Harvey Elliott (Harvey Daniel James Elliott)

« Reply #5560 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am »
Quote from: lamonti on January 26, 2024, 08:25:30 am
Love having been so wrong about this fella. Showing up big time this season.

Still very one-footed though 😂

The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.
« Reply #5561 on: January 26, 2024, 08:50:53 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 25, 2024, 10:38:00 pm
Really have seen kids from the academy getting their shot across the competitions this year, fucking brilliant...

I think thats key to where we are. Some managers would have run the more experienced players into the ground but Klopp has been here long enough to see how the youngsters have been developed to fit in seemlessly and he is prepared to take risks.

Didnt he have two teenage centre backs playing together in his early days at Dortmund?
« Reply #5562 on: January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on January 26, 2024, 08:50:47 am
The one-footed label is never, ever, ever thrown at right-footed footballers.

But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D
« Reply #5563 on: January 26, 2024, 08:54:18 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 26, 2024, 08:51:51 am
But right footed players are never described as having a wand of a right foot. ;D

;D I can't argue with this.
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm »
Hmm.
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 06:30:28 pm »
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm »
Funny how he was praised when he won us the game at Palace etc
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 06:32:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:30:28 pm
Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it.  Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.

That's an overreaction if I ever saw one. At least he showed for the ball and was tracking to cover defensively. There was none of that in the first half. Our team just felt disjointed throughout. Having Lucho on the right where he doesn't make the same runs means you can't play the passes you usually would.
