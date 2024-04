Perhaps it's a deliberate ploy given how effective he has been off the bench? Obviously that role will need to evolve into starts and minutes going forward, but he's changing games pretty much every time we need him to when he's thrown on.



I said earlier in the season in here he's in such a wonderful position at his age, learning off the likes of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai and getting lots of minutes off the bench. His underlying numbers (and the naked eye test) suggest he's going to be a star and he's got all the time on his side.



Maybe but then perhaps itís also a case by case thing instead of get your superman costume on and get ready to reveal the logo on your chest. When we know a team is gonna set up in a low block surely someone who you know is gonna be prodcutive and create chances would be better served having more time to do that as opposed to less