Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 581445 times)

Offline ScottScott

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6040 on: March 20, 2024, 09:14:25 am »
Quote from: jepovic on March 19, 2024, 04:03:03 pm
I think both Bradley and Quansah will go further than Harvey eventually, even though they have similar status in the squad now. They have that atheleticism that Harvey is missing, and which I personally think will limit him from becoming a real top player at the level of say Mac.  But thats just a guess of course, and it doesnt make him a bad player.

He needs to stop playing those loose, low crosses through midfield though, we get punished badly

I'm assuming you mean speed here because I'd say Elliott is probably the fittest player we have and puts himself about for 90 (and 120) minutes with very little drop off

He also has more than enough technical ability to make up for any lack of speed (which is massively overblown). Look at Macca at the minute, slower than Harvey and yet he's the best CM in the league currently. Harvey can do the same, use his ability and his workrate to dominate in the middle. Plus he'll only get better as he learns more about his role and how the game can be played
Offline Fromola

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6041 on: March 20, 2024, 09:23:38 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on March 20, 2024, 09:14:25 am
I'm assuming you mean speed here because I'd say Elliott is probably the fittest player we have and puts himself about for 90 (and 120) minutes with very little drop off

He also has more than enough technical ability to make up for any lack of speed (which is massively overblown). Look at Macca at the minute, slower than Harvey and yet he's the best CM in the league currently. Harvey can do the same, use his ability and his workrate to dominate in the middle. Plus he'll only get better as he learns more about his role and how the game can be played

And look at what Henderson achieved. He was our key midfielder in a team that won everything (and even in 13/14 when we should have won the league).

Offline Knight

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6042 on: March 20, 2024, 09:34:05 am »
Elliot has outstanding technical ability and itll certainly make up for his athletic limitations. It already has. Hes 20 and has how many appearances? That said Im not convinced by some of the comparisons in here. Milner was strong and powerful at his peak as well as being able to run all day. Elliot can run all day but doesnt have the sort of power that used to make Milner a driving wide midfielder before he moved more central. Henderson was athletically brilliant. Quick across the ground, strong in duels. Its not just that he could run all day, hed also get to the ball first. Elliot doesnt quite have that. MacAllister is so good at being in the right place in CM whilst not being the quickest, hopefully Elliot will develop that as he gets older.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6043 on: March 20, 2024, 10:41:11 am »
Quote from: Knight on March 20, 2024, 09:34:05 am
Elliot has outstanding technical ability and itll certainly make up for his athletic limitations. It already has. Hes 20 and has how many appearances? That said Im not convinced by some of the comparisons in here. Milner was strong and powerful at his peak as well as being able to run all day. Elliot can run all day but doesnt have the sort of power that used to make Milner a driving wide midfielder before he moved more central. Henderson was athletically brilliant. Quick across the ground, strong in duels. Its not just that he could run all day, hed also get to the ball first. Elliot doesnt quite have that. MacAllister is so good at being in the right place in CM whilst not being the quickest, hopefully Elliot will develop that as he gets older.
Who's this 'Elliot' of which you speak?
Offline Stan.

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 07:25:32 am »
Theres no athletic limitations.  By virtue of his game time in a Klopp side, he has the stamina and strength to play at the top level.  Technically hes excellent, so creative and puts in a fantastic defensive shift.  Its almost like hes so good at everything, that people cant pigeon hole him and just class him as average. If he lacks anything its only some explosive pace, but few players have that anyway.  Seems to have the right sort of attitude and mentality toohonestly this season I think hes been fantastic and the lads not even 21 yet.
Offline BriarcliffInmate

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 05:22:50 am »
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 07:25:32 am
Theres no athletic limitations.  By virtue of his game time in a Klopp side, he has the stamina and strength to play at the top level.  Technically hes excellent, so creative and puts in a fantastic defensive shift.  Its almost like hes so good at everything, that people cant pigeon hole him and just class him as average. If he lacks anything its only some explosive pace, but few players have that anyway.  Seems to have the right sort of attitude and mentality toohonestly this season I think hes been fantastic and the lads not even 21 yet.

This is exactly it. The only thing he doesn't have is lightning pace and height. But he's got everything else to compensate for it, and he has an engine that means he's a pressing machine.

You can tell he's played under Klopp for longer because he's developed that, whereas Jarell and Conor can be flagging by 60 minutes because this is their first season doing it. Now if Xabi or a similar athletic-minded manager comes, they'll get another season to develop their engines.
