To me it feels its just the speed and strenght issue. Which unfortunately for Harvey cant really be fixed. Only starting player for us that is neither very fast or strong is McAlister - and he is the brain of the team.



if the issue is just strength and speed, I feel this actually can be address. Strength should increase speed and to say a 21 year old is as strong as he will get seems wrong. I know he works with the best with his physicality, but there is no way he is peak at this age.If we are using McAlister as a yardstick he is 26, which is slightly lower than even his peak should be. Harvey is 21I really like Harvey. I think he is a great footballer (and probably not anywhere near his peak), and he obviously gives all for the team, and sometimes it seems too much and he should curtail the mad running around. I agree with the bringing him on to try a break the low block comment, but it seems Slot does not look at it this way. He may never be a starter for us, or perhaps that could happen in 3 years time when he will still be behind his peak years, but we will never know if we sell him nowI like him a lot and we could be planning to sell an exceptional talent, but I understand the club comes over all else and if he is sold to bring in somebody to better the team and win us the league, so be it. if he is sold to bring in a prospect, I will be seethingit will make me sad if he goes