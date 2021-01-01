« previous next »
Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5600
On the left footer thing, I think their relative scarcity means they don't have to play on their weak side as often - ask yourself how many right-footed left backs you've ever seen vs. how many left-footed right backs (and likewise for the wings before cutting inside became trendy). So there might be less compulsion to practice weak foot play among the lefties. Also, opponents' lesser familiarity makes left-footed moves more potent. I'd expect all these effects to diminish at higher levels but they could be instilled at the youth level.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5601
Quote from: Hestoic on February  6, 2024, 09:36:47 am
He's 20 (twenty) years old ffs.

This.
Hes still a kid and hes already played 97 games for us under Jurgen Klopp so he must be doing something right. Hes got a great future ahead of him as he keeps developing. 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5602
Outrageous amount of shite being posted on this forum since Sunday. Not seen the likes in quite a while. It's impressive.
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5603
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on February  5, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
He reminds me more of Dani Pacheco, Jay Spearing, Joe Allen and Luis Alberto.

Krompkamp or Deegan? 
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
Reply #5604
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on February  5, 2024, 09:26:52 pm
He reminds me more of Dani Pacheco, Jay Spearing, Joe Allen and Luis Alberto.
All very similar players of course 
