Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Redley

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
April 22, 2024, 04:28:36 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on April 22, 2024, 03:21:30 pm
I don't think it's to do with the fee - it's because a player they had developed in their academy (sort of, they pinched him from QPR the season before) pushed for a transfer instead of signing a professional contract.

We got £50m for Sterling but you'd do well to find a single Liverpool fan that had a good word to say about him.

I'm not sure we're the Fulham in that example!

Did QPR used to boo Sterling when we played them, back when they were in the PL?
BassTunedToRed

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
I was at the game today, I don't get to too many. Just wanted to mention Elliott applauding the travelling fans at the end as he did it for longer than any of the other players, some of whom didn't do it all.

Top man, Harv.
duvva 💅

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:43:37 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
I was at the game today, I don't get to too many. Just wanted to mention Elliott applauding the travelling fans at the end as he did it for longer than any of the other players, some of whom didn't do it all.

Top man, Harv.
Clearly loves the club and gives his all every game. Hopefully can earn himself a bigger role next season
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:46:55 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on Yesterday at 09:00:55 pm
I was at the game today, I don't get to too many. Just wanted to mention Elliott applauding the travelling fans at the end as he did it for longer than any of the other players, some of whom didn't do it all.

Top man, Harv.

Hes been a brilliant signing. Looking forward to seeing what the next years bring for Harvey. Love having players that are quality and love the club.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
Hes a frustrating player to watch, he tries really hard and always looks busy but his decision making is just maddening.
fancy lad

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 09:49:38 pm
Hes a frustrating player to watch, he tries really hard and always looks busy but his decision making is just maddening.

Completely agree.

Seems like a really good guy who genuinely loves the club. but hes just a level below the standard.. probably due to his body type more than anything. Lacks pace and strength.  And even his skill is very inconsistent.
Giono

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:35:26 am
Not a right wing attacker. That was obvious when Klopp put him there earlier in the season when Mo was injured or in Africa.


He is better in midfield or as a 10.
Fromola

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:53:15 am
Don't think he's good enough to make a position his own, at least not yet. He's not quick enough to play wide or quick/strong enough as an 8. He's more of a number 10. He can still improve, but you can't do anything about being slow.

He is a very handy squad player though who can fill in in different positions or impact games off the bench. One of our better performers this season.
RyanBabel19

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 11:56:09 am
Think I must watch a different player to most on here, been one of our best players across the season IMO

Other players get praise for making things happen but Elliott doesn't often seem to get the same despite it being something he offers in most appearances. Every time he's coming on I think we'll get at least one big chance now and generally he provides with a deep cross from the right hand side or having a go himself.

From all the reports we'll be playing with a 10 soon, think he's a very important player and you could be forgiven for thinking he's a lot older than he is
