« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 612862 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6280 on: May 20, 2024, 02:20:26 pm »
The stick this lad sometimes seems to get baffles me, he's completely class and I think he'll be vital to the new manager.

Realistically Kloppo was correct in saying he should've played him more, especially over the corpse of Szobozlai.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6281 on: May 20, 2024, 07:19:40 pm »
Quote from: JP! on May 20, 2024, 02:20:26 pm
The stick this lad sometimes seems to get baffles me, he's completely class and I think he'll be vital to the new manager.

Realistically Kloppo was correct in saying he should've played him more, especially over the corpse of Szobozlai.

He'll be world class within a few years.

https://datamb.football/H_Elliott_Midfielder_stats/

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott (Liverpool, 21)
📊 vs Top 5 League U21 midfielders, per 90

🥇 Key passes  1st
🥇 Expected assists  1st
🥇 Crosses  1st
🥇 Shots  1st
🥈 Assists  2nd
🥈 Shot assists  2nd
🥈 Passes to penalty area  2nd
🥉 Through passes  3rd

The only Top 5 League midfielder with more key passes per 90 ? Kevin De Bruyne

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6282 on: May 20, 2024, 07:46:58 pm »
He's a diamond.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,917
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6283 on: May 20, 2024, 10:06:45 pm »
Personally wouldnt be surprised to see him be a shock pick in the England provisional squad tomorrow, before not making the final 26.

Hes had a great season and come on massively. Cant wait to see him next season as Slot usually plays a proper 10.
« Last Edit: May 20, 2024, 10:13:27 pm by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,879
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6284 on: May 21, 2024, 02:08:24 pm »
Gutted that he hasn't been included in the England squad. But he does have tougher competition on that right hand side than Curtis has on the left
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,901
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6285 on: May 21, 2024, 02:19:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 21, 2024, 02:08:24 pm
Gutted that he hasn't been included in the England squad. But he does have tougher competition on that right hand side than Curtis has on the left

Sad for him but the more players of ours that get the summer off the better it is for us. He played the under 21 Euros last summer, he's due a decent break.

Keeps developing then no doubt he'll be at the next World Cup and Euros.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6286 on: May 21, 2024, 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 21, 2024, 02:08:24 pm
Gutted that he hasn't been included in the England squad. But he does have tougher competition on that right hand side than Curtis has on the left
Curtis is also a competent #6 at a stretch.  When I watched a couple of U21 games last summer it seemed like Curtis was playing deeper that he does for us.

Harvey having more time with Slot is beneficial for us.  I expect when it comes to it that Curtis will also be spending the summer with us.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,397
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6287 on: May 21, 2024, 02:38:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 21, 2024, 02:23:01 pm
Curtis is also a competent #6 at a stretch.  When I watched a couple of U21 games last summer it seemed like Curtis was playing deeper that he does for us.

Harvey having more time with Slot is beneficial for us.  I expect when it comes to it that Curtis will also be spending the summer with us.

100% this will be the third pre-season he's smashed it and been one of our starters only to get injured.. I can see him nailing that #10 position.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6288 on: May 21, 2024, 03:00:23 pm »
That's too bad for Harvey. He is a game changer. Hopefully, he can get a good rest and then hit the gym before preseason. Adding just a few pounds of muscle wouldn't hurt him for next season. He is listed as 141lbs, so he could easily go up to 145 or so by the start of next season. He'll be awful to play against if he can increase his general strength a bit. He seems like he could develop a Milner-type physique as his body fills out. 
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,736
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6289 on: May 21, 2024, 03:50:20 pm »
Great news about Harvey hope Curtis and Jarell follow him to the beach. Don't need big nose getting his negative hands on them.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
  • JFT96
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6290 on: May 21, 2024, 08:50:43 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on May 21, 2024, 03:50:20 pm
Great news about Harvey hope Curtis and Jarell follow him to the beach. Don't need big nose getting his negative hands on them.

Hes probably gutted, where Jarell is probably over the moon. I imagine Curtis knows he isnt on the plane but appreciates being included

Most of these lads WANT to be included if we like it or not, and I want our players to do well.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,901
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6291 on: May 21, 2024, 09:08:48 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on May 21, 2024, 08:50:43 pm
Hes probably gutted, where Jarell is probably over the moon. I imagine Curtis knows he isnt on the plane but appreciates being included

Most of these lads WANT to be included if we like it or not, and I want our players to do well.

Like Salah wants to go to the AFCON every other year and comes back a write off the rest of the season. Internationals are a pain in the arse from the perspective of the club.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6292 on: May 21, 2024, 09:12:26 pm »
Better off away from England nonsense  Southgate would only put eels in the mind noodles.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline BassTunedToRed

  • This X-Axis goes up to 11.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 03:09:58 pm »
Harvey Elliott played a part in Liverpool's final nine goals of 2023/24 - the longest run of any LFC player this season.

(Nunez had a seven goal run, Jota six)

One goal
Three official assists
One own goal 'assisted'
Passes in build up moves for four other goals.
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on May 20, 2024, 07:19:40 pm
He'll be world class within a few years.

https://datamb.football/H_Elliott_Midfielder_stats/

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harvey Elliott (Liverpool, 21)
📊 vs Top 5 League U21 midfielders, per 90

🥇 Key passes  1st
🥇 Expected assists  1st
🥇 Crosses  1st
🥇 Shots  1st
🥈 Assists  2nd
🥈 Shot assists  2nd
🥈 Passes to penalty area  2nd
🥉 Through passes  3rd

The only Top 5 League midfielder with more key passes per 90 ? Kevin De Bruyne


These data are not accurate. A simple querie on fbref where comparisons with the other names in that graph(Wirtz, Pedri, Musiala) shows you otherwise. Notably he's not 1st in key passes or expected assists among those players and his throughbal stats is miles behind all of them. He does lead in number of crosses (but it's more about style and his position), which his probably why they chose to put that in the graph, combined with the false KP data, to make Harvey "top right".

And the claim that the only top 5 league midfielder with more KP per 90 than him is KDB is wild. The only inclusion of midfielders for the comparison makes it very agenda driven already. But even if we count only midfielders, in the PL alone we also have Fernandes, Gross, Odegaard, Pereirra, Maddison, etc. better than him and I'm sure there are tons of them in the other leagues as well.

Datamb is a dodgy sources for stats that really no one uses. They often make these kinds of tweets, in which they either manipulate the analyses or just flat out publish false data, for clickbait. I already said this in this very thread because they did this shit with Harvey once already. It's a site run by one guy (ironic that I referred to it as "they") who uses gmail as the official email address lol.


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 