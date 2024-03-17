Well people are making the argument that because he's playing in a winning side he's the next coming. It's a similar situation to other youngsters of a similar age.



For the poster arguing 1 vs 1 duels are underrated, I would contest that by looking at the trust and respect Conor Bradley gets in comparison to Neco Williams when he was here. Athleticism is everything in modern day football unless you're a technical freak on the level of Messi or Bernardo Silva.



I would really like people that have been watching the game for a long time to specify what they see in him to separate him from other past prospects.



No people are making the argument that he is playing well in a winning team. Elliott is younger, better, and done more than all the players you have mentioned when they made their break at Liverpool (or didn't as with many of them)Goals and assists for one, he has a fair share for a lad his age.On top of that there's link up play with attacking players, ability to find space, great passing, good dribbling. In all a very skilled player, but because you drew an arbitrary line at the highest level of skill conceivable, and below that you have to be athletically superior to opponents to be good, no argument in the world is going to convince you of anything. Because at it's core your argument is not based on logic