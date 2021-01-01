With the rumours of us being after Chiesa and also with how the first games went, the tactics we use, it seems like Harvey will have his playing minutes limited this season which is really unfortunate as he's been such a good servant for the club and also looked to be improving at a good steady tempo the last few seasons. Hope that's not the case as he's one of my favorite personal in the team at the moment.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
I was surprised when he came on that he went wide right in place of Mo. but I guess that under Slot's system that he is less isolated and can make an impact, despite his lack of electric pace. I feel sorry for him because I think Slot prefers Dom in the 10 because of his running that compensates a bit for Alexis' lack of pace. It will be interesting to see how he is used this season.
