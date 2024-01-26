« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)  (Read 544230 times)

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5560 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: lamonti on January 26, 2024, 08:25:30 am
Love having been so wrong about this fella. Showing up big time this season.

Still very one-footed though 😂

The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5561 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 25, 2024, 10:38:00 pm
Really have seen kids from the academy getting their shot across the competitions this year, fucking brilliant...

I think thats key to where we are. Some managers would have run the more experienced players into the ground but Klopp has been here long enough to see how the youngsters have been developed to fit in seemlessly and he is prepared to take risks.

Didnt he have two teenage centre backs playing together in his early days at Dortmund?
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5562 on: January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am
The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.

But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5563 on: January 26, 2024, 08:54:18 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am
But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D

;D I can't argue with this.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Hmm.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,536
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 06:30:28 pm »
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm »
Funny how he was praised when he won us the game at Palace etc
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,377
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:30:28 pm
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.

That's an overreaction if I ever saw one. At least he showed for the ball and was tracking to cover defensively. There was none of that in the first half. Our team just felt disjointed throughout. Having Lucho on the right where he doesn't make the same runs means you can't play the passes you usually would.
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,294
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 06:36:28 pm »
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,768
  • ...All the best
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 06:43:22 pm »
Overall this season off the ball his physical limitations are showing.

At times he's too easy to pass around/dribble past. Against Chelsea he did a really poor job for their goal. I think there's a reason he hardly played at all as an 8 from the start in the league this season.

On the ball he's really, really good but off the ball imo he's a long way off from making it in our first choice midfield. The desire is there but he's finding it hard to be disruptive.

Not just the game today, I'm referring to this season overall.
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 06:54:58 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 06:43:22 pm
Overall this season off the ball his physical limitations are showing.

At times he's too easy to pass around/dribble past. Against Chelsea he did a really poor job for their goal. I think there's a reason he hardly played at all as an 8 from the start in the league this season.

On the ball he's really, really good but off the ball imo he's a long way off from making it in our first choice midfield. The desire is there but he's finding it hard to be disruptive.

Not just the game today, I'm referring to this season overall.

I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?

There may be games that are suited for him, but a tough away game like this against a powerful/physical side is demonstrably not it. I always got the sense Klopp absolutely loves him so the fact that he's so rarely been trusted to start in the league this season despite injuries to other players and the need for rotation is noticeable. Gravenberch seems less fit, less used to our play and the league, and plays with FAR less intensity but he's pretty much always picked ahead of Elliott.

Was doing well off the bench at the start of the season but seems to have regressed a bit - I'm sure he'll bounce back as he's young, but I have to say I'm still not really seeing it (him in midfield). For some games sure, for others absolutely not.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,773
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 07:07:31 pm »
It's just not the ideal game for him to impact. Arsenal are a strong, fast and technical side - most teams we play aren't. For similar reasons these were the kind of games Henderson struggled in, whereas his energy was vital in others.

Not that Grav offered any more in double the minutes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,937
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 07:08:11 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things

Our record since Jones returned late last season has been incredible. He's a very important player for us and that shows with him being one of the first names on the team sheet regardless of who else is fit.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 07:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:54:58 pm
I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?

There may be games that are suited for him, but a tough away game like this against a powerful/physical side is demonstrably not it. I always got the sense Klopp absolutely loves him so the fact that he's so rarely been trusted to start in the league this season despite injuries to other players and the need for rotation is noticeable. Gravenberch seems less fit, less used to our play and the league, and plays with FAR less intensity but he's pretty much always picked ahead of Elliott.

Was doing well off the bench at the start of the season but seems to have regressed a bit - I'm sure he'll bounce back as he's young, but I have to say I'm still not really seeing it (him in midfield). For some games sure, for others absolutely not.

I like Harvey I like his passion. Agree though he runs and harries but it's not very effective gets bye pasted easily. Probably best off the bench but not as a starter against top teams
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,911
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things

Everyone can discount this post.

Jones not good enough .... :lmao
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:36:28 pm
He will only be a squad player, if he played every week we would be seriously lacking..
Long term Jones and Grav are not good enough..Need special players in mid-field to win things
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:54:58 pm
I can't shake the feeling watching him that whilst he always looks incredibly busy off the ball, it's rarely all that effective? Like he's running about like a proper terrier constantly, and everyone is always praising what a shift he's putting in, but ultimately he's just wearing himself out without really affecting the game?
Your feeling is right. I made a similar comment after the second leg against Fulham where he ran his socks off but eventually got into only 5 ground duels all game long (lowest among the front 6). Even Gravenberch got into 9 duels in that game, and Mac who looked like he barely ran got into 13. And today Elliott got into 2 duels, winning 0.

His effort is commendable but the result is not comparable to such effort. Honestly his work off the ball is a bit headless chicken. That role is just not suited to him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 