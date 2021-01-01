I was surprised when he came on that he went wide right in place of Mo. but I guess that under Slot's system that he is less isolated and can make an impact, despite his lack of electric pace.





I feel sorry for him because I think Slot prefers Dom in the 10 because of his running that compensates a bit for Alexis' lack of pace.





It will be interesting to see how he is used this season.



I think was more of wanting to rest Mo then Dom. I would expect Elliott to play a bunch as the 10 it just 1 game a week rn but it will having midweek games starting right after the international break would expect more rotation then.