« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 578737 times)

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6000 on: March 17, 2024, 07:34:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2024, 07:34:01 pm
What set up guarantees you wont turn it over?!

Short corner? :D
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6001 on: March 17, 2024, 07:34:40 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2024, 07:33:02 pm
This came up at Luton. It basically the same set up. The issue is turning the ball over there not the set up. You just cant turn it over there. Normally your smaller player cover deeper there.
You'll eventually turn it over there though so we should have more men back. We shouldn't be getting done like that in the last minute.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6002 on: March 17, 2024, 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 17, 2024, 07:34:01 pm
What set up guarantees you wont turn it over?!
BAsically when the ball comes back out of the box normally that when you shot a long shot(even though it bad % wise to reset your defense). The bouncing ball and confusing with Endo more the issue.
There was no player by Bradley, Endo and Elliott going for the same ball what allowed numbers along with the bad touch by Elliott. United had 11 players in their own box.
It was Bradley at the halfway line and Mac, Endo, Elliott on the edge of the box to send the ball back into the box.
It just bad execution in the 120th minute
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,536
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6003 on: March 17, 2024, 07:51:48 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 17, 2024, 07:39:33 pm
BAsically when the ball comes back out of the box normally that when you shot a long shot(even though it bad % wise to reset your defense). The bouncing ball and confusing with Endo more the issue.
There was no player by Bradley, Endo and Elliott going for the same ball what allowed numbers along with the bad touch by Elliott. United had 11 players in their own box.
It was Bradley at the halfway line and Mac, Endo, Elliott on the edge of the box to send the ball back into the box.
It just bad execution in the 120th minute


Again it highlights some future improvement. Personally i think we are heavy on midfield technical ability and a player light in terms of power and physicality. None of those players are ever getting back.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6004 on: March 17, 2024, 08:09:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on March 17, 2024, 07:51:48 pm
Again it highlights some future improvement. Personally i think we are heavy on midfield technical ability and a player light in terms of power and physicality. None of those players are ever getting back.
Every Midfielder in the squad is very technically even if they have more physical traits. Jones, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai where not on at that time. Clark  seems over 5'10.
Mac Allister seemed gassed at that point also.
It just more the technical ability failed at the end of the game.
Regardless It always the smaller player back and Bigger players in the box on corners(this is true other team too not just Liverpool)
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,222
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6005 on: March 17, 2024, 09:02:48 pm »
I can't blame him for that last goal. It's a miscontrol that can happen any time, it just cost us more today. The way we approached that corner was a bit brainless.
I think maybe they might have been thinking of the league cup final where we score at the death from a corner. That's what I was thinking anyway. I wonder had we not done that, might we have taken a short one today. We'll never know.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6006 on: March 17, 2024, 09:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 17, 2024, 06:27:15 pm
Thought Mainoo for them showed what a top young prospect actually looks like.

And I thought Bradley and Quansah and Elliot did the same for us.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 17, 2024, 06:30:20 pm
Mainoo is a top prospect, but doesn't mean Elliott isn't one too.

Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 11:24:08 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 11:16:07 am
Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.

You are out of your fucking mind if you are comparing him to them, or more likely just a straight up troll.

He has played more games than all of them (other than Allen who was 2 years older when he joined and already with prem experience) and contributed more than all of them combined.

I don't think you are being sincere with this, but if you are then fuck me the game isn't for you
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 11:31:25 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 11:16:07 am
Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.

You've done this before and you were called out on it and here you are again doing the same. It's absolutely fucking insane and it makes you look like a right t**t

If you genuinely believe Harvey Elliott is the same as Jay Spearing then there is no help for you and you should be ignored by everyone on everything
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 11:34:15 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March 17, 2024, 06:27:15 pm
Thought Mainoo for them showed what a top young prospect actually looks like.

Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 11:16:07 am
Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.

These are both absolute shockers. The first one you can put down to being a bit rash immediately after the game, but spouting shit days later is a bad look.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 11:40:50 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 11:16:07 am
Any young player can make mistakes but he just doesn't offer enough in 1 v 1 duels for the Premier League. Some people compare him to Curtis but Jones was always great 1v1 and could help out his teammates and relieve pressure. Still, he's a decent passer and so were Jay Spearing, Luis Alberto, Suso, Pacheco, Joe Allen et al. so he has the potential to have a decent professional career at a good level.


