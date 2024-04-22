Think I must watch a different player to most on here, been one of our best players across the season IMO



Other players get praise for making things happen but Elliott doesn't often seem to get the same despite it being something he offers in most appearances. Every time he's coming on I think we'll get at least one big chance now and generally he provides with a deep cross from the right hand side or having a go himself.



From all the reports we'll be playing with a 10 soon, think he's a very important player and you could be forgiven for thinking he's a lot older than he is