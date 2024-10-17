« previous next »
Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 660781 times)

Giono

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 05:59:40 pm
Quote from: pathetic on October 17, 2024, 09:08:08 am
I think the no 10 position is ideal for him in slots team no? he'll play his heart out and press just like Dom but has that little bit extra when it comes to final pass and magic in his feet. I'm looking forward to seeing him in the no 10 position. Remains to be seen if he's fast/agile enough to play that further up the pitch were it will be congested most of the times.

I just watched a highlight vid of 7-0 over united at Anfield. He started as the 10 and damn it suits him. The vision, passing and pressing were great. Just one match mind you, but just makes me more interested to get a peek at him in the 10 with this set-up.
newterp

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 05:49:15 pm
Shinpads are for pussies...

I've never seen a cat wear shinpads. Not once.

Maybe they cover the cameltoe?
spider-neil

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6362 on: Today at 05:23:40 am
Elliott has an opportunity to force himself into the team or at least into the rotation.
killer-heels

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6363 on: Today at 11:41:38 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:23:40 am
Elliott has an opportunity to force himself into the team or at least into the rotation.

Yep he has more to his game at least creativity wise than Szobozslai. If he gets a regular run of games then I reckon Szobozslai will be third choice option behind Jones and Elliott.
