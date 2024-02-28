You can always see the quality Elliott has. However positional fit, physicality and general ups and downs of being a young player has brought some criticism or scepticism of Elliott in some quarters.



I think Elliott and Jones are good examples of how young players generally need time and games to hit consistent performances. Elliott is close to 150 career games. Curtis is about 120 career games. Both have probably need 75-100 games to find consistency to be a regular 1st team player at Liverpool.



Its probably worth bearing in mind when considering some of the other emerging young players and how they establish themselves in the 1st team. Most young players dont have a linear trajectory in their development. Some do but most dont and therefore need games and time to develop. A young player getting close to 100 games for Liverpool is really difficult. You need to be supremely talented and determined. You also need a manager to trust you and create space in the squad for you. Takes bravery from a manager when most elite clubs could buy solutions in the transfer market if they want.



The fruits of the trust and hard work is what weve seen with Elliott and Jones. They both look like genuine 1st team players for the foreseeable future.