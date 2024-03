If you arenít singing his praises at this point, Iím not convinced you ever will.



Heís had a fantastic season. He wonít have started as much as he wants but heís almost always made a contribution to the matches heís been involved in.



Still only 20. By the time heís done heíll be a club legend



I really hope you are right that he will be a club legend by the end of his career. The fact he's trusted by JŁrgen Klopp is the biggest reason to have faith in him becoming a first team regular here.My scepticism is not personal to Harvey, but just my belief that short, slow players that struggle with 1-on-1 duels and need a perfect pass to feet every time are a luxury in the Premier League. I was also against the Thiago and Macallister signings but very happy to be wrong about Macca as his elite game intelligence and tenacity in the tackle were unexpected. The bar has been raised so high by our 18-20 vintage of elite athletes it's maybe unfair to think every future Liverpool player must be the same but I can't help it. If he becomes a Lallana type I would be very satisfied.