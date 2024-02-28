« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:12:02 pm
Absolutely sold on Elliott now. Its easy to forget hes younger than some of this young crop of players, such as Quansah.

Hes some player now, and will be so, so good at 25.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:13:51 pm
Very impressed by Harvey again,insane work rate coupled with skill on the ball.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:23:47 pm
unbelievable stamina from harvey last 2 games

has really stepped up since curtis got injured
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:30:14 pm
Senior at 20.. mental, kids got some lungs and legs.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:31:10 pm
Put him in the hyperbaric chamber, cover him in horse placenta, sleep continuously till Saturday!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:34:23 pm
Brilliant tonight. Crazy hes still 20
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:36:42 pm
What a footballer this lad is. And people forget he's only 20. Sensational again tonight, especially second half.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:43:48 pm
Also worth remembering he had that horrible freak compound fracture vs Leeds back in Sept 2021 which took him out for 6 months, just as he was getting starts.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:43:53 pm
A 20 year old veteran. Harvey has stood out and shined brightly in the midst of all the injuries to our senior players. Class and exemplary tonight. Played like a seasoned pro. Well done lad!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:46:29 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February 28, 2024, 10:34:23 pm
Brilliant tonight. Crazy hes still 20

It's understandable when all the older players go mental when he scores. They've practically reared him. Really likeable lad too.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:46:57 pm
Said after the final that he could start today, and start he did. Although, once again, he looked far more effective in the second half when opposition tired up and we took control.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 10:59:16 pm
We should rest him this weekend. Seriously.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
February 28, 2024, 11:00:01 pm
He did really well tonight.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 02:04:53 am
Quote from: tubby on February 28, 2024, 10:10:51 pm
He's a machine.
ah ffs - more fucking rumours!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 02:31:05 am
Put your feet up and rest old fella.  You've earned it this week. 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 03:22:17 am
Harvey will make it here. He has put in some long shifts lately with surprising robustness. He feasts on tired defenders.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:26:24 am
Quote from: Draex on February 28, 2024, 10:30:14 pm
Senior at 20.. mental, kids got some lungs and legs.
And heart.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 07:29:31 am
Heart as big as the city.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:00:24 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on February 28, 2024, 10:43:48 pm
Also worth remembering he had that horrible freak compound fracture vs Leeds back in Sept 2021 which took him out for 6 months, just as he was getting starts.

Yeah it's crazy how he bounced back from that. That could have gone on to cause complications for years. But this lad? Straight back in. Hasn't looked back since.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 09:56:51 am
You can always see the quality Elliott has. However positional fit, physicality and general ups and downs of being a young player has brought some criticism or scepticism of Elliott in some quarters.

I think Elliott and Jones are good examples of how young players generally need time and games to hit consistent performances. Elliott is close to 150 career games.  Curtis is about 120 career games. Both have probably need 75-100 games to find consistency to be a regular 1st team player at Liverpool.

Its probably worth bearing in mind when considering some of the other emerging young players and how they establish themselves in the 1st team. Most young players dont have a linear trajectory in their development. Some do but most dont and therefore need games and time to develop. A young player getting close to 100 games for Liverpool is really difficult. You need to be supremely talented and determined. You also need a manager to trust you and create space in the squad for you. Takes bravery from a manager when most elite clubs could buy solutions in the transfer market if they want.

The fruits of the trust and hard work is what weve seen with Elliott and Jones. They both look like genuine 1st team players for the foreseeable future.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
There's a litany of posters on here that should be admitting their sins of wrongness in this thread and with this player ...
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 12:28:41 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
There's a litany of posters on here that should be admitting their sins of wrongness in this thread and with this player ...

Some of the shouts were crazy, I'm almost positive that most of them just didn't bother watching him.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 12:30:10 am
Everyone should note that he made the progression when he got rid of man bun in favor of crunchy dried ramen packet hair.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 12:32:42 am
He also changed laces.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 03:03:11 am
What a season he's having. Even when things don't come off for him, you see how he just keeps going, never letting up which usually leads to key pass or goal. Just imagine if Alonso gets a hold of him!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Today at 04:18:30 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
There's a litany of posters on here that should be admitting their sins of wrongness in this thread and with this player ...


If he keeps it up and plays a full 90 minutes well and not just the end of matches I will be happily singing his praises.