Clueless attention seeker says what ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Elliott is class, might not be the most physical but hes not the first player in the league to be brilliant without that

Hes made numerous huge contributions this season, ridiculous if anyone cant recognise his quality
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 11:57:25 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:54:18 am
Elliott is class, might not be the most physical but hes not the first player in the league to be brilliant without that

Hes made numerous huge contributions this season, ridiculous if anyone cant recognise his quality

One of the standout players this year in my opinion. Lost track of how many times he's come off the bench to change the game.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 12:37:33 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:31:25 am
You've done this before and you were called out on it and here you are again doing the same. It's absolutely fucking insane and it makes you look like a right t**t

If you genuinely believe Harvey Elliott is the same as Jay Spearing then there is no help for you and you should be ignored by everyone on everything

As noted - Bastion of Stupidity has already done this previously and pretended that it was off the back of a bad loss.

He's embarrassing. Don't care if he goes to the games or not.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:24:08 am
You are out of your fucking mind if you are comparing him to them, or more likely just a straight up troll.

He has played more games than all of them (other than Allen who was 2 years older when he joined and already with prem experience) and contributed more than all of them combined.

I don't think you are being sincere with this, but if you are then fuck me the game isn't for you

Would you have said Jon Flanagan was the future of Liverpool in May 2014?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 01:09:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:57:25 am
One of the standout players this year in my opinion. Lost track of how many times he's come off the bench to change the game.

100%, incredible for his age and after the injury he had.

Just needs to learn the dark arts a little more, that will come.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 01:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Would you have said Jon Flanagan was the future of Liverpool in May 2014?

Oooooo - I know, I know!!

"What is "strawman", Alex?"
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 01:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Would you have said Jon Flanagan was the future of Liverpool in May 2014?

You mean the player who didn't get his break until he was older than Elliott is right now, and has also played less games and made fewer contributions than Elliott right now (and in fact few than Elliott this season alone never mind his entire career so far)

You are honestly talking out your arse and using some fucking wild false equivalencies to past young players
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:05 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6019 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:15:44 pm
Oooooo - I know, I know!!

"What is "strawman", Alex?"

The level of argument feels like someone saying Nunez is good and the retort being "Well would you say Benteke was good then? I thought not"

It's fucking wild
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,242
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 01:22:06 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:37:33 pm
As noted - Bastion of Stupidity has already done this previously and pretended that it was off the back of a bad loss.

He's embarrassing. Don't care if he goes to the games or not.

Not a fucking chance he does
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Would you have said Jon Flanagan was the future of Liverpool in May 2014?

Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
All remember as well this judgement is on the basis of him not being good enough on 1 v 1 duals.

Because apparently he isn't good at that, he is a failure

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,357
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 01:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:26:59 pm
All remember as well this judgement is on the basis of him not being good enough on 1 v 1 duals.

Because apparently he isn't good at that, he is a failure



He'll never make a jouster.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,714
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 01:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:08:13 pm
Would you have said Jon Flanagan was the future of Liverpool in May 2014?

Is it wrong I found this funny on many levels?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6025 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
He's noticeably gotten stronger this season. It was true before the current season though.

That's why he's more effective because he can impose his game
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 422
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 01:53:16 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:18:51 pm
You mean the player who didn't get his break until he was older than Elliott is right now, and has also played less games and made fewer contributions than Elliott right now (and in fact few than Elliott this season alone never mind his entire career so far)

You are honestly talking out your arse and using some fucking wild false equivalencies to past young players

Well people are making the argument that because he's playing in a winning side he's the next coming. It's a similar situation to other youngsters of a similar age.

For the poster arguing 1 vs 1 duels are underrated, I would contest that by looking at the trust and respect Conor Bradley gets in comparison to Neco Williams when he was here. Athleticism is everything in modern day football unless you're a technical freak on the level of Messi or Bernardo Silva.

I would really like people that have been watching the game for a long time to specify what they see in him to separate him from other past prospects.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:53:16 pm
Well people are making the argument that because he's playing in a winning side he's the next coming. It's a similar situation to other youngsters of a similar age.

