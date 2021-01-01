« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6080 on: Today at 11:14:10 am
He can't be a supersub forever. At some point, he has to start more and he's playing well enough to do so.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6081 on: Today at 12:43:04 pm
Elliot started a lot last season and struggled though.

There were a lot of factors at play; the rest of the midfield was poor, the system was different and he has improved his play since then, but he also struggled a lot when teams would throw everything at us in the first half. He was often brushed aside quite easily, teams would cut off the left footed passing option and then close him down quickly, and he'd often play casual passes into incredibly dangerous areas (that dummy against Brentford still baffles me).

Using him sparingly this season has been an excellent choice both for him and the team, he gets to come on when players don't have the energy to close him down quickly or physically bully him, and as a result he gets to impose his game on them. He's had some really good games when starting too, but he often starts in games that are very open or against slower European opposition, both of which suit him well.

I think the above is why he doesn't start more, with us instead leaning on much more physical players like Dom, Jones and Gravenberch. The question is whether his game has developed enough to the point where he can start against those more aggressive teams now, I'm not sure of the answer but if Klopp isn't starting him in those games then my assumption would be no.

There's also the question of whether we actually need to start him, the rest of the midfield is pretty strong, he's decisive from the bench and he's not exactly angling for a move elsewhere.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6082 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm
Interestingly we finished the game 442 with Elliot as a right sided midfielder, exploiting the space Bradley and Gakpo/Nunez created.

Might be an option we try more against the park the bus teams, traditional fullbacks overlapping so your midfielder is coming inside etc.

Elliot has a fantastic right to left cross in him, causes all sorts of problems.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6083 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:43:04 pm
Elliot started a lot last season and struggled though.

There were a lot of factors at play; the rest of the midfield was poor, the system was different and he has improved his play since then, but he also struggled a lot when teams would throw everything at us in the first half. He was often brushed aside quite easily, teams would cut off the left footed passing option and then close him down quickly, and he'd often play casual passes into incredibly dangerous areas (that dummy against Brentford still baffles me).

Using him sparingly this season has been an excellent choice both for him and the team, he gets to come on when players don't have the energy to close him down quickly or physically bully him, and as a result he gets to impose his game on them. He's had some really good games when starting too, but he often starts in games that are very open or against slower European opposition, both of which suit him well.

I think the above is why he doesn't start more, with us instead leaning on much more physical players like Dom, Jones and Gravenberch. The question is whether his game has developed enough to the point where he can start against those more aggressive teams now, I'm not sure of the answer but if Klopp isn't starting him in those games then my assumption would be no.

There's also the question of whether we actually need to start him, the rest of the midfield is pretty strong, he's decisive from the bench and he's not exactly angling for a move elsewhere.

I think right now its a case of, if it aint broke. He's doing great work as a sub for us, really important.

There is for sure an argument that he should start over Grav, which is understandable. There's every chance if that happens last night, he toils against a fresher side to start with and if we are chasing the game we've got a more languid option off the bench who is unlikely to make things happen like Harvey does. And he does give us options in more than one position from the bench like we saw last night.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6084 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:43:04 pm
Elliot started a lot last season and struggled though.

There were a lot of factors at play; the rest of the midfield was poor, the system was different and he has improved his play since then, but he also struggled a lot when teams would throw everything at us in the first half. He was often brushed aside quite easily, teams would cut off the left footed passing option and then close him down quickly, and he'd often play casual passes into incredibly dangerous areas (that dummy against Brentford still baffles me).

Using him sparingly this season has been an excellent choice both for him and the team, he gets to come on when players don't have the energy to close him down quickly or physically bully him, and as a result he gets to impose his game on them. He's had some really good games when starting too, but he often starts in games that are very open or against slower European opposition, both of which suit him well.

I think the above is why he doesn't start more, with us instead leaning on much more physical players like Dom, Jones and Gravenberch. The question is whether his game has developed enough to the point where he can start against those more aggressive teams now, I'm not sure of the answer but if Klopp isn't starting him in those games then my assumption would be no.

There's also the question of whether we actually need to start him, the rest of the midfield is pretty strong, he's decisive from the bench and he's not exactly angling for a move elsewhere.

You're talking about him like he's the finished article and not someone who is still in the development stage. His game is improving week by week.

Gravenberch more physical than Elliott? I've heard it all now.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6085 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:06:30 pm
You're talking about him like he's the finished article and not someone who is still in the development stage. His game is improving week by week.

Gravenberch more physical than Elliott? I've heard it all now.

The conversation is about whether he should be starting right now, so it makes complete sense to talk about the player he is right now.

By more physical I mean better able to shield the ball and get away from players when pressed. Gravenberch is naturally very good at that, it's other aspects of his game where he's maybe a bit too weak.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6086 on: Today at 02:26:11 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:23:09 pm
The conversation is about whether he should be starting right now, so it makes complete sense to talk about the player he is right now.

By more physical I mean better able to shield the ball and get away from players when pressed. Gravenberch is naturally very good at that, it's other aspects of his game where he's maybe a bit too weak.

You spent half your post talking about him last season  :lmao

And again, we'll agree to disagree on your Gravenberch comparison.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6087 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm
He's becoming a really important player for us. His determination to improve is there for all to see. Such a silky footballer. He's got a really high ceiling.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #6088 on: Today at 04:30:24 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:45:17 pm
Interestingly we finished the game 442 with Elliot as a right sided midfielder, exploiting the space Bradley and Gakpo/Nunez created.

Might be an option we try more against the park the bus teams, traditional fullbacks overlapping so your midfielder is coming inside etc.

Elliot has a fantastic right to left cross in him, causes all sorts of problems.

Pin point isn't it, thing of beauty.
