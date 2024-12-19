« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
December 19, 2024, 02:03:19 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 19, 2024, 11:16:54 am
He did score yesterday.

The post you quoted is after the Fuham game.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
December 20, 2024, 11:06:58 am
He has clearly been lifting. He even walks with his arms open wide a bit now. He is not going to become taller, obviously, but the physicality and body strength he brings will be great!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 12:46:45 pm
I was disappointed that it took so long for him to come on against ManU. Jones was having an off day and we needed a lock picker in the 10 rather than a runner. 


I am puzzled at how Harvey isn't getting the minutes against a team that defends like they did. I rate Harvey, but I guess that Slot doesn't.
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 02:39:09 pm
Yeah, fair to say Elliott isnt the apple of Slots eye.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 02:53:31 pm
He'll get a start on the weekend, I'd assume.  Looked like he fitted in alright during pre-season and did really well, but that injury at the start of our campaign fucked him.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 02:57:09 pm
There's maybe an element of not quite realising during pre-season how our tactics would end up, and what we'd end up requiring from our number 10. And rather than being one of those benefitting most from a new manager and system, he's ended up suffering because he's not got that engine/physicality that we're currently requiring from that position to make up for how other positions are playing.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 03:46:57 pm
Not sure how Elliott fits into the first team shape. He is not fast enough to replicate Salah on the right wing, he is not physical enough to be a 6 or 8 in the midfield. If he is to be a regular starter, either the manager has to make changes to accommodate him, or somehow he has to remodel his game to suit the 8 role. Else he will only be a squad player at best
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 04:49:55 pm
He's a number 10, and I'd say he's arguably better suited to that spot than Jones, who's had a few run outs there of late. He doesn't have the same physicality but he's also the most creative option and arguably the most dangerous goal threat.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 6, 2025, 04:52:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January  6, 2025, 02:39:09 pm
Yeah, fair to say Elliott isnt the apple of Slots eye.

We've got two relatively meaningless CL games, an FA Cup game and a League Cup game coming up. That's Elliott and Endo's chance to step up and maybe Morton.

Slot's reluctance to use them at the moment is a concern. We can't just flog the same 11 players every week.

If Dom's out Elliott is the most like for like.

It's swings and roundabouts though. Klopp loved Elliott, whereas Grav has come on leaps and bounds under Slot. Different players flourish under different managers/systems.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 7, 2025, 05:46:09 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  6, 2025, 04:49:55 pm
He's a number 10, and I'd say he's arguably better suited to that spot than Jones, who's had a few run outs there of late. He doesn't have the same physicality but he's also the most creative option and arguably the most dangerous goal threat.

agree with that, him and Jones can easily play that role.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 7, 2025, 05:51:07 pm
Quote from: HullReD on January  7, 2025, 05:46:09 pm
agree with that, him and Jones can easily play that role.

In this current team, he can only play 1 specific position,  that's the right-sided 10 role.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 7, 2025, 06:25:36 pm
Quote from: BTGH on January  7, 2025, 05:51:07 pm
In this current team, he can only play 1 specific position,  that's the right-sided 10 role.
like Mo.  like Virgil.  like Ali.  like Ibou.

I'll stop now, coz I really don't know what your point is.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
January 11, 2025, 07:35:29 pm
Harvey was very good today, for big parts of the game (first half in particular) was clearly the best player on the pitch IMO.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 07:54:32 am
Quote from: L.Suarez on January 11, 2025, 07:35:29 pm
Harvey was very good today, for big parts of the game (first half in particular) was clearly the best player on the pitch IMO.
I thought he wasnt that great to be honest. Lively though but poor end product

Needs to relax though & stop throwing up his arms & when he doesnt get a pass. Seem frusttated for much of the game
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:34:21 am
Klopp used Elliott as the first player off the bench to break the deadlock of low block but it seems Slot doesnt seen Elliott the same way.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:37:23 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:34:21 am
Klopp used Elliott as the first player off the bench to break the deadlock of low block but it seems Slot doesnt seen Elliott the same way.

Perhaps he thinks his too lightweight to do what he wants
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:39:04 am
Quote from: SamLad on January  7, 2025, 06:25:36 pm
like Mo.  like Virgil.  like Ali.  like Ibou.

I'll stop now, coz I really don't know what your point is.

To be fair, Mo can play as a 9.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:41:48 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:37:23 am
Perhaps he thinks his too lightweight to do what he wants

I dont think breaking down a low block is down to physicality or pace but a combination of passes to get in behind them. That said, we broke the deadlock with a counter attack but I think a lot of low block sides wont give us that opportunity because they wont commit bodies to a set piece.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:01:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:41:48 am
I dont think breaking down a low block is down to physicality or pace but a combination of passes to get in behind them. That said, we broke the deadlock with a counter attack but I think a lot of low block sides wont give us that opportunity because they wont commit bodies to a set piece.

Only saying it cos he started Harvey right and Jota as the 10.

