or in Butchers and Homelanders case, come full circle.
Logged
