Overall this season off the ball his physical limitations are showing.



At times he's too easy to pass around/dribble past. Against Chelsea he did a really poor job for their goal. I think there's a reason he hardly played at all as an 8 from the start in the league this season.



On the ball he's really, really good but off the ball imo he's a long way off from making it in our first choice midfield. The desire is there but he's finding it hard to be disruptive.



Not just the game today, I'm referring to this season overall.



I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?There may be games that are suited for him, but a tough away game like this against a powerful/physical side is demonstrably not it. I always got the sense Klopp absolutely loves him so the fact that he's so rarely been trusted to start in the league this season despite injuries to other players and the need for rotation is noticeable. Gravenberch seems less fit, less used to our play and the league, and plays with FAR less intensity but he's pretty much always picked ahead of Elliott.Was doing well off the bench at the start of the season but seems to have regressed a bit - I'm sure he'll bounce back as he's young, but I have to say I'm still not really seeing it (him in midfield). For some games sure, for others absolutely not.