For the poster arguing 1 vs 1 duels are underrated, I would contest that by looking at the trust and respect Conor Bradley gets in comparison to Neco Williams when he was here. Athleticism is everything in modern day football unless you're a technical freak on the level of Messi or Bernardo Silva.

I would really like people that have been watching the game for a long time to specify what they see in him to separate him from other past prospects.

No people are making the argument that he is playing well in a winning team. Elliott is younger, better, and done more than all the players you have mentioned when they made their break at Liverpool (or didn't as with many of them)

Goals and assists for one, he has a fair share for a lad his age.

On top of that there's link up play with attacking players, ability to find space, great passing, good dribbling. In all a very skilled player, but because you drew an arbitrary line at the highest level of skill conceivable, and below that you have to be athletically superior to opponents to be good, no argument in the world is going to convince you of anything. Because at it's core your argument is not based on logic
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 02:10:15 pm »
If youre unable, or unwilling, to recognise and acknowledge how good a player he is at this point, youre never going to be convinced.

Comparing him to Jon Flanagan is hilarious.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 02:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:53:16 pm
I would really like people that have been watching the game for a long time to specify what they see in him to separate him from other past prospects.
His skill, vision and creativity are off the scale compared to players of a similar age and a level above the players you mentioned, including Alberto and Suso who turned into very good creative players in other top leagues. He can also score anywhere from up to 25 yards out. I'd add that while he isn't lightning fast, he isn't slow - definitely fast enough to go past players - and his in-game intelligence makes up for any pace deficiency to a notable extent. He reminds me a lot of Coutinho in terms of what he's good at, and if he can stay injury-free I can see him exploding as a player in a year or two.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,714
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:53:16 pm
Well people are making the argument that because he's playing in a winning side he's the next coming. It's a similar situation to other youngsters of a similar age.

For the poster arguing 1 vs 1 duels are underrated, I would contest that by looking at the trust and respect Conor Bradley gets in comparison to Neco Williams when he was here. Athleticism is everything in modern day football unless you're a technical freak on the level of Messi or Bernardo Silva.

I would really like people that have been watching the game for a long time to specify what they see in him to separate him from other past prospects.

Sure

https://fbref.com/en/players/b9e1436c/Harvey-Elliott

Give me a shout if theres anything on here you dont understand
Logged

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 02:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:30:44 pm
His skill, vision and creativity are off the scale compared to players of a similar age and a level above the players you mentioned, including Alberto and Suso who turned into very good creative players in other top leagues. He can also score anywhere from up to 25 yards out. I'd add that while he isn't lightning fast, he isn't slow - definitely fast enough to go past players - and his in-game intelligence makes up for any pace deficiency to a notable extent. He reminds me a lot of Coutinho in terms of what he's good at, and if he can stay injury-free I can see him exploding as a player in a year or two.
Said it before...he reminds me of Paul Scholes
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6032 on: Today at 02:59:49 pm »
Many said he was good last year when we were shit (and they were right then too) not just because he's in a winning side. It's also mad that the argument against Elliott, regularly, is he lacks 1vs1 in duals and athleticism when he plays loads in midfield for a manager who demands that more than just about any other top manager. At some point do those people not need to take a step back and think maybe I'm missing something? It's fine to do that, we all misjudge players.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6033 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:59:49 pm
Many said he was good last year when we were shit (and they were right then too) not just because he's in a winning side. It's also mad that the argument against Elliott, regularly, is he lacks 1vs1 in duals and athleticism when he plays loads in midfield for a manager who demands that more than just about any other top manager. At some point do those people not need to take a step back and think maybe I'm missing something? It's fine to do that, we all misjudge players.

Exactly

Bastion Of Invincibility thought Jon Flanagan was going to be a superstar in May 2014, it happens.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,835
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6034 on: Today at 03:47:38 pm »

He is only 20 years old and some expect him to play like a top player at his peak. He is doing well for his age and would argue he is more effective in the final third than our 60m signing.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,045
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #6035 on: Today at 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:09:32 pm
100%, incredible for his age and after the injury he had.

Just needs to learn the dark arts a little more, that will come.

And another thing, we all forget he's still the same age as Conor Bradley.

In my mind he is 26, he's only 20. Bizarre anyone could criticise him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 