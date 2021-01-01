At this present moment in time, he's not a starter. He is far more effective from the bench whether he likes it or not.



It's not that black and white for me, and I said the same when people were arguing he should be starting every game.He suits certain types of games, those that are more open and those where the opposition doesn't leave their box for 90 minutes. That's why he's really good off the bench, usually when he comes on either the game is stretches or the other team are penned into their own defensive third.The Atalanta game was pretty much the worst fit for him, and moving him into the front three just compounded the issue as we left ourselves with little space to exploit on the rare occasion that we beat their press.