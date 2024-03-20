Theres no athletic limitations. By virtue of his game time in a Klopp side, he has the stamina and strength to play at the top level. Technically hes excellent, so creative and puts in a fantastic defensive shift. Its almost like hes so good at everything, that people cant pigeon hole him and just class him as average. If he lacks anything its only some explosive pace, but few players have that anyway. Seems to have the right sort of attitude and mentality too
honestly this season I think hes been fantastic and the lads not even 21 yet.