Elliot has outstanding technical ability and itll certainly make up for his athletic limitations. It already has. Hes 20 and has how many appearances? That said Im not convinced by some of the comparisons in here. Milner was strong and powerful at his peak as well as being able to run all day. Elliot can run all day but doesnt have the sort of power that used to make Milner a driving wide midfielder before he moved more central. Henderson was athletically brilliant. Quick across the ground, strong in duels. Its not just that he could run all day, hed also get to the ball first. Elliot doesnt quite have that. MacAllister is so good at being in the right place in CM whilst not being the quickest, hopefully Elliot will develop that as he gets older.