Would have thought it was the other way around prior.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 10:41:13 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:01:40 am
Only saying it cos he started Harvey right and Jota as the 10.

Would have thought it was the other way around prior.

I don't think that it suited either Harvey or Jota
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 12:23:59 pm
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 10:41:13 am
I don't think that it suited either Harvey or Jota

Im not sure Harveys going to see much time as a central 10 in the team. The way Doms interpreted the role, hes at times been an extra forward, with the running power both ways being arguably more key than the technical and creative qualities usually associated with the role. I think Slot wants to get Jota playing in that role more so he can look to play with 4 forwards on the field rather than 3 midfielders and 3 forwards.

Im a huge fan of Elliott, but theres a chance he finds himself in a similar situation to Smitb-Rowe at Arsenal, clearly a gifted player but ultimately doesnt have a clear position within the system. I think hell play more as the season goes on. Harvey might have a decision to make in the next 18 months and thatll be whether he wants to remain at a huge club (the one he loves) and essentially be a bit of a utility/bench option, or does he want to take a step down and be a key starter for a side not quite on our level. Its hard to see him ever being a nailed on starter every week here, particularly when were covering for players like Mo, but for me he feels too good to sell.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 12:39:04 pm
 Bit gutted for Elliott if im honest. Love what Slots been doing and understand Elliott got injured and was out for some time but I think hes been criminally under used. Hes a great player and is only going to get better
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm
To me it feels its just the speed and strenght issue. Which unfortunately for Harvey cant really be fixed. Only starting player for us that is neither very fast or strong is McAlister - and he is the brain of the team.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:50:49 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 01:24:31 pm
To me it feels its just the speed and strenght issue. Which unfortunately for Harvey cant really be fixed. Only starting player for us that is neither very fast or strong is McAlister - and he is the brain of the team.
if the issue is just strength and speed, I feel this actually can be address. Strength should increase speed and to say a 21 year old is as strong as he will get seems wrong. I know he works with the best with his physicality, but there is no way he is peak at this age.

If we are using McAlister as a yardstick he is 26, which is slightly lower than even his peak should be. Harvey is 21

I really like Harvey. I think he is a great footballer (and probably not anywhere near his peak), and he obviously gives all for the team, and sometimes it seems too much and he should curtail the mad running around. I agree with the bringing him on to try a break the low block comment, but it seems Slot does not look at it this way. He may never be a starter for us, or perhaps that could happen in 3 years time when he will still be behind his peak years, but we will never know if we sell him now

I like him a lot and we could be planning to sell an exceptional talent, but I understand the club comes over all else and if  he is sold to bring in somebody to better the team and win us the league, so be it. if he is sold to bring in a prospect, I will be seething ;D

it will make me sad if he goes :(
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 01:57:36 pm
Mac Allister is more of a little tank than Elliott though.  Players bounce off him all the time and his core strength is great.

Elliott doesn't really have that yet, but he's beefed up a bit over the past couple of years so might still happen.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 03:17:01 pm
It depends a bit on whether we have seen everything that Slot is and and wants, or whether he's still feeling his way with the squad, the club and the job. It may be he's still at the stage where he's sticking with what has worked so far, with a small number of players, and not making too many changes, but that over time he will start trying different things and giving more time to different players.

There's a tendency to look at everything through the lens of what is still a relatively short period at the start of a new manager's tenure
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 03:21:29 pm
That is a very good point.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 05:47:12 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:57:36 pm
Mac Allister is more of a little tank than Elliott though.  Players bounce off him all the time and his core strength is great.

Elliott doesn't really have that yet, but he's beefed up a bit over the past couple of years so might still happen.
"tank" is a great way to describe Mac.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Thought I would see how much of a tank he was at around the same age. This video doesn't really show that  there is any massive difference to now so I am happy to give up on that point. I like the video though, so though it it would be worth sharing...probably wrong thread though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWjfjF8yUXY
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 08:19:19 pm
Quote from: nellyp on Yesterday at 08:16:58 pm
Thought I would see how much of a tank he was at around the same age. This video doesn't really show that  there is any massive difference to now so I am happy to give up on that point. I like the video though, so though it it would be worth sharing...probably wrong thread though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GWjfjF8yUXY

"Bienvenido a when I used to have incredible hair!"
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
The comparison to Smith-Rowe is an interesting one.

The Fulham player is a talented footballer, and it's no sleight he couldn't nail down a spot in one of the PL's top teams. I guess the same with Harvey.

He played quite well at Anfield yesterday but I don't think anyone believes he's a long term option as wide attacker.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 04:42:22 am
The impression I always get when watching Harvey is that he makes playing football look "difficult". Alexis on the other hand, makes football look effortless.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 06:26:26 am
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:42:22 am
The impression I always get when watching Harvey is that he makes playing football look "difficult". Alexis on the other hand, makes football look effortless.
Lols, worra load of bollox
