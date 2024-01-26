Tough game to come in to but he didn't really do anything on the ball and looked weak and slow off it. Not sure he'll be much more than a squad player here, which is no bad thing.



That's an overreaction if I ever saw one. At least he showed for the ball and was tracking to cover defensively. There was none of that in the first half. Our team just felt disjointed throughout. Having Lucho on the right where he doesn't make the same runs means you can't play the passes you usually would.