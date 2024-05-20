He'll be world class within a few years.
https://datamb.football/H_Elliott_Midfielder_stats/
🏴 Harvey Elliott (Liverpool, 21)
📊 vs Top 5 League U21 midfielders, per 90
🥇 Key passes 1st
🥇 Expected assists 1st
🥇 Crosses 1st
🥇 Shots 1st
🥈 Assists 2nd
🥈 Shot assists 2nd
🥈 Passes to penalty area 2nd
🥉 Through passes 3rd
The only Top 5 League midfielder with more key passes per 90 ? Kevin De Bruyne
These data are not accurate. A simple querie on fbref
where comparisons with the other names in that graph(Wirtz, Pedri, Musiala) shows you otherwise. Notably he's not 1st in key passes or expected assists among those players and his throughbal stats is miles behind all of them. He does lead in number of crosses (but it's more about style and his position), which his probably why they chose to put that in the graph, combined with the false KP data, to make Harvey "top right".
And the claim that the only top 5 league midfielder with more KP per 90 than him is KDB is wild. The only inclusion of midfielders for the comparison makes it very agenda driven already. But even if we count only midfielders, in the PL alone we also have Fernandes, Gross, Odegaard, Pereirra, Maddison, etc. better than him and I'm sure there are tons of them in the other leagues as well.
Datamb is a dodgy sources for stats that really no one uses. They often make these kinds of tweets, in which they either manipulate the analyses or just flat out publish false data, for clickbait. I already said this in this very thread because they did this shit with Harvey once already. It's a site run by one guy (ironic that I referred to it as "they") who uses gmail as the official email address lol.