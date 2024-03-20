The pace things a funny one. He's an exceptional talent and pace can 100% be worked around, some of the best talents to grace this league weren't the quickest... that old saying of the first few yards being in your head springs to mind.He's quick enough IMO been saying that since he was ripping it up at Blackburn and people are VERY focused on Klopp football (understandably as he's our manager) but it's important to remember we will have a new manager and different set up next season. Elliott is a 10, he's been class in other positions but if you want to see him and his attributes at their best I reckon in the 10 position you'll see another level... which is insane to imagine.Before he came back from his loan the main things I felt were outstanding attributes in his game were his weight of pass and courage to play the pass once he spots it. He's decisive and although it wont always come off he has the confidence to play those risky game deciding passes. He can hit one from distance and isn't afraid to have a pop, he presses well and can play one touch football as well as anyone in our side. If we eventually change to a system in which we play with a 10 he will light up this league, he's still extremely underrated even amongst our own fanbase sometimesDavid Silva was one of the most devastating players to grace this league, not being the quickest never held him back, speed of thought is a killer and i've seen many a fast player humiliated by a quick thinker, no one will ever be quicker than the ball. Thankfully, Elliott is has that speed of thought required to excel. He's a joy to watch... the kids flicking the ball up and hitting rabona passes in games ffs