« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 648930 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6320 on: August 26, 2024, 11:56:46 pm »
Quote from: L.Suarez on August 26, 2024, 11:41:22 pm
With the rumours of us being after Chiesa and also with how the first games went, the tactics we use, it seems like Harvey will have his playing minutes limited this season which is really unfortunate as he's been such a good servant for the club and also looked to be improving at a good steady tempo the last few seasons. Hope that's not the case as he's one of my favorite personal in the team at the moment.

He will adapt & be first choice before Christmas.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,594
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6321 on: August 27, 2024, 12:01:51 am »
Even if hes on the bench now when we start the regular 2 games a week he should begin to get starts.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6322 on: August 27, 2024, 12:03:51 am »
Harvey will be all right. Lad has the heart of champion. He'll force his way into Slot's plans if it doesn't appear he is.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6323 on: August 27, 2024, 12:04:09 am »
Quote from: Giono on August 26, 2024, 01:28:03 pm
I was surprised when he came on that he went wide right in place of Mo. but I guess that under Slot's system that he is less isolated and can make an impact, despite his lack of electric pace.


I feel sorry for him because I think Slot prefers Dom in the 10 because of his running that compensates a bit for Alexis' lack of pace.


It will be interesting to see how he is used this season.
I think was more of wanting to rest Mo then Dom. I would expect Elliott to play a bunch as the 10 it just 1 game a week rn but it will having midweek games starting right after the international break would expect more rotation then.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Stargazer
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6324 on: August 27, 2024, 10:22:20 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on August 17, 2024, 03:10:39 pm
Breaks my heart a little that he couldn't get into the team because I desperately want him to fulfill his potential this season and become a top player in this league. This also shows how incredibly strong our squad is.

Obviously there'll be tons of games this season but still I think his omission has more to do with the physical balance of the midfield rather than just the individual qualities of players.

I think someone mentioned somewhere that Slot seems rather particular about players winning their individual duels, and Harvey's chance of being a mainstay in our team might be a risk here. I kind of agree with it.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6325 on: August 27, 2024, 10:26:25 am »
Quote from: Kansti on August 27, 2024, 10:22:20 am
I think someone mentioned somewhere that Slot seems rather particular about players winning their individual duels, and Harvey's chance of being a mainstay in our team might be a risk here. I kind of agree with it.

Harvey's a small lad, in today's game if you are his size and want to play at the top in the Premier League you have to be exceptional.
Logged

Offline Kelvinlfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • #JFT97
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6326 on: August 27, 2024, 02:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 27, 2024, 10:26:25 am
Harvey's a small lad, in today's game if you are his size and want to play at the top in the Premier League you have to be exceptional.

He is exceptional to be fair
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6327 on: August 27, 2024, 02:33:46 pm »
it'd break my heart if we sold Harvey - the lad is Red through and through.

in the preseason games we was superb in the 10 role, and we all know he'll run through walls all day long for us.

Slot has to find a way to keep him and use his skills.  it'd be lunacy not to.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6328 on: August 27, 2024, 03:23:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 27, 2024, 02:33:46 pm
it'd break my heart if we sold Harvey - the lad is Red through and through.

in the preseason games we was superb in the 10 role, and we all know he'll run through walls all day long for us.

Slot has to find a way to keep him and use his skills.  it'd be lunacy not to.

He's absolutely perfect as the rotation option for Dom in the 10, he isn't going anywhere. Both players are young, 23 and 21, so will have room to develop further. In an ideal world in the very big games I'd want Dom fit and playing but no one's going to be stressing if Harvey rotates in when required.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • Stargazer
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6329 on: August 28, 2024, 06:10:46 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on August 27, 2024, 10:26:25 am
Harvey's a small lad, in today's game if you are his size and want to play at the top in the Premier League you have to be exceptional.

Generally players his size who excel in the Premier League imo needs a few or a combination of the following attributes:

- Pace (Sterling)
- Acceleration (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Close control (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Core Strength (Sterling)

Harvey doesn't have the first 2. He doesn't have pace, and he isn't particularly quick over the first few yards. He needs a bum like Sterling and Wijnaldum.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,357
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6330 on: August 28, 2024, 10:34:46 am »
Quote from: Kansti on August 28, 2024, 06:10:46 am
Generally players his size who excel in the Premier League imo needs a few or a combination of the following attributes:

- Pace (Sterling)
- Acceleration (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Close control (Coutinho, Bernado Silva)
- Core Strength (Sterling)

Harvey doesn't have the first 2. He doesn't have pace, and he isn't particularly quick over the first few yards. He needs a bum like Sterling and Wijnaldum.

He's adapted quite well over the past season or two by being evasive rather than combative, he's always moving and moves the ball on before a player can get close enough to challenge him, which plays to both his strengths and weaknesses really well.

He's quite a good presser too but not necessarily the type to win the ball off of others individually. He's more effective when we're surrounding a player and harassing them as a group, which may be where he doesn't quite fit with Slot.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,012
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6331 on: September 13, 2024, 12:54:53 pm »
Fucksake, fractured foot, out for a sustained period.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6332 on: September 15, 2024, 04:26:03 am »
I felt that we unfortunately needed some Harvey today in the second half. We needed his creativity rather than Dom's running. Really a drag for him to be out injured.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,925
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6333 on: September 15, 2024, 07:11:09 am »
Quote from: Giono on September 15, 2024, 04:26:03 am
I felt that we unfortunately needed some Harvey today in the second half. We needed his creativity rather than Dom's running. Really a drag for him to be out injured.

I came in here to post the exact same thing. He should play a lot more, as Jürgen came to realise.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,240
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6334 on: September 15, 2024, 08:34:38 am »
This game would have been perfect for him. I think he was missed.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6335 on: September 28, 2024, 05:19:30 am »
When is he expected back?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6336 on: September 28, 2024, 05:28:46 am »
End of October
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6337 on: September 28, 2024, 12:40:18 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 28, 2024, 05:28:46 am
End of October

Damn. I'm really curious to see how he fits in this system as a 10 against low block teams.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6338 on: October 9, 2024, 05:36:21 pm »
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,019
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6339 on: October 9, 2024, 07:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October  9, 2024, 05:36:21 pm


Not concerned at all about him sitting in the gym.

Lets see the fully recovered fractured foot!
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6340 on: October 9, 2024, 11:10:11 pm »
yay should be back in training after internationals?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,389
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 07:19:59 pm »
From today





Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,246
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 09:00:02 pm »
Lovely to see him training. I felt so bad for the lad after that foot injury.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,627
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm »
I'm very curious to see how he does as a 10 in this system.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 154 155 156 157 158 [159]   Go Up
« previous next »
 