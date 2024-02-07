« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 547816 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,946
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5600 on: February 7, 2024, 09:40:28 pm »
On the left footer thing, I think their relative scarcity means they don't have to play on their weak side as often - ask yourself how many right-footed left backs you've ever seen vs. how many left-footed right backs (and likewise for the wings before cutting inside became trendy). So there might be less compulsion to practice weak foot play among the lefties. Also, opponents' lesser familiarity makes left-footed moves more potent. I'd expect all these effects to diminish at higher levels but they could be instilled at the youth level.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 858
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 12:59:05 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on February  6, 2024, 09:36:47 am
He's 20 (twenty) years old ffs.

This.
Hes still a kid and hes already played 97 games for us under Jurgen Klopp so he must be doing something right. Hes got a great future ahead of him as he keeps developing. 
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 01:16:11 am »
Outrageous amount of shite being posted on this forum since Sunday. Not seen the likes in quite a while. It's impressive.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,777
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 01:35:48 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on February  5, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
He reminds me more of Dani Pacheco, Jay Spearing, Joe Allen and Luis Alberto.

Krompkamp or Deegan? 
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline mullyred94

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 06:15:37 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on February  5, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
He reminds me more of Dani Pacheco, Jay Spearing, Joe Allen and Luis Alberto.
All very similar players of course 
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,274
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 06:44:52 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:35:48 am
Krompkamp or Deegan? 
Devin Deegan? ;)
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,951
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 01:20:47 pm »
I think he will need to get a decent amount of mins the next 3-4 PL games to help us rotate our thin (again) midfield
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,975
  • JFT 97
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on February  5, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
He reminds me more of Dani Pacheco, Jay Spearing, Joe Allen and Luis Alberto.

I think you missed out Peter Crouch and Jan Molby with a bit of Karius thrown in. A dead ringer for all three.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 377
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 01:36:24 am »
The point of my comparison was that they're all players with an adequate amount of on-the-ball talent, workrate and game intelligence but lacking the physical attributes for the league and tactics they're being asked to play.

The comparison to Shaqiri was particularly off as by the time he was 21 he'd earned a move to Bayern Munich and was an international regular for Switzerland. He was also an elite set-piece taker.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 01:45:37 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 01:36:24 am
The point of my comparison was that they're all players with an adequate amount of on-the-ball talent, workrate and game intelligence but lacking the physical attributes for the league and tactics they're being asked to play.

The comparison to Shaqiri was particularly off as by the time he was 21 he'd earned a move to Bayern Munich and was an international regular for Switzerland. He was also an elite set-piece taker.

And Harvey got a move to Liverpool when he was 16 & would be a starter for Switzerland now. What's your point ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,959
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 01:56:16 am »
Elliott being compared talent wise to Pacheco and Spearing ;D honestly, how do you then double down on that hilarious idea by suggesting that Liverpool aren't a big club like Bayern and that he couldn't keep up with the the swiss national side. remarkably awful takes
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 