Brilliant tonight. Crazy hes still 20
He's a machine.
Senior at 20.. mental, kids got some lungs and legs.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Also worth remembering he had that horrible freak compound fracture vs Leeds back in Sept 2021 which took him out for 6 months, just as he was getting starts.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
There's a litany of posters on here that should be admitting their sins of wrongness in this thread and with this player ...
