Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6320 on: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
Quote from: L.Suarez on Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
With the rumours of us being after Chiesa and also with how the first games went, the tactics we use, it seems like Harvey will have his playing minutes limited this season which is really unfortunate as he's been such a good servant for the club and also looked to be improving at a good steady tempo the last few seasons. Hope that's not the case as he's one of my favorite personal in the team at the moment.

He will adapt & be first choice before Christmas.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6321 on: Today at 12:01:51 am
Even if hes on the bench now when we start the regular 2 games a week he should begin to get starts.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6322 on: Today at 12:03:51 am
Harvey will be all right. Lad has the heart of champion. He'll force his way into Slot's plans if it doesn't appear he is.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6323 on: Today at 12:04:09 am
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm
I was surprised when he came on that he went wide right in place of Mo. but I guess that under Slot's system that he is less isolated and can make an impact, despite his lack of electric pace.


I feel sorry for him because I think Slot prefers Dom in the 10 because of his running that compensates a bit for Alexis' lack of pace.


It will be interesting to see how he is used this season.
I think was more of wanting to rest Mo then Dom. I would expect Elliott to play a bunch as the 10 it just 1 game a week rn but it will having midweek games starting right after the international break would expect more rotation then.
