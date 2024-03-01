« previous next »
Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 565425 times)

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 407
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5840 on: March 1, 2024, 11:48:39 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  1, 2024, 06:30:59 am
If you arent singing his praises at this point, Im not convinced you ever will.

Hes had a fantastic season. He wont have started as much as he wants but hes almost always made a contribution to the matches hes been involved in.

Still only 20. By the time hes done hell be a club legend

I really hope you are right that he will be a club legend by the end of his career. The fact he's trusted by Jürgen Klopp is the biggest reason to have faith in him becoming a first team regular here.

My scepticism is not personal to Harvey, but just my belief that short, slow players that struggle with 1-on-1 duels and need a perfect pass to feet every time are a luxury in the Premier League. I was also against the Thiago and Macallister signings but very happy to be wrong about Macca as his elite game intelligence and tenacity in the tackle were unexpected. The bar has been raised so high by our 18-20 vintage of elite athletes it's maybe unfair to think every future Liverpool player must be the same but I can't help it. If he becomes a Lallana type I would be very satisfied.
Offline MiddleMan

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,115
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5841 on: Yesterday at 12:31:23 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on March  1, 2024, 11:48:39 pm
need a perfect pass to feet every time are a luxury in the Premier League.

Harvey has that Firmino-esque ability to wrangle any ball that comes his way into something effective. Not sure where you're getting that he needs a 'perfect' pass every time.

Really, all of your skeptical points could have been applied to Firmino as well at some point.

Online newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 26,170
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5842 on: Today at 02:03:26 am
You could see the toll of the last 3 games on him today.

The right call to substitute him. Love his anger/frustration at it too - haha.
