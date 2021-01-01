« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 591097 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 02:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 10:46:18 am
I found it utterly mental we decided to keep trying to put Elliot in behind with his lack of pace, then Salah came on and we didn't do it once.
Because they adapted their tactics to the players we had on the pitch.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:34:29 pm
Because they adapted their tactics to the players we had on the pitch.

Nope they man marked all game.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 02:51:07 pm
Nope they man marked all game.
They dropped deeper when Mo came on.

Tactically, they were very good. It was clear that they did their homework.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,376
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6163 on: Today at 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:18:57 am
At this present moment in time, he's not a starter. He is far more effective from the bench whether he likes it or not.

It's not that black and white for me, and I said the same when people were arguing he should be starting every game.

He suits certain types of games, those that are more open and those where the opposition doesn't leave their box for 90 minutes. That's why he's really good off the bench, usually when he comes on either the game is stretches or the other team are penned into their own defensive third.

The Atalanta game was pretty much the worst fit for him, and moving him into the front three just compounded the issue as we left ourselves with little space to exploit on the rare occasion that we beat their press.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6164 on: Today at 09:19:07 am »
He was inches away from scoring and he created a good chance that was skied. If the scoreline was favourable then the narrative changes.I would start him in the middle but he did a lot better than some of our out of form players. Szobo, for example, came into the game and stunk the gaff out while Grav is still adapting and Jones is rusty.

On the balance of performances,  he deserves to start when the alternatives are considered. Losing 3-0 doesn't mean everybody played poorly but performances are seen in a more negative light when we lose just like how felt Gakpo had a poor game.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:22:27 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,536
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6165 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
I just think its proper weird to play him where Salah plays, how Salah plays and expect Salah levels.

If Elliot is playing right forward you need your right back overlapping creating the width allowing Elliot to come inside and use his brilliant crossing ability and through the lines passing. Inverting Gomez and playing Elliot on the wing was another of the bizzare set ups we've seen too many times.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 150 151 152 153 154 [155]   Go Up
« previous next »
 